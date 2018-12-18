Winning Wisconsin; Reporting on First Ladies; Wilson's Women

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, December 18, 2018. Three marriages took place in the White House during Woodrow Wilson’s presidency, none of them his own. First, daughter Jessie married in the East Room in 1913; the following year her sister Eleanor took her vows in the Blue Room. The president’s niece Alice Wilson enjoyed that setting so much she was married in the same room in 1918.

But the president had lived in that famed 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. residence with his first wife, Ellen -- the mother of two of those girls -- and was still mourning her death when he met Edith Bolling Galt. So their private wedding, which took place on this date in 1915, was held at Edith’s home.

In the autumn of 1915, Woodrow Wilson was simultaneously trying to keep the United States out of World War I while still dealing with the shocking loss of life resulting from the sinking of the Lusitania. He was also planning his re-election campaign, grieving the death of Ellen, and courting the beautiful young Edith Bolling Galt. He was doing all this while still maintaining a relationship, albeit a long-distance one, with a woman named Mary Hulbert Peck. The presidency isn’t for the faint of heart.

Wilson had met Mrs. Peck during a mid-winter Bermuda vacation in 1907, when he was a college president in Princeton while Ellen remained behind in New Jersey. For the next eight years, they maintained an intimate friendship while he served as governor of New Jersey and president of the United States. She got divorced. He didn’t.

Wilson was so close to Mary Hulbert that he lent her considerable money, confided in her, and wrote her deeply affectionate letters.

Today, a special prosecutor might probe whether these missives constituted a conspiracy -- and the gifts of money an actionable “wire fraud.” If the media got wind of it, we’d demand to know whether this affair of the heart was physically consummated -- and, if so, what the sex was like. Some shady lawyer would file suit, demanding more money on Mary Hulbert’s behalf. Political opponents would spread rumors, trying to use the scandal to discredit the president and his party.

Actually, that last part did happen a century ago, although it seems that Americans in public life acted with more class and discretion back then.

In 1915, despite his grief at Ellen’s death and feelings for Mary Hulbert, Wilson had been instantly taken with the young, wealthy, and outgoing Edith Galt. Descended from Virginia aristocracy, she claimed to be related to Pocahontas -- the real one -- and was described by historian Allida M. Black as “charming and intelligent and unusually pretty.”

On Sept. 18, 1915, Wilson realized he had to tell Edith about Mary. He sent her a note, asking that she cancel her plans for the evening so he could speak with her. She took the news well. Mary did, too, considering that she learned of Wilson’s engagement through the newspapers. Four days later, Wilson met with a key political adviser, telling him of the relationship with Mary. He claimed it was platonic, which may or may not have been true, but said there was a trove of letters that could prove embarrassing if released publicly. In damage-control mode, Wilson drafted a statement in case it was needed.

“These letters disclose a passage of folly and gross impertinence in my life,” it said. “I am deeply ashamed and repentant.” Wilson added that Ellen, who had only been gone a year, “knew and understood” his relationship with Mary and had “forgiven” him for it. This last part seems to have been accurate. Ellen suffered debilitating depression from 1906 to 1910, and was perhaps relieved that her husband kept company with a woman she didn’t consider a threat. If she’d read all the letters, Ellen might have felt differently, but the historical record shows that the Wilsons socialized with Mary on occasion. It also shows Mary to be the kind of friend a widower could lean on. When kidney disease ended Ellen’s life, Wilson wrote to Mary, “God has stricken me almost beyond what I can bear.” Mary replied with comforting words.

As for the potential political fallout faced by Wilson, the question wasn’t so much what he actually did, but whether this pious Presbyterian had adhered to the moral precepts at the heart of his public persona and government policies. It’s reminiscent of the blowback Jimmy Carter received when he answered a question about Ted Kennedy’s looming 1980 primary challenge by saying, “I’ll whip his ass.” This wasn’t surprising -- or even particularly salty -- language for a former naval officer, which Carter was. It just didn’t comport with the image of the Bible-reading Baptist that he had cultivated.

On the other hand, Wilson benefited from the perception that being cast as a playboy was playing against type. Informed of the Mary Peck rumors in 1912, Theodore Roosevelt was dismissive: “No evidence could ever make the American people believe that a man like Woodrow Wilson, cast so perfectly as the apothecary’s clerk, could ever play Romeo.”

Even if that apocryphal-sounding vignette is true, it’s irrelevant. Theodore Roosevelt wasn’t challenging Wilson for the presidency in 1916, as he had in 1912. The Republican Party would have relished using a scandal against Wilson. The reason they couldn’t is that Mary Hulbert -- even though she was offered a great deal of money for her letters -- refused to sell them while Woodrow Wilson still lived. Quite a contrast to today’s money-grubbing ethos.

As for Edith, who liked to be called “Mrs. Woodrow Wilson” even while President Wilson was in office, she resided for the last 37 years of her life in the couple’s home on S Street in Northwest Washington. She lived long enough to ride in John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inaugural parade and died in late December that same year on -- Woodrow Wilson’s birthday.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com