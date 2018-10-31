Fragging Trump; Non-Change Election? Wisconsin Reforms; Faces of Rushmore

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, October 31, 2018. The last day of October was once a day to let loose in this country. When I was a boy, if adults didn’t hand out candy, some of the rougher kids would egg their house. Today, well, Halloween has become a day to walk on eggshells, as the choice of costumes has become yet another cudgel in the culture wars. As our goblin-in-chief would say: Sad!

Mount Rushmore -- known variously as Rushmore Peak, Rushmore Mountain and Rushmore Rock in its pre-monument days -- was the brainchild of a South Dakota lawyer-turned-historian named Doane Robinson. He figured it would be a good way of bringing tourists to his rural state. Originally, Robinson envisioned the carved faces of heroes of the American West -- both Indian and white. Lewis & Clark, Chief Red Cloud, and Buffalo Bill were mentioned. But Gutzon Borglum, the famous sculptor Robinson retained, had a different idea.

Borglum had been carving a bust of Robert E. Lee into Stone Mountain in Georgia, but had become disillusioned with the notion of regional heroes. If tourism is your goal, he rejoined, why not etch the faces of national heroes into your mountains? And so the idea of Rushmore with the visages of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt was born.

Republican Rep. William Williamson helped secure the funds for the project in the House, and invited Calvin Coolidge to visit the Black Hills for the president's summer vacation in 1927. South Dakota Sen. Peter Norbeck kept the money flowing after the Depression hit.

It took 14 years to complete the monument, and by the time it was done, another president named Roosevelt had moved ahead of TR in the line of historically significant U.S. presidents. No matter: In 1936, after Washington and Jefferson were completed, Franklin D. Roosevelt visited the place for one of its several dedications. Ruminating about a day 10,000 years in the future, when the faces on the mountain will bear the weathering of time, Roosevelt wondered what future generations would think of the monument and the nation it stands for.

"Let us hope that at least they will give us the benefit of the doubt," FDR said. "That they will believe we have honestly striven ... to preserve for our descendants a decent land to live in and a decent form of government to operate under."

When we consider the state of our politics today, it takes a bit of faith to hold on to Franklin Roosevelt's hope. But that was true in his time, too. In any event, on October 31, 1941, with Europe in flames and war clouds gathering over the Pacific, Mount Rushmore was declared finished. It took $989,992 to build, less than an environmental impact statement would cost today. Its original purpose was certainly fulfilled: Some 3 million visitors from the United States and the rest of the world make the pilgrimage there each year.

