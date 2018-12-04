41 + 45; Elite Colleges and Race; a Great Soldier's Sorrow

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, December 4, 2018. On this date in 1783, George Washington bade a tearful farewell to his fellow Continental Army officers before decamping for his beloved Mount Vernon.

In late November, the last British troops had been removed from New York City, as the Colonists’ war for independence came to its successful conclusion. General Washington resigned as commander-in-chief of the Army and told Congress and his countrymen of his plans to return to his Virginia estate as a private citizen.

News of Washington’s intention to simply walk away from the powerful army he’d built astonished George III. “If he does that,” said the king, “he will be the greatest man in the world!” Writing about this seminal event in America’s founding, historian Thomas Fleming noted, “For once, His Majesty was right.”

But there was more to it than Washington’s wish, as he explained in a letter to the Marquis de Lafayette, to live “under the shadow of my own vine and my own fig tree, free from the bustle of a camp and the busy scenes of public life.” The general also felt bitterness toward Congress, and for good reason, as I’ll explain in a moment. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

Even George H.W. Bush’s Death Is About The Donald. Kalev Leetaru tracks media coverage of the 41st president’s death.

Washington Post Sells Trump Short on Housing, Economic Stats. Bill Zeiser assesses a recent fact-check verdict.

Confronting Persistent Racial Gaps in Academic Performance. Stuart Taylor Jr. lays out data indicating that minority preferences in elite college admissions have been counterproductive.

How Trump and Ocasio-Cortez Think Alike. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny examines the nature of credit, Fed interest rates, and the “you just pay for it” sensibility underpinning both pols’ thinking as they push their favored projects.

Welcome to Post-Thrift America. In RealClearPolicy, Andrew L. Yarrow bemoans the disappearance of frugality as a virtue -- both in individual households and in government -- and argues that Democrats can help restore it.

A Tale of Two 5G Cities: San Jose and Indianapolis. Also in RCPolicy, Johnny Kampis reports on how different approaches to mobile internet investment have affected two cities.

Alarmist Reports and Healthier Air. In RealClearEnergy, Kathleen Hartnett White discusses the need for facts over fear when discussing air quality.

Opioids: Use as Directed. In RealClearHealth, Jeff Oldham & Michael Hamrick lean on personal experiences to inform the public discussion over the risks and benefits of opioid use.

Metabolome Matters More Than Weight. In RealClearScience, Amalio Telenti spotlights the consequences of abnormal metabolism, even among those with normal body mass indexes.

Flight 19 and the Bermuda Triangle. In RealClearHistory, Brandon Christensen explores some of the theories associated with the infamous region.

Strapped for money after a long and expensive war, Congress reneged on promises to pay pensions to the Continental Army officers who’d fought for the duration of that conflict. Compounding the insult, Congress furloughed four-fifths of Washington’s officer corps without so much as a thank-you note. When the officers vented their anger publicly, the politicians unleashed their own partisan newspapers on the soldiers, which resulted in a string of nasty and dishonest editorials portraying the war veterans as greedy.

Although Gen. Washington sided with his men, there was little he could do. In a poignant scene, he met with his officers privately to try to assuage their demands. He pulled out a letter from a fellow Virginian who claimed, dubiously, that Congress was trying to address the issue. But before he read it aloud, GW squinted and then reached into his pocket for a pair of reading glasses -- a visual aid most of them had never seen.

“Gentlemen,” their proud 51-year-old commander told them softly, “you will permit me to put on my spectacles, for I have not only grown gray but almost blind in the service of my country.”

It was the perfect thing to say, and it softened the hearts of those present. It did not solve the problem, however, and on December 4, 1783, when Washington said goodbye to his men at New York’s Fraunces Tavern, it was clear that the officers would not get what they were owed.

That night, Washington raised his glass and made his farewell toast: “With a heart full of love and gratitude, I now take leave of you. I most devoutly wish that your latter days may be as prosperous and happy as your former ones have been glorious and honorable.”

As Washington uttered these words, tears fell from his eyes. As I’ve noted in these pages before, these were not merely tears of sorrow at leaving his comrades. According to Thomas Fleming, they were also tears of grief -- shed in sadness that loyal service had not been repaid as promised with pensions that would have totaled only a few dollars a month.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com