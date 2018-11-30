Grassley's Tweets; Pelosi's New Rules; Pakistan's Blind Eye; Friday's Quote

Good morning, it’s Friday, November 30, 2018. Today, I’m instituting a new feature: Friday’s quote of the day. It will be an inspiring quotation either uttered on that date, or formulated by someone whose birthday we are acknowledging. So who better to start with than Mark Twain, who came into this world on November 30, 1835?

Regular readers of this newsletter know they can trust the quote to come from an authoritative source. As I normally do with the daily history homilies, I’ll try to find a quote of contemporary relevance. Finally, I may -- or may not -- offer a brief explication of its context.

I’ll get to Twain’s wisdom in a moment. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

Grassley Should Resist the Trumpian Trash-Tweets. A.B. Stoddard takes issue with the Judiciary chairman’s defense of the president’s attack on “an Obama judge.”

Pelosi’s New Rules: A Much-Needed Step. Nancy Jacobson spotlights the likely next speaker’s procedural changes designed to break the gridlock that so often paralyzes Congress.

Trump Plays Chess, Not Chinese Checkers, With Economy. Hal Lambert applauds unorthodox steps the president has taken to gain the upper hand in trade negotiations.

How Trump Can Cut Spending If Congress Doesn’t. Paul Winfree cites administrative actions that can lower program costs.

Pakistan Again Supporting Terrorists. John Maguire assails the nominal U.S. ally for its recent release of known operatives in a suicide-bomber network, which was followed by a series of deadly attacks in Afghanistan.

Why Are Members Leaving Congress? In RealClearPolicy, Nick Penniman and Marian Currinder canvass voluntarily departing legislators to learn what drove them away.

New NAFTA Is a Victory for Free Trade. Also in RCPolicy, Claudio Loser advocates on behalf of the USMCA, slated to be signed today.

As Brady Law Turns 25, Why Are Guns Killing More Americans Than Ever? In RealClearLife, Evan Bleier assesses factors affecting the rise.

Einstein: A Prophet of Science or Religion? Ross Pomeroy examines the controversy stirred by a letter written by the great physicist that will be auctioned next week.

How World War I Changed the Map of the World. In RealClearHistory, Howard Tanzman details how borders were affected by the Great War.

* * *

If your personal Mark Twain library is thin -- or is housed in boxes in between personal or professional moves -- I can recommend a couple of good sources, starting with “The Yale Book of Quotations.” In that hefty volume, esteemed editor Fred R. Shapiro and his team list 153 entries for Mark Twain, not all of which are original to him. (Shapiro cites the exceptions.)

In addition, web publisher Barbara Schmidt, a non-professional researcher of uncommon diligence, has a rich, and well-sourced, online compendium of Twain quotes that I recommend.

And without further ado, I’ll offer the inaugural Friday Quotation, which comes from Chapter 34 of Twain’s novel “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.” It could be the lament, I suppose, of any number of losing candidates, especially those who lose to political novices.

“Don’t you know, there are some things that can beat smartness and foresight? Awkwardness and stupidity can. The best swordsman in the world doesn’t need to fear the second-best swordsman in the world; no, the person for him to be afraid of is some ignorant antagonist who has never had a sword in his hand before; he doesn’t do the thing he ought to.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com