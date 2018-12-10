Polarization Paradox; Bush and Horton; the Son Also Rises

Good morning, it’s Monday, December 10, 2018. This time of year, many of us get reacquainted with the singular instrument that once made women swoon and men jealous -- even when it was employed in an old standard like “The Christmas Song.” I’m talking about Frank Sinatra’s voice.

Sinatra was given various nicknames in his long career, from “Swoonatra” to “Chairman of the Board” to “Ol’ Blue Eyes.” It was well-documented that stardom didn’t smooth all the rough edges of Hoboken’s favorite son, and on this date in 1963, Frank’s reputation worked against him. Fifty-five years ago today, he received a brief telephone call from his son and namesake confirming his fears: Frank Sinatra Jr. had been kidnapped two days earlier, and was being held for ransom.

In a moment, I’ll have more on that long-forgotten crime. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

Dems Condemn Polarization (When They Aren’t Promoting It). Frank Miele spotlights troubling tweets from a Florida congressional candidate.

Debunking the Willie Horton Ad Controversy. In a column, I revisit a 1988 campaign slander that largely remained uncorrected after the death of George H.W. Bush.

Why Economic Security Is National Security. Peter Navarro explains.

Conservatives, Don’t Fret -- Internet Companies Help You Succeed. Michael Beckerman warns that concerns about censorship could spur counterproductive government regulation.

Democrats Should Ask How Trump Lowered Obamacare Costs. In RealClearHealth, John Hart writes that the president’s opponents in the House are ignoring a major accomplishment by the man they say is sabotaging the Affordable Care Act.

Top 10 Science Websites for 2018. Ross Pomeroy compiled this list.

Do We Still Need Nobel Prizes? (Did We Ever?) In RealClearLife, Sean Cunningham examines the controversies and bizarre rules surrounding the annual awards.

* * *

In 1963, 19-year-old “Frankie” Sinatra, as his famous father called him, was a piano player and composer studying music at UCLA. The young man had more than a famous name and a pleasing mien: He had real talent. His musical ability was so apparent that the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra offered him a gig playing in a 36-week “nostalgia” tour to celebrate the career of the eponymous bandleader (who’d died in 1956.)

That fateful autumn in which America had lost a president, a UCLA dropout would wreck the Tommy Dorsey tour. His name was Barry Keenan and he was a 23-year-old man in a hurry. While attending Los Angeles’ famous University High School, the alma mater of Judy Garland and future stars such as Jeff Bridges, Keenan had come to covet wealth. He told friends he’d be a millionaire before he was 30.

In pursuit of that rainbow, Keenan had left UCLA early to pursue a career as a Los Angeles stockbroker. He was briefly successful until the market downturn of 1962 erased his earnings. Keenan lost more money in a divorce, and after his back was injured in a car accident, he got hooked on pain killers. Flat broke and by now emotionally unstable, he cooked up a way to quickly come back: He decided to kidnap a celebrity family member for ransom.

In search of seed money to assemble a criminal gang, Keenan approached University High buddy Dean Torrence, of Jan & Dean fame, asking for $5,000 in front money. He told him why, too. Apparently assuming Keenan was blowing smoke, Torrence gave his friend $500 to tide him over. Keenan used this money to recruit two pals, Joe Amsler, an aspiring boxer, and an older man named John Irwin, who’d once dated Keenan’s mother.

They evaluated potential targets, including the sons of Bob Hope and Bing Crosby, but settled on Frank Sinatra’s son, they later explained, on the grounds that Frank Sr. was “tough” enough not to panic in that kind of crisis. Although Sinatra “was a nervous wreck,” his publicist Jim Mahoney later recalled, he did keep his head, going by the book.

His son had been kidnapped at gunpoint by Keenan and Amsler from his hotel room at Harrah’s Casino in South Lake Tahoe on December 8, 1963 and driven eight hours to the San Fernando Valley. Originally, Keenan’s gang had planned to take Frankie from Los Angeles’ Ambassador Hotel the night of November 22, but the assassination of President Kennedy had led to tour cancelations and heightened security.

But now, two-and-a-half weeks later, they had their hostage. His father was perhaps the most connected man in America. Among the offers of assistance were calls from Robert Kennedy, the attorney general of the United States, and Sam Giancana, Chicago’s Mafia boss.

This time, Frank Sinatra played it straight. Cooperating with the FBI, he paid his son’s amateurish kidnappers $240,000. Keenan and Amsler went to pick up the money, leaving John Irwin in charge of Frankie. Nervous, the latter released his hostage early, leaving him on the Mulholland Drive overpass of Interstate 405, then speeding off. Frankie flagged down an L.A. traffic cop and was driven to his parents’ home in Bel Air.

Upon arriving, Frankie gushed, “I’m sorry, Dad” to his relieved father.

All three kidnappers were quickly apprehended, with Irwin spilling his guts immediately. At trial, Keenan’s lawyer seized on Frankie’s “I’m sorry, Dad” to claim that the kidnapping was staged. The story was bunk and the jury never bought it. But California’s criminal justice system was vastly more forgiving in the 1960s than it is today, and none of the three convicted kidnappers served so much as five years in prison.

The lingering effects on Frank Jr. never really went away, however, and the event stalled his promising musical career. Frankie had always known that his father’s reputation would open doors for him. For that reason, he endeavored to outwork his colleagues, as if to prove he belonged. His talent and his dedication suggested that he did, indeed, belong: It often struck others that he was one of those rare scions whose famous name worked against him.

In a 2003 review of a Frank Jr. concert, for instance, prominent music critic Richard S. Ginell wrote, “Sinatra Jr. might have had an easier time establishing himself had he gone into real estate. But his show made me awfully glad he decided music was his calling. There aren't too many singers around with Sinatra's depth of experience in big band music, or his knowledge of the classic American songbook. There are even fewer with such real feeling for the lyrics of a song, and such a knack for investing a song with style and personality.”

Even amid such a glowing review, Frankie’s kidnapping was still lurking over him. Real estate, you see, was the career that Barry Keenan chose after leaving prison. He made millions as a Southern California land developer. Keenan also outlived Frank Jr., who died in March 2016 of a heart attack at age 72 in Daytona Beach. Frankie was performing a “Sinatra Sings Sinatra” tour, and was booked to play the Peabody Auditorium that night.

Today, however, I’d like to give the last word to Frankie Sinatra, in the form of a solo he did in happier times for the clan. It comes on a 1969 album, “The Sinatra Family Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Here’s Frank Jr., singing “Some Children See Him.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com