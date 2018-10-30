Midterm Wild Cards; Nationalism Under Fire; Foreign Policy; Modest Marshall

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, October 30, 2018. This date often reminds me of one of the great statesmen in U.S. history, although I wonder if we’d still honor Gen. George C. Marshall if the media hadn’t dubbed the Truman administration’s great post-World War II rebuilding effort in Europe the “Marshall Plan.”

At the time, Marshall was secretary of state, and his service in that job is certainly worthy of remembrance. It’s why the sports teams at a Fairfax County high school named in his honor are called The Statesmen. But Marshall first made his name as an officer in the United States Army; and 65 years ago today, he became the only career military man to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Although that was impressive enough, something else about Marshall stands out all these years later: Today, we live in a time when our highest government officials and assorted political celebrities -- journalists included -- are often preening peacocks given to incessant boasting and petty partisan attacks.

George C. Marshall was the opposite of vainglorious, He was modest and understated. He had much to brag about, however, if that had been his inclination. As a five-star general during World War II while serving as Army chief of staff, Marshall’s contribution to the Allied war effort had earned this succinct praise from Winston Churchill: “the organizer of victory.”

Later, his oversight of the Marshall Plan not only prevented the spread of communism into war-torn Western Europe, it also rescued tens of millions of people from poverty, disease, and even starvation.

But Gen. Marshall did not compare himself to Spartacus, or boast to the United Nations that he’d accomplished more than anyone else in history -- or say anything of the sort. He didn’t even run for office. He certainly didn’t hire himself out to be a partisan talking head.

In a moment, I’ll have a final thoughts on this great American, whom I wrote about in this space a few years ago. First, I’d direct you, as I do each weekday, to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a nice array original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

Will Unforeseen Factors Upend Midterm Outlooks? Sean Trende lays out late-breaking voter shifts and other election scenarios that could affect control of Congress next year.

After Pittsburgh, Unfair Attacks on American Nationalism. Steve Cortes decries Trump critics’ conflation of nationalism with the ethno-fascism of decades past.

Trump Can Win at Foreign Policy in a Divided Government. Morgan Ortagus lists objectives the president can achieve even without GOP control of Congress.

How Accused Students Fight Back in Court and Often Win. In RealClearInvestigations, Richard Bernstein reports that many men accused under Obama-era campus sex-assault policies are lawyering up.

Trump’s Fed Critics Are as Mistaken as the President Is. John Tamny explains in RealClearMarkets.

The Myth of the Unskilled Diversity Visa Immigrant. In RealClearPolicy, Jeremy Neufeld argues against Trump's calls to end the lottery for diversity visas.

Understanding Antitrust in the Digital Age. Also in RCPolicy, Joe Kennedy asserts that current antitrust principles remain capable of dealing with threats to competition even amid the changed business landscape.

The Empire Strikes Out: Habsburg Lessons for U.S., E.U. In RealClearHistory, Todd G. Buchholz writes about the 100th anniversary of the fall of one of the most powerful ruling empires in history.

The Successful Failure of Truman Assassination Attempt. Also in RCH, Brandon Christensen reveals how the attempt on Harry Truman's life undid Puerto Rico's Nationalist Party.

Rethinking the Purpose of Education. In RealClearEducation, E.J. Hutchinson calls into question the current consensus on the value of technical education.

Give Military Kids a Fighting Chance at a Good Education. Also in RCEd, John Kline and Christi Ham explore the challenges of serving the students whose parents serve the nation.

What It Really Means to Be Open-Minded. RealClearScience editor Ross Pomeroy responds to the claims of Gwyneth Paltrow and her lifestyle brand, Goop.

The Original “Fake News”: Orson Welles’ “War of the Worlds” Turns 80. In RealClearLife, Sean Cunningham revisits the hoax that stirred panic among radio listeners.

* * *

The Norwegian Nobel Committee made it clear during the 1953 presentation of the Peace Prize that its American recipient, former Secretary of State George C. Marshall, was being honored for his peacetime work, not his wartime military service.

Still, the Oslo presenter freely acknowledged the obvious paradox, which was that had it not been for the armies directed by Marshall in 1944 and 1945, there would have been no free Europe for the Marshall Plan to rescue in 1948.

We tend to think of George Catlett Marshall as a Virginian, as he was the scion of a prominent Virginia family, attended Virginia Military Institute, and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery. And that high school I mentioned, the one named after him, is in Northern Virginia. Actually, Marshall was born in Pennsylvania and he spoke with a flat and unaffected accent that conveyed modern Midwesterner more than chivalrous Cavalier.

In his Nobel lecture in Oslo, Marshall discussed the dangers of disarmament -- highly unusual for a Nobel laureate -- pointing out how America’s abrupt demilitarization after the end of the Second World War had made the circumstances ripe for South Korea to be invaded. Marshall described the U.S. military as a “vast power for maintaining the peace,” even while acknowledging in his straightforward way that his honor had made some people uneasy.

“There has been considerable comment over the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to a soldier,” he said. “I’m afraid this does not seem as remarkable to me as it quite evidently appears to others.”

He went on to discuss the topic the audience wanted to hear about, the massive U.S. aid effort, referring to it, as he invariably did, by its formal name: the European Recovery Program. This humility was the genuine article. So was the affection for him among free people around the world. In his excellent book on the Nobel Peace Prize, writer Jay Nordlinger recounts a subtle vignette that succinctly captures both propositions:

“In June 1953 -- six months before he received the Nobel Prize -- he attended the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, as the American representative. When he entered Westminster Abbey, unannounced and, as usual, unassuming, the entire congregation rose. Marshall, aware that people were standing, looked around to see who had entered. It was he.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com