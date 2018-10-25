Why Evangelicals Vote; Reform Movement; 'Beirut Families'; Wellstone's Way

Good morning. It’s Thursday, October 25, 2018. America is less than two weeks from the midterm elections, a biannual exercise that, regardless of the outcome, reminds us of the strength of our system of self-government. Unfortunately, this year is having almost the opposite effect: the stalking and harassment of members of Congress at their homes and in restaurants; physical and verbal assaults, including death threats; the mailing of poison and pipe bombs to prominent conservatives and liberals. Such thuggery reminds us that democracy can also be fragile -- and that ad hominem argument, dishonest debate, and vitriol set the table for violence.

This date in American history serves as a reminder that principled partisanship need not be ugly, that passionate advocacy is no excuse for incivility and meanness. I’m thinking today of a “happy warrior” from the state of Minnesota, and mostly particularly one of his protégés, a man who died tragically 16 years ago today.

The happy warrior was Hubert H. Humphrey. The protégé was Sen. Paul Wellstone. On October 25, 2002, Wellstone, his wife, Sheila, their daughter, Marcia Wellstone Markuson, along with three members of their staff and two pilots were killed in a plane crash while campaigning in Minnesota.

Wellstone is so often described as “liberal” or “progressive” that it sometimes seems like those terms were part of his name. But it was an accurate description: He was very nearly too left-leaning and politically active for a college faculty member, and that’s saying something. But he found something he was even better suited for, and he pursued it with fervor. I’ll have an additional observation on Paul Wellstone, whom I’ve written about before in this newsletter, in a moment

Paul Wellstone grew up in Arlington, Va., where he attended Yorktown High School before heading to the University of North Carolina and becoming an all-conference wrestler. He graduated on time, married young, stayed in Chapel Hill to earn his doctorate, and headed off to Carleton College in Minnesota. There, at a liberal school in a liberal state, Wellstone was a popular classroom teacher, but one who produced little in the way of written scholarship.

His specialty was the politics of protest, and he gravitated toward the ultra-liberal wing of the Democratic Party. He was, at heart, a practitioner, not an academic, and while on the faculty at Carleton, Wellstone ran unsuccessfully for state auditor in 1982, led a protest in support of striking meat packing employees at a Hormel facility in Austin, Minn., got himself arrested while demonstrating against banks that foreclosed on farmers, and served as state campaign manager for Jesse Jackson’s 1988 presidential bid.

In 1990, Wellstone surprised the political firmament by mounting -- and winning -- an under-funded bid for the U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent Rudy Boschwitz, whom he defeated again six years later. At the time of his death, Wellstone was campaigning for a third term -- something he had vowed not to do -- and was in a close race with St. Paul Mayor Norm Coleman when his plane went down 10 days before Election Day.

Democrats turned Wellstone’s memorial service into a partisan, Republican-bashing affair, and took some heat for it. But regardless of your politics, today might be a good time to dwell on the legacy of a man who literally gave his life to public service.

Paul David Wellstone was not a perfect man, even by his own liberal lights. He whiffed on gay marriage, which many of his allies consider the defining civil rights issues of his time, voting in favor of the Defense of Marriage Act. He gamed the political fundraising system he despised so skillfully and significantly that he outraised Boschwitz during their 1996 rematch.

Far more often, he was true to his principles. Wellstone opposed George H.W. Bush’s Persian Gulf War, and even criticized President Clinton for committing the U.S. military to interventions without consulting Congress. He voted against the 1996 Welfare Reform Act signed by Clinton and spoke out against bankruptcy reform legislation favored by leaders in both parties. His view was it benefited banks over the little guy. Wellstone was instrumental in preventing oil drilling in the Arctic wilderness, and he successfully fought to include mental health coverage in federal insurance programs.

Howard Dean’s signature 2004 line, “I represent the democratic wing of the Democratic Party,” was uttered earlier -- and often -- by Paul Wellstone. At one point, Majority Leader Tom Daschle described Wellstone as “the soul of the Senate.” Wellstone was a community organizer before it was cool, and it can be argued that he set the stage for the ascent of a certain young community organizer out of Chicago.

Wellstone also managed to care deeply about the issues without always taking himself too seriously. One day, for instance, South Carolina Democratic Sen. Ernest Hollings approached him on the Senate floor.

“Young man,” Hollings said, “you remind me of Hubert Humphrey.”

As Wellstone began to swell with pride at the comparison, Hollings added the kicker: “You talk too much.”

But the moral of this story is that Wellstone told it on himself. And the comparison did make him proud, even if it came leavened with Fritz Hollings’ famous wit. “I am a Hubert Humphrey senator,” Wellstone would proclaim. “I go to the floor of the Senate, and I fight for children. I fight for senior citizens. I fight for health care. I am a Minnesota senator!”

