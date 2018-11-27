Pelosi's 'Reputation of Power' Is Needed as Speaker

Writing about the impeachment of Richard Nixon in “How the Good Guys Finally Won,” the late, great Jimmy Breslin observed, “Tip O’Neill…understands so well that all political power is primarily an illusion. If people think you have power, then you have power. If people think you have no power, then you have no power. This is a great truth in politics. … This same proposition was advanced in print by Thomas Hobbes, who wrote in England in the 1600s: ‘The reputation of power is power.’"

As Democrats in the House of Representatives wrangle over to who should be the speaker in the 116th Congress, they should heed Breslin’s observation.

In 1973 and 1974, O’Neill was not yet speaker, but was still number two as majority leader. Yet, he was a force to be reckoned with, as he understood instinctively Hobbes’ axiom. O’Neill’s wisdom was put to great and historic use as the Nixon presidency dissolved in dishonor, and as the criminality of the president himself became evident and inescapable. For it was Tip O’Neill who monitored every development in the Watergate scandal, who prodded, coached and supported Judiciary Chairman Peter Rodino, who kept his caucus focused on the stakes involved, and on the need to proceed both decisively and strategically.

Nixon knew that House Democrats, and their majority leader, had the power to bring down his presidency, and ultimately he had no choice but to give way to that reality; he resigned before a House vote to impeach was even taken.

Nancy Pelosi also knows that “the reputation of power is power,” and dissident Democrats had better wake up to that fact, lest they cripple the ability of their new majority to immediately rein in, and perhaps someday bring an end to, the disgraceful presidency of Donald Trump. Pelosi has shown her grasp of this essential political principle from her first days as a member of Congress, as she accrued IOUs from colleagues, as she vaulted over others on the climb up the leadership ladder, and as she was elected speaker after the 2006 midterms. She demonstrated it in the battle to save the American economy — and the world’s — in the financial meltdown in 2008, and once again when she engineered the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010.

Just this fall Pelosi oversaw and helped engineer a decisive electoral victory -- the total vote for Democratic House candidates was the largest in history! “That is nothing,” as my grandfather might have put it, “to sneeze at!”

If one doubts Nancy Pelosi’s prowess as a political leader, one should be compelled to answer the following questions: If she is as flawed and out of touch a political leader as her critics charge, why are Republicans so bent on undercutting her standing? Could it be that they are trying to destroy her “reputation of power”? If so, why would they do that? And, to the dissident Democrats, it must be asked further: Why would you aid and abet that effort?

America’s civic institutions are being tested in ways never before experienced, at least since the Civil War. We have a president who not only fails to recognize the rule of law, he shows no basic knowledge of its existence. We have an administration in power, facts already in evidence prove, whose ascendancy was actively supported by a hostile foreign power. Our position as the unquestioned world leader has been negated and our moral standing depreciated. Scandals large and small have felled Cabinet officers and White House staffers at a rate and to an extent never before seen.

And in the Oval Office sits the grifter-in-chief -- ignorant, narcissistic, and raging in anger and frustration.

Our one hope to restore sanity and stability to our government now resides with the House of Representatives; its members — or, better said, its Democratic members -- have to be smart, courageous, steady, determined, and disciplined in capitalizing on their current “reputation of power.” No one knows that better, or is better prepared to do it, than the (not-so) gentle lady from San Francisco.