Facts and Hyperbole; Ballot-Harvesting Dilemma; GW's Final Hours

Good morning, ’tis Thursday, December 13, 2018. On this date in 1799, which fell on a Friday, Americans were preparing to enter a new century during the administration John Adams, the fledgling nation’s second president. In Mount Vernon, the retired first U.S. president -- a man who would come to be called the father of our country -- was battling for his life.

This was one fight George Washington would not win. Death, that “great leveler” in the old proverb, had come for him. Washington would not live to see the new year. He would not even live to see Sunday morning on his beloved estate.

He’d contracted what he thought was a winter cold while inspecting his farm on horseback the day before. That night he’d read by the fire while conversing with his loyal secretary, Tobias Lear, before retiring to his bedroom. But George Washington didn’t have a cold. He had a throat infection, one we’d likely treat today with antibiotics and forget about weeks later.

Sometime in the middle of the night, probably around 2 a.m., Washington’s fever spiked. He was having difficulty breathing. Martha Washington offered to fetch a servant, but her husband declined. He worried about Martha getting up in the cold winter night, as she herself had recently been ill.

At dawn, Martha summoned Lear, who arrived to find the general fighting for every breath. Dr. James Craik, George Washington’s close friend from their days in the Army, was summoned from Alexandria. Everyone knew that danger was at Mount Vernon’s door.

I’ll have more on George Washington’s last hours in a moment. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

Fact-Checkers’ Choice: To Be Literal or Contextual? Kalev Leetaru explores a vexing issue for those evaluating the statements of hyperbole-spouting politicians.

All I Want for Christmas Is Planned Parenthood Defunded. Kristan Hawkins writes that redirecting funds away from the abortion provider and to programs that help strained families aligns with the holiday message.

Ballot-Harvesting: Election Fraud, American-Style? In RealClearInvestigations, Eric Eggers looks into the long-disputed practice that's come to the fore with the nationwide embrace of absentee voting.

U.K. Voters Want In and Out of Brexit at the Same Time. In RealClearMarkets, Allan Golombek considers Brits’ conflicted sentiments on exiting the European Union.

Facebook Is Under Attack for Profiting While Improving Businesses. Also in RCM, editor John Tamny responds to alarmist reports about the social media giant’s practice of mining and selling data on its users.

USMCA: A Free Trade Trifecta. In RealClearPolicy, Jerry Rogers details reasons for supporting Trump's new North American trade agreement.

Coaxing Reluctant States to Take On Health Reform. Also in RCPolicy, James C. Capretta discusses states' options for modifying Obamacare and their hesitance in exercising them.

President Polk’s Land Grab. In RealClearHistory, Howard Tanzman revisits the 11th president’s often overlooked role in significantly expanding the U.S. footprint.

Why Clint Eastwood, at 88, Isn’t Over the Hill Yet. In RealClearLife, Thelma Adams considers the enduring chops of the star and director of “The Mule,” along with other greats of his generation.

* * *

On December 12, 1799, George Washington had almost certainly contracted a bacterial infection of the epiglottis, the cartilage at the base of the larynx. The infection was virulent, and everything his doctor did while employing the best medical knowledge at the time made things worse -- and the patient’s suffering more painful. He was bled three or four times, the first at his own direction before Dr. Craik even arrived on the scene. Later, he was given laxatives, “blistered” around his neck, and exposed to vinegar held up to his nose.

Washington and his attendants were desperately trying to quell the infection, but it was 129 years before Alexander Fleming would discover penicillin. They were helpless as their fully conscious patient was slowly strangling as his throat closed up on him.

A controlling and controlled presence to the end, Washington asked Martha to retrieve his will from his desk and place it in her closet. “I find I am going,” he told Tobias Lear.

When his loyal aide objected, Lear later recalled, Washington described his coming passage as “the debt that all must pay [and] that he looked to the event with perfect resignation.”

But perhaps not “perfect” resignation. Upstairs in the big house, Martha’s granddaughter Nelly was in bed, having just delivered a baby, a child whom the family patriarch would never hold in his lap. Likewise, as he lay dying, Washington asked Lear when Martha’s grandson, George Washington Parke Custis, was expected to return from a trip to New Kent. Not for several days, he was told.

“Doctor, I die hard,” Washington rasped to his dear friend James Craik. “But I am not afraid to go.” His doctors raised him to a sitting position, whereby the dying man thanked his doctors and instructed them to cease their vain efforts to stave off the inevitable.

If George Washington did not fear death itself, he did have one fear: being buried alive, “Have me decently buried, and do not let my body be put into the vault in less than two days after I am dead,” he told Lear. When his grieving aide didn’t immediately answer, Washington said, “Do you understand me?”

In his biography of Washington, Joseph J. Ellis, wrote, a tad puckishly: “Washington believed that several apparently dead people, perhaps including Jesus, had really been buried alive, a fate he wished to avoid.”

Now, there’s a novel idea of the Resurrection, one we won’t explore this close to Christmas. In any event, George Washington died at Mount Vernon sometime before 11 p.m. on December 14, 1799. His last words were, “’Tis well.” His final act, fitting for this man of action, was to feel his own fading pulse.

“Is he gone?” asked Martha. Lear, not trusting himself to speak, simply raised his hand in affirmation. “’Tis well,” his widow repeated. “All is over now. I shall soon follow him. I have no more trials to pass through.”

I’m reminded this morning of the words written by poet W.H. Auden about the death of William Butler Yeats:

The mercury sank in the mouth of the dying day

What instruments we have agree

The day of his death was a dark cold day.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com