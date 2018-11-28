Khashoggi-Trump; Pelosi's Power; Ilhan Omar and Hate; Hitting the Road

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, November 28, 2018. Earlier this week, Chicago was buffeted by an autumn snowstorm, not an unusual occurrence in the Windy City. It happened on this date in 1895, too, threatening to obliterate the nation’s first-ever automobile race.

By 8 in the morning, however, six of the vehicles had made it to the starting line. More than 80 hopefuls had filled out the paperwork, but most of them either couldn’t build a machine in time or took a look at the snowy streets and thought the heck with it.

Among those willing to brave the weather, and the 54-mile course, was the brother team of Charles and Frank Duryea. Like another pair of innovative siblings -- Orville and Wilbur Wright -- the Duryeas ran a bicycle shop. Charles was the visionary who in an 1882 college paper had predicted “the advent of the automobile.” Frank, eight years younger, was a gifted mechanic and tinkerer. Although their bike shop was located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the Duryea boys were Illinois born and bred, meaning that a little snow wasn’t going to bother them.

The car race was the brainchild of another Illinois native, Herman Henry Kohlsaat. Born into a prominent abolitionist family, Kohlsaat was an influential Republican who had purchased the Chicago Times-Herald and become its publisher.

I’ll have more on the race he sponsored in a moment. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

Is the Khashoggi Story Really About Trump? Kalev Leetaru’s analysis of television and online coverage of the journalist’s killing shows it peaked, and persisted, when the president’s relationship with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince became a focal point.

Pelosi’s “Reputation of Power” Needed as Speaker. Les Francis makes a case for the minority leader’s ascent to the role she once held.

Speaking of Hate, Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar Promotes It. Scott W. Johnson takes issue with the Somali immigrant’s characterization of the FBI’s latest hate crimes report.

More Action Needed to Protect Intellectual Property. In RealClearPolicy, Scott Mulhauser discusses U.S. action against Chinese companies over IP theft ahead of the G-20 summit.

Offshore Oil and Gas Development Is Key to National Security. Jim Webb and Jim Nicholson explain why in RealClearEnergy.

Reviving Monetary Fallacies. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny finds much to fault in a review of a new book by Paul Volcker.

Will Jobless Benefits Be Enough During Next Recession? Gary Burtless explores this question, also in RCM.

Refugees Matter in Korean Peace Process. In RealClearWorld, John Dale Grover examines a sticking point in any potential unification talks.

* * *

Many of the dreamers who answered H.H. Kohlsaat’s challenge were amateur tinkerers building early automobiles from scratch in their own garages, so the Chicago publisher was persuaded to twice postpone the starting date of the big race -- the first in the United States. This delay proved a mistake. Although the response was so promising that the War Department was asked by President Grover Cleveland to oversee the event, a surprise snowstorm on the day of the race -- November 28, 1895 -- was so forbidding that only six teams were willing to brave the elements.

They departed at 8:55 that morning from Jackson Park in Chicago on a route to Evanston along Lake Michigan and through various neighborhoods and then back to Chicago proper. Six inches of snow covered the path, which was ironically -- and only sporadically -- cleared of snow by a horse-drawn plough. Further adding insult to near-injury, one of the three German Benz cars in the race (Karl Benz hadn’t yet met the man who built the first Mercedes) skidded into a streetcar as it entered Evanston and later collided with a sleigh and a horse-drawn cab. It didn't finish the race.

Frank Duryea, in Car No. 5, did finish, however. The Duryeas’ vehicle won the race in 10 hours and 23 minutes, averaging just over 5 miles per hour. The brothers were awarded $2,000 for their achievement, which the Times-Herald unsurprisingly pronounced an unqualified success.

“Persons who are inclined to decry the development of the horseless carriage,” it proclaimed in the next morning’s editions, “will be forced to recognize it as an admitted mechanical achievement, highly adapted to some of the most urgent needs of our civilization.”

These words proved true enough. What no one seems to have accounted for in those days, despite the mishaps of one of the Benz cars, was how dangerous these contraptions would get when mingled with horses, humans, and bicycles -- especially as they got faster.

After the race, the Duryea brothers used their winnings as seed money to start a car manufacturing company back in Springfield. They built 13 of them to start, and six months after the race one of them was involved in an accident, possibly the first in the nation’s history with a serious injury.

In happened in New York City, where an early adapter named Henry Wells was driving his new Duryea when the car struck a woman on a bicycle. The bicyclist suffered a broken leg. Wells spent the night in jail.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com