Split Decision; an Rx for Divided Govt.; Trouble in Brazil; Publisher's Peril

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, November 7, 2018. Welcome back, Nancy Pelosi. Congratulations, Mitch McConnell. Yesterday, the voters of the United States moved the nation in opposite directions simultaneously. I suppose that’s the very definition of political polarization, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Women candidates in both parties made huge gains (more of them were Democrats), so there’s that. But the country remains divided. That can be a source of strength. Or it can tear us apart, as it did 181 years ago today on the banks of the Mississippi River -- the border between what we’d now call “red state” Missouri and “blue state” Illinois.

In a moment, I’ll recount that episode, which I wrote about in my book last year. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer an array original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

Elijah Parish Lovejoy, a native of Maine, graduated first in his class at Waterville College and headed west, to St. Louis, where he opened a school and purchased an interest in a local newspaper, the St. Louis Times. By 1832, he was the editor, but his passions were caught up in a religious revival known as the Second Great Awakening. His spiritual faith kindled, Lovejoy returned temporarily to the East where he attended the theological seminary at Princeton. He emerged two years later as an ordained Presbyterian minister.

The West beckoned again, specifically a group of St. Louis civic leaders who asked Lovejoy to edit a periodical promoting “religion, morality and education.” So he returned to Missouri to pastor a small Presbyterian congregation while editing the St. Louis Observer.

Although it all sounded innocent enough, it wasn’t. When his former newspaper endorsed mob action against a woman who ran a Sunday school for slaves, Lovejoy joined the fray. His initial essay sought a middle ground. But the immoderately evil institution of slavery didn’t lend itself to moderation, and as Lovejoy’s anti-slavery writing escalated, so did the violent threats against him.

Three times his printing presses were destroyed by domestic terrorists. After a white mob broke into a local jail and burned a black man alive, the abolitionist press was outraged. A St Louis judge with an apt name (Luke Lawless) directed a grand jury to indict no one in the lynching. Lawless then embarked on a rant against the abolitionist press in general, and Elijah Lovejoy in particular. With mob rule essentially endorsed by Missouri courts, the pastor/publisher moved across the river to Alton, Illinois.

Lovejoy was now in a free state, but not in a safe city. And there, on this date in 1837, a fourth printing press was delivered to him. A mob congregated at the warehouse to seize it. This time, Lovejoy stood his ground. But he and other armed men were overwhelmed. Two days short of his 35th birthday, Lovejoy was felled by gunfire, the Alton warehouse was torched, and his presses were thrown into the Mississippi.

Those events galvanized a young Illinois state legislator whose name you know.

“At what point shall we expect the approach of danger?” asked Abraham Lincoln. “By what means shall we fortify against it? Shall we expect some trans-Atlantic military giant to step the ocean, and crush us at a blow? Never! All the armies of Europe, Asia, and Africa combined, with all the treasure of the Earth (our own excepted) in the military chest, with a Bonaparte for a commander, would not by force take a drink from the Ohio, or make a track on the Blue Ridge, in a trial of a thousand years.”

No, they couldn’t, Lincoln said -- the problem was that the danger lay within.

