GOTV Strategies; Turnout History; Charitable Tendencies; Lincoln's Crucible

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, November 6, 2018, Election Day. Although Americans are choosing a new Congress, along with governors in 36 states -- and not a president -- Donald J. Trump is very much on voters’ minds today. The current state of our politics evokes previous pivotal presidential elections. Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, and Barack Obama were all re-elected on a November 6. Abraham Lincoln was elected for the first time 158 years ago today.

You think our country is divided now? Okay, it’s true. But it’s nothing comparable to 1860.

I’ll have a brief word on that in a moment.

If slavery was the underlying cause of the Civil War -- and it was -- it was Abraham Lincoln’s November 6, 1860 election that lit the fuses that started the cannon fire. For nearly a year prior to Fort Sumter, Southerners had worked themselves into a lather over the very prospect of Lincoln’s presidency. In the South, newspapers routinely referred to him and his party as “Lincoln and the Black Republicans” -- and worse.

So no, it wasn’t Fox News and MSNBC that started the habit of pandering to their audiences at the cost of national unity. Nor did regional voting patterns emerge for the first time in the 21st century. Want to know how many votes Lincoln received in the presently “purple” state of Virginia? The answer is fewer than 2,000 votes, out of 167,000 cast.

Yes, that’s right: about 1.2 percent of the vote, and the overwhelming part of it came in what is now West Virginia. What does that tell us? Well, a lot of things. First, women and African-Americans were not allowed to vote, an injustice on its face but also, in this case, an utter embarrassment for white men. Secondly, the secret ballot wasn’t yet a thing in most places -- and the 1860 results also show why that’s a necessary facet of democracy. And I don’t mean to pick on Virginia, the state where I’ve lived for three decades; in 10 other Southern states, Lincoln’s name wasn’t even on the ballot.

In hindsight, it’s pretty clear that we were lucky to get Lincoln on November 6, 1860. Not that the day itself is lucky for the recipient of the presidential votes. William McKinley and Herbert Hoover were elected president on that date. The former was assassinated in office; the latter became the scapegoat for the Great Depression.

Also, one year to the day after Abraham Lincoln was elected, Jefferson Davis was officially installed as president of the Confederacy. Although bands played and crowds hurrahed in the South, Davis himself -- in a rare example of prescience -- foresaw the hardships ahead.

“Upon my weary heart was showered smiles, plaudits, and flowers,” he wrote to his wife, Varina, “but beyond them I saw troubles and thorns innumerable.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com