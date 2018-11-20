Flawed Argument; 'Half True' Assessments; Kissinger Reconsidered; Trail's End

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, November 20, 2018. On this date 115 years ago, a notorious ex-lawman, Army scout, bounty hunter, Pinkerton detective and range-war hired gun named Tom Horn was hanged in Cheyenne, Wyoming. To some observers, even at the time, his execution signaled the setting of the sun on the Old West.

Regardless of its sociological significance -- and that many revisionist historians claim Horn was innocent of the crime that sent him to the gallows -- two things can be said with certainty. First, the turn-of-the-century “free grazers” (and even ranchers who preferred sheep to cattle) were safer with Tom Horn gone. The second is that the man faced the gallows stoically. You could even say that he went to his final reward with class.

I’ll have more on his life, and his death, in a moment. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer an array original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

Born in Missouri in 1860, Tom Horn grew up to become an itinerant ranch hand who gravitated toward the Southwest. He had a good ear for language, picking up Spanish in New Mexico and Arizona, and even some of the Apache language. In time, he found he preferred rounding up people instead of cattle, and he was good at it. Although his specialty was cattle thieves, Horn helped apprehend everyone from train robbers to Apache warriors: He was among the scouts who helped the U.S. Army find and apprehend Geronimo in 1886.

Too often, however, the men Tom Horn pursued never saw the inside of a courtroom -- or even a jail cell. In the mid-1890s he came under suspicion of gunning down two settlers near Cheyenne, but was acquitted. On July 18, 1901, however, 14-year-old Willie Nickell was killed by a sniper as he dismounted his horse to let sheep out onto the range in southeastern Colorado.

The intended target was mostly likely the boy’s father, Kels Nickell -- the rancher who’d brought sheep into that area and was feuding with a neighboring cattleman -- but the lad was wearing his father’s hat and coat, and from his concealed position on a rocky hill, the assassin apparently couldn’t tell the difference.

No one witnessed the murder, but local authorities suspected Horn because it fit his presumed modus operandi: firing his .30-30 Winchester rifle from a hidden position. They sent for famed Western lawman Joe LeFors, who cracked the case. LeFors did so by taking Horn, a well-known braggart, into a saloon and plying him with alcohol.

The inebriated suspect soon implicated himself and provided a detail that assured his fate: Horn said that when he stood to begin firing, he had noticed that the figure in the hat was Nickell’s son. But because he’d compromised his position, Horn killed him anyway. All of this was dutifully recorded by a stenographer whom Joe LeFors had hidden behind a thin wall in the bar.

Horn was tried and convicted on October 24, 1902. The sentence was death.

There are those who say that Horn was simply boasting to LeFors because he was drunk. Perhaps this is true. If so, the worst that can be said about the criminal justice system is that it hanged Horn for the wrong murder.

This seems to have been Horn’s philosophy. As he ascended the gallows, he gently needled the assembled lawmen and witnesses for their motley appearance. He acquiesced to the services of a clergyman who said a prayer for him. Horn was then asked by one of those witnesses, famed rodeo cowboy Charlie Irwin, “Would you like us to sing, Tom?”

“Yes, I’d like that,” the condemned man replied.

A Denver newspaperman wrote that Irwin and his brother sang a popular range song, “Life Is Like a Mountain Railroad” in rich tenor voices.

Then it was time. The convicted man was escorted to the gallows by T. Joe Cahill, a famous sheriff. “Joe, they tell me you’re married now,” Tom Horn said in one of his last utterances. “I hope you’re doing well. Treat her right.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com