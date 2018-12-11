Paging Aristotle; Free-Speech Funeral; Stargazer

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, December 11, 2018. On this date in 1863, Delaware shipbuilder and state Sen. Wilson Lee Cannon and his wife, the former Mary Jump, welcomed into the world the first of their three daughters. They named her Annie and made her mother’s maiden name the girl’s middle name.

It must have been a stimulating household to be born into. Abolition was in the air in this country, and in the Cannon family of Delaware, there were no recognized limits on account of sex or physical handicap, either. As a girl, Annie was hard of hearing, which did nothing to stall her academic career. She gravitated toward the natural sciences; an interest in astronomy was piqued by a mother who taught her the names of the constellations.

By the time Annie Jump Cannon passed away -- in the middle of another terrible war, this one encompassing much of the world -- she had earned a nickname: “Census Taker of the Sky.”

I’ll have more on her in a moment. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

What the New Congress Can Learn From Aristotle. The Greek philosopher proffered insights that could help ease today’s partisan divide, Peter Berkowitz writes.

4 Bullyings and a Free-Speech Funeral. In RealClearInvestigations, Richard Bernstein cites incidents that underscore an alarming trend in American society: how “outrage” is sparked by the expression of tame opinions.

With Its Mugging of Huawei, U.S. Is Playing With Fire. RealClearMarkets John Tamny asserts that the arrest of the company’s CFO is akin to Jeff Bezos being arrested in South Korea based on a request from China.

Major Garrett on the Trump White House. RealClearBooks has this excerpt from the CBS White House reporter’s “Mr. Trump’s Wild Ride.”

How to Talk About Men's Problems. In RealClearPolicy Andrew Yarrow discusses the difficulty of addressing male-specific issues in our political discourse.

The Women Who Shaped Churchill, and Great Britain. In RealClearHistory, Brandon Christensen spotlights the influence of Churchill's mother and of King Edward VIII's future wife.

* * *

At Wellesley College, Annie Cannon (no relation to me, by the way) majored in physics while keeping up her passion for studying the stars. She did post-graduate work in astronomy at Radcliffe, received a master’s degree from Wellesley, and was retained by the Harvard College Observatory. It was there that she found her calling: categorizing the lights of the heavens.

At Harvard, she joined a cadre of mostly young female astronomers dubbed “Pickering’s Women” after observatory director Edward Pickering. But they might have been called “Draper’s Women,” because their research -- classifying the stars -- was funded by a wealthy widow named Anna Draper.

Annie Jump Cannon’s work began with an examination of stars visible in the southern hemisphere. She helped devise the spectral classes O, B, A, F, G, K, M, and the mnemonic device she came up with -- “Oh, Be A Fine Girl, Kiss Me” -- is still in use today, although you wonder when the campus thought police will put an end to that. But I digress. By 1911, Annie Cannon was classifying 5,000 stars a month, and by the time she retired she had discovered 300 “new” stars herself.

Her life was full of such “firsts”: the first to receive an honorary doctorate from Oxford, first woman elected an officer of the American Astronomical Society, first full-time female in astronomy at Harvard, and more. The American Association of University Women still presents the annual Annie Jump Cannon Award to a woman entering the field of astronomy.

I first wrote about this remarkable woman six years ago (yes, I’ve been doing these morning missives that long), and since then Wellesley has seen fit to erect a historical marker in her honor. “Her long career,” it says simply and truthfully, “paved the way for women in science.”

Her work was so technical that even Annie’s friends, unless they were astronomers, had trouble following it. To help them, she wrote about her profession in a 1915 Christmas card, with a brief and lyrical narrative she called “The Story of Star Light.”

“The spectra of more than 200,000 stars have been studied,” she wrote. “The results will help to unravel some of the mysteries of the great universe, visible to us, in the depths above. They will provide material for investigation of those distant suns of which we know nothing except as revealed by the rays of light, traveling for years at great velocity through space, to be made at last to tell their magical story on our photographic plates.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com