Kornacki's Fractured Fairy Tale of the GOP

Why do liberals continue to lie about Ronald Reagan? Does the Gipper still get under their skin so badly?

In his new book, MSNBC political correspondent Steve Kornacki attempts to put the current state of America’s uncivil politics in historical context. He does so, naturally, by blaming Republicans. To get a sense of how objective he is in his outlook -- and rigorous in his research -- the reader only need know that Kornacki repeats the same untruth about Reagan that Hillary Clinton put in in her tedious 512-page alibi published last year. Clinton and Kornacki both wrote that Reagan kicked off his 1980 campaign at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss.

This is false, and easily checked. Reagan announced his intention to seek the presidency nine months earlier in New York City. He formally launched his general election campaign not in Mississippi but at Liberty State Park in New Jersey, surrounded by ethnic Americans in traditional garb and joined on stage by the father of Polish dissident Lech Walesa. Some bigot. Later in the campaign, Reagan was endorsed by Hosea Williams, a key lieutenant of Martin Luther King Jr., along with Charles Evers, the brother of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers. Yet Kornacki couldn’t resist describing Reagan’s support for federalism as “a wink as ugly as it was blatant” to Southern racists.

Kornacki also fails to mention that Muhammed Ali endorsed Reagan in 1984. As Gomer Pyle was wont to say, “Surprise, surprise, surprise!”

None of these important facts made it into Kornacki’s book, “The Red and the Blue: The 1990s and the Birth of Political Tribalism.” In it, he dismisses Reagan as a “trained actor,” as if that undermines his long career as a governor and president. Kornacki also carps on the large increase in the federal debt under Reagan without acknowledging the fruits of that deficit spending, which included the “peace dividend” – stemming from winning the Cold War – not to mention hundreds of millions of people in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union being broken out of bondage with an assist from Reagan’s military buildup that helped induce the Kremlin to capitulate.

“Tribalism” is a certainly an interesting lens through which to view modern politics. But the author inadvertently bolsters his own thesis by relying so heavily for his source material on the usual news outlets favored by progressives: CNN, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and other left-leaning outlets with long records of skepticism of, even hostility toward, conservatism. In other words, Kornacki rarely leaves his own tribe for source material by citing the Washington Times, Human Events, National Review, the memoirs of Reagan, the books authored by conservative thinkers and chroniclers such as Newt Gingrich, Milton Freidman, or Lee Edwards. Isn’t the inability to go outside your intellectual safe space the very definition of tribalism?

Did Kornacki interview any major figure on the right who played a role in the 1990s? Frank Luntz? Nope. Wayne LaPierre? Nope. Rush Limbaugh? Nope.

Apparently, Kornacki did not interview Gingrich, the man at whose feet he lays so much blame for the 1990s “tribalism.” This seems a strange oversight, as Newt will talk to anyone, even recently giving an interview to the highly partisan McKay Coppins, who went on to trash Gingrich in a lengthy article in The Atlantic.

If Kornacki was really curious as to why Gingrich originally ran for public office, all he had to do was ask him. (He apparently did consult my new book, “Citizen Newt.” I wrote, “Gingrich’s plans had never included the quiet academic life.” Kornacki wrote, “The quiet, dignified life of an academic wasn’t what he’d been seeking.”)

When writing about the former House speaker, Kornacki’s omissions don’t seem accidental. For starters, he fails to mention that Newt’s opponent in his unsuccessful congressional campaigns of 1974 and 1976, Democratic Rep. John Flynt Jr., was an old Dixiecrat, a through-and-through racist who refused to sit at the same table as African-American Rep. Andrew Young. Yet Kornacki is quick to assign racially coded “dog whistles” – that favorite orchestral instrument of the left -- to Gingrich. In truth, Newt actively courted the African-American vote, hired and promoted African-American campaign staffers, campaigned at African-American churches, bars and restaurants. He won the endorsement of the Atlanta Daily World, a prominent African-American newspaper.

Needless to say, Kornacki fawns on Mario Cuomo, holding up the then-New York governor’s fiery keynote address at the Democrats’ 1984 convention in San Francisco as a highwater mark for liberalism -- and a missed opportunity for the party to find its effective anti-Reagan. Cuomo’s speech was electrifying political theater -- no doubt about that – but making Cuomo out as the Great Liberal Hope requires overlooking his epic 1982 battle with Ed Koch for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Just two years before he made the media swoon with his “family of America” San Francisco speech, Cuomo operatives played on rumors about New York City’s affable and effective mayor by printing campaign signs saying, “Vote for Cuomo, Not the Homo.”

Koch went to his grave furious with Cuomo. To this day, no member of the Cuomo family has had the guts to step forward and apologize for the smear against Koch. None of this made it into Kornacki’s book, either.

Kornacki is also sloppy. He screws up the story of the birth of conservative AM talk radio by somehow sourcing it to a point-counterpoint show on WRC in Washington in the early 1980s featuring the conservative Pat Buchanan and the liberal Tom Braden, both columnists. He omits how Reagan’s refusal to renew the “Fairness Doctrine” in 1987 led to the dramatic increase of conservative radio voices.

In summary, this forgettable book has little to commend it. Like Coppins’ weak and deeply biased effort, “The Red and the Blue” should not be flung lightly but with great force. Kornacki is a run-of-the-mill liberal and has now written a run-of-the-mill book. He never even attempted to write or explore outside his tribe.

Save your money, save your time, save your interest in real history. Any casual historian will tell you the day Alexander Hamilton took up the cause of centralized authority and the day Thomas Jefferson took up the cause of federalism was the birth of American tribalism.