To Run or Not to Run; Outsider as Speaker? After the Fires; Ike in Korea

Good morning, it’s Thursday, November 29, 2018. Sixty-six years ago today, President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower fulfilled a controversial campaign promise. In the waning days of that year’s campaign, the Republican nominee vowed to personally go to Korea.

This pledge was not anything like President Trump’s overtures to Kim Jong-Un. In 1952, war raged on the Korean peninsula after Kim’s grandfather had invaded South Korea. American troops were in the thick of the fighting. Chinese troops, too.

Dwight Eisenhower -- “Ike,” as he was known affectionately -- didn’t fancy himself a deal-maker. Instead, he was a straight shooter, highly respected in this country as the seasoned U.S. Army general who’d been the architect of D-Day.

Eisenhower had credibility on military matters that few Americans could match and he used it to dramatic effect on October 24. “If elected,” he said in a Detroit speech, “I shall go to Korea.”

He did get elected and did go to Korea. I’ll briefly recount what he found there in a moment. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

“Trump Will Not Run” Again? Unlikely, But Who Knows. Myra Adams assesses reports floating around the internet regarding the president’s plans for 2020.

“America First” and the Killing of Khashoggi. Brian T. Kennedy argues that the president is right in saying that the dangerous state of the Middle East justifies his stance toward Saudi Arabia.

Deadlock for Speaker? Try Looking Outside the Chamber. In RealClearPolicy, Mark Strand puts forward a radical proposal for addressing gridlock in the new Congress.

Did the GOP’s 2017 Tax Cuts Hurt It in 2018? RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny asserts that the party’s wipeout in Orange County House races is telling.

California Wildfire Aftermath: A Personal View. RealClearLife correspondent Kinga Philipps toured the area near her home, which was sparred, to inventory the devastation.

* * *

Dwight Eisenhower didn’t wait to be inaugurated to fulfill the simple promise he’d made in Detroit about Korea. He went there on this date, spending three days studying the stalemate firsthand. The trip vexed President Harry Truman, who never really forgave Eisenhower for trashing the administration’s foreign policy during the 1952 campaign.

But if Truman viewed Ike’s Korea promise and subsequent sojourn as a cheap political stunt, Eisenhower himself considered it the basics of leadership. Most men in the Army agreed. And Eisenhower knew those men. Once in Korea, he inevitably rubbed shoulders with his former World War II comrades such as Gen. Mark Clark. Remember, this was less than eight years after the Battle of the Bulge.

And so, the general who had famously walked among the airborne troops on the eve of D-Day found himself once again sharing C-rations with his old infantry regiment and doing personal recon: this time flying in a small plane along the 38th Parallel, the line demarking the two Koreas. From the air, Eisenhower could see the formidable defensive positions of the Chinese forces supplementing the North Koreans.

As historian Jean Edward Smith has noted, Ike formed two strong impressions. First, any military victory by South Koreans and their American allies would incur horrendous casualties. “It was obvious that any frontal attack would present great difficulties,” Ike matter-of-factly told his aides. “Small attacks on small hills would not win this war.”

The incoming president’s second perception flowed naturally from the first. “We cannot tolerate the continuation of the Korean conflict,” he confided to his advisers. “The United States will have to break this deadlock.”

On July 23, 1953 -- six months after Eisenhower took office and three years after the Korean War began -- the U.S., China, and both Koreas agreed to an armistice.

“After Eisenhower made peace in Korea, not one American serviceman was killed in action during the remaining seven and a half years of his presidency,” Jean Smith wrote in 2009. “No American president since Ike can make that claim.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com