Acosta and the Intern; Mining for Votes; Asylum Facts; the First Constitution

Hello, it’s Thursday, November 15, 2018. On this date in 1777, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Articles of Confederation. In high school history classes this momentous step is often glossed over in a few sentences The Articles of Confederation, we were taught, proved too weak and were soon replaced by the Constitution.

That’s true enough, but the Articles of Confederation and Perpetual Union Between the States (the document’s formal name) shouldn’t be given short shrift. The articles were enough to get us through the Revolutionary War, if barely. And if you re-read them, as I did this morning, it’s remarkable how their concepts are guiding us today -- and how much we are still arguing over them.

I'll have more on this idea in a moment.

Forty-eight men signed the Articles of Confederation, including two -- Roger Sherman of Connecticut and Robert Morris of Pennsylvania -- who also signed the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. The names of other signers live on in our memories as well: John Hancock, Samuel Adams, and Elbridge Gerry of Massachusetts; Josiah Bartlett of New Hampshire; Gouverneur Morris of New York; Virginians Richard Henry Lee and his brother Francis Lightfoot Lee.

The Second Continental Congress knew it was up to something big, but was careful not to make it so big that wary Colonials would conclude they were replacing one oppressive government with another. Still, the Articles of Confederation was a worthy attempt at translating the soaring language of the Declaration of Independence into a guiding force for the 13 breakaway Colonies.

Article I made our new name official: “The United States of America.”

Article II enumerated the states’ authority in language later incorporated into the Constitution: (“Each state retains its sovereignty, freedom, and independence, and every power, jurisdiction, and right, which is not by this Confederation expressly delegated to the United States, in Congress assembled.”)

This “states’ rights” concept would be appropriated by slaveholders, Southern secessionists, and later by the keepers of Jim Crow -- and later still by principled small-government conservatives. It was a tenet litigated in 2012 in the U.S. Supreme Court decision narrowly upholding the constitutionality of Obamacare.

Article IV guaranteed free movement of people among the states, which means that recent transplants to places such as Arizona, Florida, and Virginia can vote (and even hold office) in their new environs, thus ushering in gradual shifts in the Electoral College map from election to election. It also invokes the “full faith and credit clause,” which means that states must honor judicial proceedings in other states. This doctrine helped the Supreme Court decide the gay marriage question earlier in this decade.

Article V enshrined the Electoral College in our national DNA, another compromise we are still arguing about today. Twice in the past 18 years, the loser of the presidential popular vote ended up in the White House. And is really fair for California, with its 39 million people, to have the same number of U.S. senators as, say, Wyoming and Vermont, which don’t even have 700,000?

Finally, a long-forgotten idea was also included in this great document, codified as Article XI: Here it is in its entirety:

“Canada acceding to this confederation, and adjoining in the measures of the United States, shall be admitted into, and entitled to all the advantages of this Union; but no other colony shall be admitted into the same, unless such admission be agreed to by nine States.”

As late in the game as 1812, Thomas Jefferson was still expressing hopes the U.S. would acquire Canada, but it never happened. Franklin Roosevelt, speaking about our northern neighbor in 1936, summed up the relationship nicely:

“When I have been in Canada,” FDR said, “I have never heard a Canadian refer to an American as a ‘foreigner.’ He is just an ‘American.’ And, in the same way, in the United States, Canadians are not ‘foreigners,’ they are ‘Canadians.’ That simple little distinction illustrates to me better than anything else the relationship between our two countries.”

Or, as they say on the southern border, “Rest in peace, NAFTA. Viva USMCA!”

