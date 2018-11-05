'Wave' Definitions; Party Loyalty; Blaming Trump; the Truman Midterm Doctrine

Good morning. It’s Monday, November 5, 2018. Tomorrow is Election Day, the first national referendum on the presidency of Donald J. Trump. Americans often use midterm elections to send a message to the two dominant political parties, which they did on this very date in 1946.

Harry Truman hadn’t yet run for president when he faced his first midterm: He’d inherited the job upon the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt. It didn’t go well for Truman. Although polling wasn’t as sophisticated seven decades ago as it is today, party bosses knew they faced a big problem that year -- and that the man at the head of the ticket wasn’t helping.

Democratic Party Chairman Robert Hannegan went so far as to ask the new president to stay off the campaign trail altogether. Truman complied, but it didn’t matter. Democrats lost 55 seats in the House that year and a dozen in the Senate -- giving control of Congress to the Republicans.

I’ll have more on the 1946 midterms, and others as well, in a moment. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer an array original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

Even the sainted FDR couldn’t fully escape the Incumbent Curse of the Midterms. In 1938, as another World War loomed over Europe, Roosevelt beseeched Americans to remain committed to the course -- the one he had laid out to fight the Great Depression. But the economy was still in the tank, and Americans were beginning to have second thoughts about the New Deal. Besides, the Democrats were fighting a trend then known as the “Six-Year Itch.” Ever since the Civil War, the midterms during a president’s second term cost the incumbent party control of Congress. That did not happen in 1938 -- the Democrats’ margins were simply too large -- but the party lost more than 70 House seats that year and another six in the Senate.

The Democrats lost big in the 1942 midterms, too, setting the stage for the 1946 tsunami. What does that tell us about 2018? Not much, really, except for this: What happens in midterm elections has little bearing on the presidential election that follows two years later.

Although President Reagan’s party lost 26 House seats in 1982, Reagan carried 49 states two years later. President Obama’s Democrats suffered a wipeout of historic proportions in 2010, yet Obama won re-election in 2012 by sweeping nearly every swing state. Donald Trump is no Ronald Reagan, and he’s nothing like Barack Obama, but could he be Harry Truman?

Truman attended more Major League Baseball games that any president, but out of fealty to his fellow Democrats, he didn’t show up at the 1946 World Series -- even though his beloved St. Louis Cardinals were in it. After the midterms, Truman slunk back into Washington by train from Missouri, unaccompanied and unloved. “To err is Truman” was the favorite GOP pun that year. Their real slogan was not so puckish. It was simply: “Had Enough? Vote Republican.”

Just two years later Truman would turn the tables by running against the supposedly “Do Nothing” Congress. He even appropriated his adversaries’ slogan. “Had Enough?” the president asked in 1948. “Vote Democratic!”

