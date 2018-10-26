Midterm Rallies; Politics as Parenting; FISA Trap? Making Sport of ... Sports

Good morning. It’s Friday, October 26, 2018. The World Series resumes tonight, although in my family we sometimes still call it the World Serious, a dual homage to our love of baseball and our love of literature. “World Serious” is the formulation of Chicago White Sox pitcher Jack Keefe, the clueless hick who writes letters to his friend Al Blanchard back home in the small Indiana town of Bedford.

The town is real, but the letters are fictional -- as is gullible and self-absorbed Jack Keefe. His stories of life in the minor and major leagues were penned, a century ago, by the great Ring Lardner for the Saturday Evening Post. The first story appeared in March 1914 when Lardner was writing a column for the Chicago Tribune. The last “letter” ran in October 1919, 99 years ago this month. The Black Sox Scandal that was about to envelop the White Sox undermined the literary conceit of youthful naivete. Jack Keefe’s cluelessness and manipulation by nefarious city slickers is played for farce, but for Shoeless Joe Jackson it was tragedy.

Lardner’s storytelling construct was too compelling to lie dormant, however, and so it didn’t, as we’ll see in a moment. First, I’d direct you, as I do each weekday, to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

In 1972, Dan Jenkins’ classic football novel “Semi-Tough” was published. Jenkins wrote about sports for the Fort Worth Press before Sports Illustrated got smart and put his astute insights and peerless prose before a national audience. “Semi-Tough” probably wouldn’t cut it today: Jenkins uses the n-word, as Mark Twain did -- to show that his main characters, Billy Clyde Puckett and Shake Tiller, are not racists.

The true intentions of Jenkins’ protagonists wouldn’t be a sufficiently mitigating argument in today’s trigger-alert political environment. In any event, the American man of letters to whom Jenkins was compared wasn’t Twain; it was Ring Lardner.

Except that in “Semi-Tough,” one of the rubes is the narrator. The hometown sports editor, Jim Tom Pinch, is a bit character who provides comic relief with his letters to the pro football stars in New York. Jim Tom, of course, is Jenkins himself, as we learn in a subsequent novel, “You Gotta Play Hurt,” which opens with Jim Tom fantasizing about murdering his editor with a manual typewriter after the offending editor has screwed with his copy.

What kind of editor, you wonder? Jenkins tells us: The sort who would have sought to clarify Charles Dickens’ famous “Tale of Two Cities” opening to “It was the best of times -- and, ironically -- the worst of times.”

But I digress. Years later, the Ring Lardner canon returns to baseball in Ron Shelton’s “Bull Durham.” In this near-perfect movie, the sportswriter device is absent. The wise-old-hand role is filled by career minor leaguer Crash Davis, who mentors talented dunce Ebby Calvin “Nuke” LaLoosh. Like Lardner’s Jack Keefe, Nuke is a fireballing pitcher who takes himself too seriously and isn’t as quick on the uptake as he thinks he is.

In one letter home to “Al,” Keefe describes his contract negotiations with White Sox owner Charles Comiskey. Unaware that he’s been fleeced yet again by the notoriously cheap Comiskey, Jack includes this note at the end of his missive:

“P.S. I signed up for next year. Comiskey slapped me on the back when I went in to see him and told me I would be a star next year if I took good care of myself. I guess I am a star without waiting for next year Al. My contract calls for twenty-eight hundred a year which is a thousand more than I was getting. And it is pretty near a cinch that I will be in on the World Serious money next season.”

Ron Shelton’s pitcher has similar moments of seeming profundity. In one scene, Nuke is trying to match Crash Davis’ intellectual approach to baseball:

“A good friend of mine used to say, ‘This is a very simple game. You throw the ball, you catch the ball, you hit the ball. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains.’ Think about that for a while.”

Then again, sometimes the joke is on us -- and even on Crash, who gets the girl in the end, and the minor league homerun record, but not anything more than a cup of coffee in the big leagues. Near the end, he softens toward Nuke, and tries to impart one last bit of wisdom. But young LaLoosh has grown, and he subtly gives it back to his mentor.

“You be cocky and arrogant, even when you're getting beat,” says Crash. “That's the secret. You gotta play this game with fear and arrogance.”

“Right,” Nuke replies, with a deadpan delivery. “Right. Fear and ignorance.”

“No, you hayseed!” replies Crash, who doesn’t immediately realized he’s being shined on. “It’s ‘arrogance,’ not ‘ignorance.’”

This is where Ron Shelton’s joke really gets good -- and yes, I’m thinking of modern U.S. politics now, because don’t those two traits often amount to the same thing?

