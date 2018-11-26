Tarring Hyde-Smith; Trump and Khashoggi; School Absenteeism; We'll Always Have 'Casablanca'

Good morning, it’s Monday, November 26, 2018. On this date in 1942, the 1,500-seat Hollywood Theatre premiered a new Humphrey Bogart motion picture directed by Michael Curtiz. It must have been something for the moviegoers fortunate enough to be in attendance that night.

Co-starring Ingrid Bergman, the film was a wartime tale that closely adhered to the plot, setting, theme, music, and characters that sprang from the imagination of a New York City English teacher named Murray Burnett.

In the summer of 1937, the 26-year-old Burnett had traveled to Europe to help Jewish relatives emigrate. After visiting a nightclub run by an American ex-pat in the south of France, he returned to the U.S. with an idea for a dramatization. He co-wrote it with a friend named Joan Alison. Its main character was an outwardly cynical but inwardly idealistic American saloon-keeper, Rick Blaine. Their story featured his doomed love affair with a married woman, a daring escape from Nazi-occupied Casablanca, and even the playing of the 1931 hit “As Time Goes By.”

They called their unpublished play “Everybody Comes to Rick’s.” You know it, of course, as “Casablanca,” the name Jack Warner gave it after paying $20,000 for the film rights. That was far more money than it is now, but still a hell of a bargain. It played for 10 weeks in the Hollywood Theatre -- which was in New York City, by the way, not California -- grossing about a quarter of a million dollars.

Considered a classic today, it brought in $3.7 million in 1943 -- enough to make money for Warner Bros., but only the sixth- or seventh-highest-grossing film that year. Most of those were also war-themed pictures, and the most profitable of them was Paramount’s adaption of Ernest Hemingway’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” also starring Ingrid Bergman.

Among those who didn’t quite know what they had with “Casablanca” was the film critic of the venerable New Yorker magazine.

By 1942, The New Yorker had established itself as an alluring part of the media landscape in a city with numerous daily newspapers. But the deadly real-life drama that descended like a dark curtain over most of the world in the 1930s and 1940s altered the character of the magazine founded in 1925 by Harold W. Ross.

“The war made The New Yorker and Ross knew it, even if the knowledge was tinged with regret,” is how David Remnick, the magazine’s current editor, put it. Until World War II, the publication was witty and charming, but light, added George Packer, another of its current stars. “The war opened The New Yorker to a wider world,” he said. “Without changing beyond recognition, it became a more serious magazine.”

Superb stylists such as James Thurber would write in both iterations of the magazine, but the war years and their aftermath produced memorable journalism from the best reporters and writers of their day. Playwright Samuel N. Behrman filed dispatches from the rubble of London after The Blitz. Rebecca West covered the Nuremberg trials, and John Hersey helped define modern war reporting from Guadalcanal and Hiroshima.

Not everyone rose to the occasion at the same pace. We can say in hindsight that New Yorker film critic John Mosher really blew it when it came to “Casablanca.” He didn’t pan it, exactly, but he kind of missed the boat. “Although not quite up to ‘Arms Across the Pacific,’ Bogart’s last spy fest, [‘Casablanca’] is, nevertheless, pretty tolerable,” Mosher wrote.

Pretty tolerable? Yes, I guess you could say that.

As for the Hollywood Theatre itself, I just went looking for that landmark, but almost missed it. Located on West 51st Street, it was converted sometime after “Casablanca” premiered there from a cinema into a playhouse and renamed the Mark Hellinger Theater. Under that name, it had a storied life.

“My Fair Lady” with Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews opened there in 1956, and stayed six years. Katharine Hepburn graced the Hellinger stage in “Coco,” as did Mickey Rooney and Ann Miller in “Sugar Babies.” Other productions included “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,” and Andrew Lloyd Webber's “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Its last show was a gangster-themed musical, “Legs Diamond,” which opened the day after Christmas in 1988 and ran only until February 19, 1989. When it closed, so did the Hellinger.

Bruce Springsteen and Lin-Manuel Miranda would lead a Broadway renaissance nearly three decades later, but in 1991, no one could figure out how to make a go of it at that location. Nobody except the Rev. David Wilkerson, that is. The charismatic pastor bought the building and moved his ministry there. It is now the Times Square Church.

Of all the gins joints…

