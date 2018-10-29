What You Will Get If You Vote for Democrats

To hear President Trump tell it, if Democrats take control of one or both houses of Congress, we will have job-killing socialism, open borders, higher taxes, rampant crime and, of course, impeachment.

Some will nod their heads in agreement. Other will scoff at the hyperbolic caricature. But whatever you think Democrats want to do, there will only be so much they can do. The biggest of blue waves can’t wash away Trump’s veto pen. And even if the Democrats eke out a small Senate majority, any Republican minority will still have the legislative filibuster.

So the question for voters before Election Day is not what Democrats would do under one-party rule if they had their druthers, but what might realistically happen under divided government.

One thing that will not be at the top of the Democratic to-do list is impeachment. Very few Democratic candidates are running on a pro-impeachment platform. And if the party wins a House majority, it will because of Democrats who won in districts that Trump won two years ago. Those candidates generally aren’t attacking the president on the trail, let alone pushing impeachment, because they are trying to woo Trump voters. And if they win, they’ll have those voters to thank.

Among a faction of progressives, the fervor for impeaching Trump is palpable. It would not be surprising if some activists demand a quickie impeachment once Democrats claim a House majority. And it would not be surprising if some members of Congress from deep blue districts carry that banner.

But the Democratic leadership has already been dumping cold water on the idea, and will be particularly sensitive to the political needs of any newly elected members of Congress from Red America. While there would be consensus among Democrats in wielding investigative subpoena power, it’s not hard to envision a nasty internal party battle on impeachment. Purists will insist impeachment is a moral imperative. Pragmatists will fret about political backlash jeopardizing their chances in 2020. In other words, the issue of impeachment is more likely to cause political headaches for Democrats than for Trump.

Granted, the political winds may shift once Robert Mueller completes his investigation, if he uncovers damning evidence of crimes committed by Trump. But even if House Democrats coalesce around impeachment at that point, Trump will remain highly likely to emerge the victor in any Senate impeachment trial, since Democrats will be well short of the two-thirds supermajority needed for conviction. (Heck, Trump would probably relish the fight.)

What would happen on judges? A Democratic Senate most terrifies Republicans, as it could put a major crimp on their strategy to confirm as many conservative judges as possible. Democrats probably wouldn’t completely turn off the spigot on lower court judges, but the process would slow. And any Supreme Court nominee, if an opening materializes, can expect to get the Merrick Garland treatment. So there’s no lemonade for Trump and the Republicans to make from that lemon.

The legislative outlook could be quite different. A Democratic House could put the kibosh on the GOP agenda, of course. But then again, what GOP agenda? Once Republicans squeaked their tax reform bill through last year, the party appeared to lose its appetite for much else. Most Republican congressional incumbents and candidates are not pledging on the stump to enact any specific legislation of significance next year. The one issue that seems to interest GOP congressional leaders the most – scaling back Social Security and Medicare – has been repeatedly rejected by Trump.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidates are mainly focusing on health care. But despite Republican insinuations that they are all in favor of single-payer health insurance, these candidates are actually divided three ways: between those who want single-payer as soon as possible, those who reject single-payer in favor of improving the Affordable Care Act, and those who think incremental improvements of the ACA can eventually lead to single-payer in the future. And in any event, if Democrats were able to agree among themselves, whatever they proposed wouldn’t get past a Republican filibuster and to Trump’s desk.

So forget about what Republicans want or what Democrats want. The unknown is: Faced with a divided Congress, what would Trump want? Would he shrug off pleas for legislative output and pugnaciously pick partisan fights to keep Democrats on the defensive? Or would he try to entice moderate Democrats with compromise legislative proposals in order to get something done before the 2020 general election? Might there be a real “Infrastructure Week” on the horizon?

And if Trump did try to lure Democrats, how would they respond? Would they decide that emulating the obstructionist tactics they’ve long decried would be a bad look, and meet Trump halfway? Would the speaker crack the whip, keep Democrats united to prevent giving Trump wins? And while we’re on the subject, who would the speaker be? If it’s not Nancy Pelosi, would an amateur speaker have the skills to keep the caucus unified?

We can take guesses, but before Nov. 6 we can’t know what Trump would do, or how Democrats would respond, in a Washington where power is divided between the two parties. The question voters have to ask themselves is: Do we want to find out?