Happiness Factor; Conning Voters; Twitter Trotskyites; Saltwater Diplomacy

Good morning, it’s Monday, December 3, 2018. On this date in 1989, U.S. President George H.W. Bush and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev signaled to a watching world that the long, tense, and frightening Cold War was finally over.

The two leaders met in Malta, and it seemed as if the forces of nature that had put their respective nations at each other’s throats since the end of World War II was having one last spasm. It came in the form of a fierce winter gale that dashed the plans for ocean air photo ops -- and freaked out the Secret Service.

The plan had been that the two men would meet aboard ships belonging to each nation, anchored in neutral territory never contested by either superpower: the famed archipelago in the central Mediterranean Sea. But the weather didn’t cooperate.

No sooner had President Bush and his party been ensconced on their Navy cruiser, the USS Belknap, an unexpected gale blew in. Capt. John F. Sigler, the ship’s skipper, described it as the worst in-port storm he had seen in 24 years at sea.

Bush himself had seen worse, in another ocean, as a young Navy aviator who bailed out over shark-infested waters controlled by enemy boats. Perhaps that’s why he shrugged off the setback and waited patiently until the wind moved on out and met Gorby the next day.

On Saturday night, December 2, 1989, President Bush’s aides and security detail decided to get the president off the rolling Belknap and onto dry land in Malta. A suitable hotel was found, guests were rousted from their rooms and…well, it was too late. With winds gusting to 60 miles per hour, it wasn’t safe to leave the ship. The president and his White House and State Department contingent would just have to wait out the storm aboard their ship.

The next day, Bush and Gorbachev met on the docked Russian cruise ship Maxim Gorky. Gorby’s team had done better planning: They were originally scheduled to spend the night on a smaller Russian warship, too, but thought better of it as the storm began to surge.

In any event, the inconveniences were soon forgotten. After meeting his American counterpart, Gorbachev was ready to make the pronouncements the world had been waiting for.

“The characteristics of the Cold War should be abandoned,” said the leader of the Soviet Union. “The arms race, mistrust, psychological and ideological struggle, all those should be things of the past.”

Perhaps mindful of Ronald Reagan’s mantra when dealing with Russians (“trust, but verify”), the cautious Bush was more rhetorically constrained than the charismatic Gorbachev. But he, too, said what needed to be said: “With reform underway in the Soviet Union, we stand at the threshold of a brand-new era of U.S.-Soviet relations,” proclaimed the 41st U.S. president. “It is within our grasp to contribute each in our own way to overcoming the division of Europe and ending the military confrontation there.”

And so it began, this long difficult rapprochement. It’s going on still, although in recent years there’s been a one-step-forward, two-steps-back aspect to the relationship.

It turns out that having leaders who adapt to unforeseen changes in the weather, physical and otherwise, is not a bad thing. “I don't think anyone can say that the saltwater get-together was anything other than an adventure, at least not in the harbor here,” President Bush said 29 years ago today.

Added Mikhail S. Gorbachev: “This shows we can adjust to changing circumstances very well.”

Words to live by.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com