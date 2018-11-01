Midterm Unknowns; RNC and Trump Voters; California's Featured Role; the Nation's Library

Good morning. It’s Thursday, November 1, 2018, a lovely autumn day in our nation’s capital, and only five days before this year’s midterm elections. Today is the birthday of two notable contemporary Texans, Kinky Friedman and Lyle Lovett, and acclaimed 19th century writer Stephen Crane. The prose in “The Red Badge of Courage,” Crane’s classic Civil War novel, is so vivid that critics assumed he was a combat veteran. Crane, who was born in 1871, explained that he derived his ideas of battle from the football field.

Today is also the natal day of famed Irish brewer Benjamin Lee Guinness, and also, fittingly, of acclaimed Boston mixologist Jackson Cannon, whom I mentioned in this space only last week. Speaking of reprising my themes, on this date in 1897, the Library of Congress first opened its doors to the public. It’s a milestone I mention every five years, as I did in 2013 -- and yes, I’ve been writing this morning newsletter that long. Longer, actually.

I’ll return to the Library of Congress in a moment. First, I’d direct you, as I do each weekday, to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a nice array original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

The seed from which the Library of Congress grew, to quote the library’s own librarian, was Thomas Jefferson’s private collection of books.

“The active mind was central to Jefferson's concept of government,” wrote James H. Billington, the 13th person to hold the title of librarian of Congress. “He felt there was ‘no subject to which a Member of Congress may not have occasion to refer.’ He believed that self-government depended on the free, unhampered pursuit of truth by an informed and involved citizenry.”

The thousands of books that once lined Jefferson’s shelves in Monticello are now housed in a rare books section of the library, and still available to researchers. Today, the repository houses millions of other titles and is open to the public. It’s not a lending library, but it is one of the most inspiring monuments in this city -- and our nation.

Visitors to the Library of Congress cannot help but be struck by the entwining of knowledge and democracy, the paradox being that it sits there on Capitol Hill as a counterweight to today’s “talking point” politics.

From the Visitors' Gallery, eight large statues oversee the library’s massive reading room. They were constructed to represent eight categories of knowledge, each symbolizing, as librarian and historian John Y. Cole has written, “civilized life and thought.”

Accompanying the statues are inscriptions selected by famed educator Charles W. Eliot:

For the figure of Philosophy

THE INQUIRY, KNOWLEDGE, AND BELIEF OF TRUTH

IS THE SOVEREIGN GOOD OF HUMAN NATURE.

Francis Bacon, Essays, "Of Truth"

For the figure of Art

AS ONE LAMP LIGHTS ANOTHER, NOR GROWS LESS,

SO NOBLENESS ENKINDLETH NOBLENESS.

James Russell Lowell, Yussouf

For the figure of History

ONE GOD, ONE LAW, ONE ELEMENT, AND ONE FAR-OFF DIVINE EVENT,

TO WHICH THE WHOLE CREATION MOVES

Alfred Lord Tennyson, In Memoriam

For the figure of Commerce

WE TASTE THE SPICES OF ARABIA YET NEVER FEEL

THE SCORCHING SUN WHICH BRINGS THEM FORTH.

Dudley North

For the figure of Religion

WHAT DOTH THE LORD REQUIRE OF THEE, BUT TO DO JUSTLY,

AND TO LOVE MERCY, AND TO WALK HUMBLY WITH THY GOD?

Holy Bible, Micah 6:8

For the figure of Science

THE HEAVENS DECLARE THE GLORY OF GOD;

AND THE FIRMAMENT SHEWETH HIS HANDIWORK.

Holy Bible, Psalms 19:1

For the figure of Law

OF LAW THERE CAN BE NO LESS ACKNOWLEDGED

THAN THAT HER VOICE IS THE HARMONY OF THE WORLD.

Richard Hooker

For the figure of Poetry

HITHER, AS TO THEIR FOUNTAIN, OTHER STARS REPAIRING,

IN THEIR GOLDEN URNS DRAW LIGHT.

John Milton, Paradise Lost

