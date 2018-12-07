A Wonderful Life; No Labels Has Legs; Friday's Quote

Good morning, it’s December 7, 2018. The Friday Quote of the Week comes from Franklin D. Roosevelt, who spoke the words to his secretary, Grace Tully, just before 5 p.m. on this date in 1941.

FDR had summoned Tully to his White House study as reports were still coming in from a smoldering Pearl Harbor and as presidential press secretary Stephen T. Early was periodically briefing the White House press corps with updates on the carnage in Hawaii.

“Sit down, Grace,” Roosevelt said. “I’m going before Congress tomorrow. I’d like to dictate my message. It will be short.”

Re-creating the scene in “White House Ghosts: Presidents and Their Speechwriters,” author Robert Schlesinger noted that the president took a deep drag on his cigarette before beginning:

“Yesterday, comma, December seventh, comma, 1941, comma, a date which will live in world history, comma, the United States of America was simultaneously and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan, period.”

I'll have a brief word about this episode in American rhetoric in a moment.

* * *

* * *

The morning after Franklin Roosevelt’s quiet session in his White House study, the president went to Capitol Hill to deliver the speech. It was a much different atmosphere. The night before, Washingtonians had crowded into Lafayette Square, the park across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, singing “My Country, ’Tis of Thee” and “God Bless America” amid the haunting chants of newsboys hawking their papers: “Extra! Extra! Japan Bombs Pearl Harbor!”

This nation knew it was at war with a formidable and ruthless enemy even before the president addressed a packed congressional gallery. Roosevelt’s job was to make it official, while convincing his fellow Americans that they had the right commander-in-chief for the task ahead. He met both challenges -- and then some.

FDR had made a couple of tweaks to the draft he dictated to Grace Tully. The rhetorical repetition in the speech was powerful, the cadence galvanizing. You can watch it today, although most Americans heard it over the radio at the time. Roosevelt adhered to the initial instinct he expressed to Grace Tully: The speech was short, consisting of only 500 words and taking just under seven minutes to deliver.

“His voice was sonorous, the cadence and pitch, perfect," author Craig Shirley noted in his compelling book on that momentous month in U.S. history. “Roosevelt often wrote his own speeches, or at least provided substantial edits,” Shirley added. “The president's original manuscript of his address revealed the sheer power of words. He initially wrote December 7, 1941 would live in ‘history,' but he later crossed out that word, inserted a proof-reader's caret, and scribbled ‘infamy.' As Mark Twain once said, ‘The different between the almost right word and the right word is really a large matter -- 'tis the difference between the lightning bug and the lightning.' In his speech to Congress on December 8, the president had captured lightning in a bottle."

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com