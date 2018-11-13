Pink Wave? Facebook and Fair Play; Clergy Abuse Scandal; Going to the Wall

Hello, it’s Tuesday, November 13, 2018. It was cold in the nation’s capital 36 years ago today, as it is this morning. That November morning also came in the wake a midterm election in which House Democrats did well. But neither partisan politics nor the chilly autumn air put a damper on November 13, 1982, when thousands of former U.S. servicemen who’d logged their time in Southeast Asia marched once again.

They were not in formation as they walked on Constitution Avenue. They were not in protest. They’d come to Washington because a country divided so bitterly over their war had finally joined hands and paid homage to their service and sacrifice. This tribute took the shape of a new monument that carved into stone the names of all their comrades who hadn’t come home.

This date was officially the dedication the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which can be viewed in its entirety on C-SPAN. But it had opened to the public a few days before, and already it was known by a shorter name. It was simply called The Wall.

I’ll have more on that day in a moment. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer an array original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

* * *

Some of the veterans who showed up in Washington, D.C., on November 13, 1982 wore combat fatigues, while others sported the suits and ties that were the uniforms of their civilian lives.

Many used wheelchairs and canes, the tangible accoutrements of their great sacrifices to a nation trying to atone for the shabby treatment these veterans had received back in the day.

Although the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is an iconic stop on tourists’ trips to Washington today, it was met with controversy and hostility as it was being built. The commission in charge of the construction had chosen a 21-year-old Yale undergraduate student named Maya Ying Lin as the winning architect. Her design evoked a tomb, not a soaring monument -- and not all the veterans liked it.

Lin’s haunting vision was captured in the statement accompanying her submission: “Walking through this park, the memorial appears as a rift in the earth. A long, polished, black stone wall, emerging from and receding on either side, growing out of the earth, extend[s] and converge[s] at a point below and ahead. Walking into this grassy site contained by the walls of the Memorial, we can barely make out the carved names upon the Memorial's walls. These names, seemingly infinite in number, convey the sense of overwhelming numbers, while unifying these individuals into a whole.”

Two years later, in a political and artistic compromise that satisfied most of those concerned, a more traditional statue of three soldiers was added near the Wall. It was designed by Frederick Hart, who had placed third in the original competition. Hart was careful in both his design and his public statements not to do anything that detracted from the black marble monument that was proving irresistible to visitors.

"I see the wall as a kind of ocean, a sea of sacrifice that is overwhelming and nearly incomprehensible in the sweep of names,” Hart explained. “I place these figures upon the shore of that sea, gazing upon it, standing vigil before it, reflecting the human face of it, the human heart.”

There were 57,939 human hearts represented by men’s names on the memorial the day it opened, along with those of eight female nurses -- and many more if you count their loved ones. In the ensuing years, nearly 400 more names have been added to the memorial, which proclaims simply:

IN HONOR OF THE MEN AND WOMEN OF THE ARMED FORCES OF THE UNITED STATES WHO SERVED IN THE VIETNAM WAR. THE NAMES OF THOSE WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES AND OF THOSE WHO REMAIN MISSING ARE INSCRIBED IN THE ORDER THEY WERE TAKEN FROM US.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com