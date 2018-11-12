Macron's Misstep; What Voters Wanted; Kanye Conundrum; a Daughter's Place

Good morning, it’s Monday, November 12, 2018. On this date in 1775, Abigail Adams wrote a forceful letter to her husband, John. In it, she expressed the anger many Americans felt toward the British, who were increasingly seen as unwelcome military occupiers intent on thwarting the Colonists’ desire for freedom.

Forty years later to the day, a prominent New York couple, Daniel and Margaret Cady, welcomed the birth of their eighth child. They named her Elizabeth.

Although these two events may seem unrelated, they are not. In my generation, schoolchildren learned about the Founding Fathers. But this country was also forged by Founding Mothers such as Abigail Adams, and many more women who came after the original revolution. Like civil rights leaders, these later generations of female patriots continued the unfinished work of 1776. One of them was Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

I'll have more on her in a moment.

Daniel Cady was a Federalist Party lawyer serving in Congress when his daughter Elizabeth was born. He was a self-man man -- originally a farmer -- but well established by this time. His wife, Margaret Cady, nee Livingston, was from a prominent political family, too. Her father had served with distinction in the Revolutionary War.

Elizabeth and her sisters were born into a family in which reading and thinking were encouraged and discussions of civic life were always in the air. But she was a girl, and the limitations imposed on her because of gender in the early 19th century were not imaginary. Women could not vote or run for office or even inherit property.

The injustice of this system came crashing down on Elizabeth amid a family tragedy. Two of the Cady boys had died young. Now, when she was 11, her parents were thrown into despair by the death of their last remaining son, Eleazer, who had died just after graduating from Union College.

“We early felt that this son filled a larger place in our father's affections and future plans than the five daughters together,” Elizabeth would later write. Daniel Cady’s inconsolable grief was not something his 11-year-old daughter knew how to assuage -- but she did try.

On the day of Eleazer’s funeral, the girl came across her father in a darkened room, sitting beside her brother’s body.

“As he took no notice of me, after standing a long while, I climbed upon his knee, when he mechanically put his arm about me and, with my head resting against his beating heart, we both sat in silence, he thinking of the wreck of all his hopes in the loss of a dear son, and I wondering what could be said or done to fill the void in his breast,” the future suffragist wrote in her autobiography.

“At length he heaved a deep sigh,” she continued, “and said: ‘Oh, my daughter, I wish you were a boy!’ Throwing my arms about his neck, I replied: ‘I will try to be all my brother was.’”

It was a well-intentioned promise, but in time, Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s crusade became more ambitious, and more universal. She dedicated her life to a proposition that’s simple when you think about it: Girls in this country should be afforded the same opportunities in life as boys.

