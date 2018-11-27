Moscone, Milk ... and a Moment of Grace

On this date 40 years ago, a San Francisco politician who didn’t get his way using words pulled out a pistol and gunned down two of his colleagues. The horrifying City Hall tragedy rocked California politics and set in motion a series of events that reverberate across the decades and across the country -- to the Washington, D.C. of today.

* * *

San Francisco is my hometown and I was there on assignment on November 27, 1978 when the terrible news blared out over the car radio: Mayor George Moscone gunned down. City Board of Supervisors member Harvey Milk, too. Dan White in custody.

Four decades later, Milk (pictured in 1977, at left) is better remembered than Moscone (pictured, at right), but the mayor was a better known state political figure at the time. An important cog in the “Burton Machine” -- along with luminaries such as Phil and John Burton, Willie Brown, Leo McCarthy, and Nancy Pelosi, Moscone had served in the state legislature in Sacramento and was often mentioned as a potential governor.

After defeating Dianne Feinstein and others to win the mayoralty, Moscone worked at uniting two warring factions among San Francisco Democrats. The first was the labor unions, including the politically active police officers and firefighters, along with prominent employers. Those groups’ pro-growth and pro-jobs priorities were traditional City Hall fare anywhere, and Moscone stepped up to the plate. He helped, for instance, keep the beloved San Francisco Giants from departing for Toronto. But Moscone also embraced the agenda of the other faction -- social liberals, who pushed for more inclusion in city politics for racial minorities, women, and gays.

He had an ally among the supervisors in Harvey Milk, a transplanted New Yorker and military veteran, who’d been a Goldwater Republican and an investment banker until he found personal and professional fulfillment in San Francisco’s Castro District. It was a time when gays in pockets of America were coming out of the closet and though San Francisco was perhaps the most welcoming city in America to homosexuals, the transition was not without tension.

The Castro had previously been a traditional Irish-American and Italian-American working-class neighborhood, and there were many, particularly within the ranks of the San Francisco police and fire departments, who feared that the libertine influences in the city were not only contributing to crime, but altering its cultural character.

This was a battle the traditionalists were fated to lose. Even the imposing white Catholic church in the district, Most Holy Redeemer Parish, embraced change. To this day, the parish describes itself as offering “a spiritual home to all: senior citizens and youth; single people and families; those who are straight, gay, lesbian, and transgender; the healthy and the sick, particularly persons with HIV.”

Harvey Milk and his partner owned a nearby camera shop and became active in local politics. The unofficial “mayor of Castro Street,” Milk chafed under what he saw as the discriminatory practices of the police department and he ran successfully for the Board of Supervisors to change that.

Once on the board, Milk came into contact with Daniel James White. Although only 32 years old in 1978, Dan White represented old San Francisco. Like Moscone and Milk, he’d been in the military. But whereas they’d served in the peacetime Navy, White had been a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne who saw combat in Vietnam. Coming back to his hometown, White became a police officer and then a firefighter.

Although supportive of gay rights (he had opposed the Briggs Initiative, which would have barred gays from serving as teachers in California public schools), White inevitably clashed with the socially liberal faction on the board over issues relating to neighborhood identity. He didn’t win these fights. For instance, the board overrode White’s objections to place a group home for violent young offenders in his district.

White resigned in frustration in early November 1978, as much over his personal situation as the politics at City Hall. Supervisors then earned an annual salary of $9,600, not enough to support his family of four, and civil service rules prevented White from receiving his fire department salary while in office. White’s allies implored him to reconsider, which he did. Moscone initially agreed to let him rescind his resignation, but when lobbied by the liberals on the board, including Milk and Willie Brown, the mayor changed his mind.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on November 27, 1978, Dan White slipped his police department service revolver and some extra ammunition into a coat pocket and hitched a ride with a friend downtown. At City Hall, he climbed through an unlocked first-floor window, avoiding the newly installed metal detectors, and went to Moscone’s office.

He asked one last time for his job back, and when he didn’t get the answer he wanted, White shot the mayor twice at point-blank range, then stood over his prone body and fired two more shots into his head. After leaving the office, White ran into an unsuspecting Feinstein, the head of the Board of Supervisors, who asked to speak to him. “I have something to do first,” he replied coldly.

White then went to Harvey Milk’s office and killed him as well. It was Feinstein who found Milk’s body. Moments later, a stunned Feinstein faced a crowd of cameras and numb city employees and said, “As president of the Board of Supervisors, it’s my duty to make this announcement: Both Mayor Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk have been shot and killed,” she said. At these words, astonished shouts rang out, until others in the crowd quieted them so Feinstein could finish. In a moment she did: “The suspect is supervisor Dan White.”

San Francisco was already reeling from the carnage in Guyana, where Congressman Leo Ryan had been among the many victims of the People’s Temple slaughter, and it seemed on that day and in that place that a kind of madness had taken hold of politics. It seems that way sometimes today, too, although Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, doesn’t always provide the calming presence she did on that tragic day.

Now California’s senior senator, she would succeed Moscone as mayor and serve in that capacity for 10 years. In 1996, Willie Brown, who had left Moscone’s office by another door just before Dan White came in, would be elected mayor and go on to mentor California’s other U.S. senator, Kamala Harris.

White himself would stand trial for his evil deeds, but in a highly controversial verdict, would be found guilty only of voluntary manslaughter. The jury’s decision seemed inexplicable, but those of us who covered criminal courts in California in those years had witnessed other such anomalies. White was convicted of the “lesser included offense” to first degree murder after his lawyers had successfully invoked the state’s “diminished mental capacity” defense.

Those attorneys did not, as is widely reported to this day, mount a “Twinkie Defense” -- i.e. claim that White was incapacitated by a junk food diet. What his lawyers and the defense team’s expert witnesses argued was that he suffered from clinical depression when he killed Moscone and Milk. To bolster this claim, they pointed to changes in his personal appearance from well-dressed to slovenly, that he was no longer exercising regularly, and had abandoned his normally health-conscious diet.

One of the psychologists did opine, unfortunately, that changes in diet could sometimes trigger mood swings, but Twinkies were never mentioned at trial. And if the jurors were to blame, so too were California’s imprecise rules of evidence, which were subsequently changed in 1982.

Perhaps the jurors in that wounded city were moved by something else: the realization that Dan White destroyed three lives that day; not just Moscone’s and Milk’s, but also his own.

Certainly, White came to realize it. After serving five years in prison, he was paroled to Los Angeles for a year. He spent several months in Ireland, then gravitated back to San Francisco, unwanted and reviled. On October 21, 1985, he took his own life, a life he had wasted while causing so much pain to others.

Is there any good to be gained by revisiting these horrifying events? I might not have thought so until recently. But this morning, I remembered that on the night of the killings, Joan Baez sang “Amazing Grace” at San Francisco City Hall, where at impromptu and peaceful candlelight march from the Castro had ended up. It’s also the tune Barack Obama sang in Charleston in 2015 in the aftermath of appalling racial violence there. His performance prompted the writing of a stunning piece of music, “The President Sang Amazing Grace,” which Joan Baez heard and knew she had to sing. My advice? The next time you want to tweet out something caustic about a fellow American, listen to it, as I am doing while I write these words.