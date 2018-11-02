Alternate Midterm Scenarios; Fact-Check Verdicts; Gillum Probe; Spirited Season

Good morning. It’s Friday, November 2, 2018. Halloween has come and gone, but Día de los Muertos -- Day of the Dead -- is still with us. Neither originally American nor directly related to Halloween, it comes from our southern neighbor. Irrespective of “big beautiful” walls, borders are porous when it comes to culture, so a Mexican tradition has gradually taken root in the United States.

Although it arrived in my home state of California first, the Day of the Dead is celebrated in many other places, from Missoula, Montana to New York City. In a moment, I’ll offer some thoughts about these festivals. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer an array original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

What a Republican Hold of the House Might Look Like. Sean Trende plots a plausible scenario for GOP losses that would allow the party to narrowly retain control of the lower chamber.

What Might a Democratic Wave Look Like. Sean sketches out an alternate -- and equally plausible -- scenario.

Fact-Check Warning: Don’t Just Read the Verdict. Bill Zeiser explains how failure to consider the full evaluation can add to the fake-news woes that fact checks are intended to address.

Why Messianic Judaism Isn’t Anti-Semitism. Myra Adams, herself a Jew who follows Jesus, tries to clear up misunderstandings generated when a controversial rabbi offered a prayer for those gunned down at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Andrew Gillum and the Mystery of 311 E. Jennings St. In RealClearInvestigations, Steve Miller spotlights the corporate Tallahassee address at the center of a probe into the candidate for Florida governor.

Trump Needs a Fed Chair Who Won’t Ride the Brakes. Bernie Marcus advises the president to replace Jerome Powell with someone who will give the economy room to run.

Five Facts: The Federal Reserve. In RCPolicy, the bipartisan think tank No Labels recounts the history of the central bank, its role in economic growth, and its relationship to the presidency.

What It Would Take to Get the Debt Under Control. Also in RCPolicy, James C. Capretta analyzes various scenarios for future fiscal policy.

Seeking Balance on Cleaner Environment, Affordable Energy. In RealClearEnergy, David Holt asserts that Americans must first support affordable options.

Why Llamas Could Lead Us to a Universal Flu Vaccine. Ross Pomeroy explains in RealClearScience.

* * *

Cinco de Mayo, as I’ve written before, owes as much to U.S. politics as it does to Mexican history. Specifically, it was an opportunity for Mexican-Americans in California to show their support for the Union side in the Civil War. Dia de los Muertos is a different deal. It’s roots in Mexico are from before Mexico was a country, before it was Catholic, and even before it was part of Spain -- which is to say before it was Hispanic.

As best as cultural historians can piece things together, Day of the Dead festivals date back at least a thousand years to central and southern Mexico, which was ruled first by the Toltecs and then by Aztecs. Both civilizations, and other Nahua peoples, believed in an afterlife, and on the Day of the Dead lost love ones were thought to return to Earth.

In the middle of the last millennium, as Mexico became Hispanicized and Christianized, the Day of the Dead was combined with secular celebrations -- autumn’s maize harvest time, for one – along with All Saints Day (November 1 on the Catholic calendar) and All Souls Day (November 2).

One can see where this goes: how it would all gradually morph, especially in kids’ minds, with Halloween, another mashup of various pagan rites and rituals, as both involve masks and spirits from the other world.

In our time, it lasts longer than two days, or even three. In California, the first Day of the Dead celebrations this year began with an October 20 fiesta in Oxnard and a parade that day through downtown Modesto. Nightly Day of the Dead processions took place on Olvera Street in Los Angeles beginning October 25. The last one is tonight. In New York City, Day of the Dead activities run through Saturday, the finale being a day-long festival at the American Museum of Natural History.

Earlier, I mentioned Missoula, Montana. Well, the city council in that college town was subject to scrutiny over its embrace of the Day of the Dead. It seems a young Montana woman had returned home from college -- Harvard, naturally -- with a complaint of, yes, “cultural appropriation.” In one sense, that’s goofy on its face when you consider the mishmash origins of the celebration itself. In another way, however, the complainants had a valid concern: Missoula’s version had come to resemble a giant party rather than a celebration of lost loved ones.

So in that town, they’ve renamed it the Festival of Remembrance. Not only is this a classic example of how cultural evolves, to me it’s perfect place to do it. Missoula is where Norman Maclean grew up, and where his classic work of American literature, “A River Runs Through It,” is set. The book is about fishing and family and faith and the rivers of life that flow through our time here on Earth. For me, though, it’s mostly a story of how we deal with losing those we love. I read it every year, my own solitary observation of the Day of the Dead.

“Now nearly all those I loved and did not understand when I was young are dead,” Maclean wrote at the end of the story, “but I still reach out to them.”

He continues:

“Eventually, all things merge into one, and a river runs through it. The river was cut by the world’s great flood and runs over rocks from the basement of time. On some of the rocks are timeless raindrops. Under the rocks are the words, and some of the words are theirs.

“I am haunted by waters.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com