Getting It Wrong; Migrant Caravan; Gary Hart Scandal; the Kindness of Strangers

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, October 24, 2018. Today is my birthday, and as you read this I’m making my way to Boston to catch tonight’s baseball game, courtesy of my Beantown-based youngest brother. And though this morning’s missive will be brief, I almost wasn’t able to send it at all. Yesterday evening, while at a meeting on Capitol Hill, my car was broken into. The thief smashed a window and took my briefcase, which contained my laptop.

It’s a chafe when your car is vandalized, your belongings stolen. Replacing a computer, and all the material you have on it that you haven’t backed up, well, it’s a daunting chore. But what choice do you have? So last night, I dutifully made my report to a sympathetic D.C. patrolman, dropped my car off at the dealer to have the window replaced, canceled the freelance check that was in my briefcase -- all while trying to get home in time to watch Game 1 of the World Series.

I’d been at the house about five minutes when the doorbell rang. A friendly middle-aged Asian couple -- I believe they were Korean -- was at the door.

I had trouble understanding them at first, so to make it easy, they handed over my briefcase. The leather was scuffed up a bit, a few personal items were missing, and the laptop body was chipped, but I’m writing on the machine now, so it apparently still works.

The couple found the briefcase near Gonzaga College High School -- about three blocks from where the police officer and I had searched -- and told me “it looked out of place.” So these observant people opened it, searching for an address. I’d been kicking myself for leaving an uncashed freelance check in there -- but that was how the helpful couple found our Arlington house. We invited them in, thanked them profusely, and offered them gas money. They refused politely, smiled and indicated they were happy to have been able to help.

I was so stunned I neglected to get the names of these Good Samaritans, which I regret because I would have liked to send them a note of gratitude. So, this Morning Note will have to do.

As the Lin-Manuel Miranda famously noted: Immigrants, they get the job done. Thank you!

