Objectivity's Demise; FBI's Shooter Data; Diversity Pledge; Courting Controversy

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, October 23, 2018. Fifty years ago today, an amateur basketball team led by a 19-year-old phenom and a seasoned point guard from Kansas earned a gold medal for the United States at the Olympic Games held in Mexico City. Both players, Spencer Haywood and Jo Jo White, would go on to sterling careers in professional basketball and become household names to hoops aficionados. Both were also African-American, which was part of the story that year.

Seven days earlier, U.S. sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos had finished first and third in the 200-meter final. The men were friends, rivals, and teammates at San Jose State. They were also socially aware African-Americans who planned beforehand, if they won medals, to stage a silent and powerful demonstration.

Approaching the victory stand, they removed their shoes as a gesture to protest poverty. They had donned a scarf as a rebuke to lynchings. As the national anthem began, they lowered their heads and raised their gloved fists -- the Black Power salute.

The crowd didn’t like it. They booed Smith and Carlos and then began singing the national anthem loudly. The U.S. Olympic Committee was even less pleased. Smith and Carlos were booted from the Olympic village and had their athletic credentials revoked, meaning they had to leave Mexico within 48 hours -- and weren’t around to help the USA in the relays. No matter. American sprint teams, led by 100-meter champion Jim Hines and 400-meter gold medalist Lee Evans -- a San Jose State teammate of Smith and Carlos -- anchored gold-medal relay teams. Evans set world records in his races, and wore a Black Panther-style beret at his award ceremony, a gesture that eluded Olympic officials.

But back to that basketball team for a moment. I mentioned Spencer Haywood and Jo Jo White, but if you know your hoops history, you’ll recall that the best college player in the country in 1968 -- and perhaps the best college basketball player of all time -- was UCLA center Lew Alcindor. Why wasn’t he on Team U.S.A.?

I’ll explain in a minute; or, rather, I’ll let the player explain in his own words. First, I’d direct you, as I do each weekday, to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

Assault on Objectivity. Peter Schwartz bemoans the increasing weight placed on social-class-shaped “truth” in our culture and public life.

The Problem With FBI’s “Active Shooter” Data. John Lott asserts that the bureau has undercounted the number of times concealed-handgun-permit holders have stopped potential mass shooting incidents.

Pledging Allegiance to Diversity, and Tenure for Which It Stands. In RealClearInvestigations, Max Diamond reports on universities requiring tenure-track professors to put their commitment to classroom diversity in writing.

Confused Responses to Deficits. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny shows why budget deficits are the paradoxical effect of federal revenues being too high.

Military Spending Doesn't Boost the Economy. Also in RCM, Allan Golombek addresses a popular misconception about government spending.

Big Data Is Often Bad Data. In RealClearPolicy, Justin Sherman and Bob Sullivan call for ethical data analysis in business and public policy.

New Incentives Can Help Protect Endangered Animals. Also in RCPolicy, Rebekah May Yeagley and Josh T. Smith discuss how landowners can be motivated to aid at-risk species.

Trump Offers Consumers No Relief From Misguided Ethanol Mandates. In RealClearEnergy, Gerard Scimeca argues for repeal of the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Book of the Week: “Antisocial Media.” In RealClearBooks, Alexander Stern reviews Siva Vaidhyanathan's account of Facebook's baleful effect on democratic politics.

U.S. Designed to Self-Govern, Not Govern Others. In RealClearHistory, Brandon Christensen shares lessons from America's involvement in Grenada in 1983.

Top-Down Education Policy Should Yield to Free Choice. In RealClearEducation, Robert Holland offers a historical argument for the superiority of school choice over centralized reform efforts.

* * *

At the 1968 Summer Games, the U.S. men’s basketball team would go 9-0 and defeat Yugoslavia in the gold medal game. The team had one scare, against upstart Puerto Rico, but was clearly the best amateur team in the world. It would have been ever so much better with the inclusion of Lew Alcindor, however.

Why wasn’t he there? Well, “Big Lew,” whom you know today as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was in the midst of a personal search for meaning in life and athletics. His reputation in the game of basketball has long been secure: three NCAA titles at UCLA; six NBA championships with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers; six-time league MVP; his induction in 1995 into the sport’s Hall of Fame. After retirement, he found success as an actor, author, cultural critic, and political commentator.

But back in the summer of 1968, he was 21-year-old man about to start his senior year at college playing for legendary UCLA coach John Wooden. It had been difficult year for a young man with a budding social conscience. In 1967, race riots had erupted in Newark and Detroit. Martin Luther King Jr. had been killed the following spring. That same year, riots enveloped Baltimore and Washington, D.C. The Democrats’ 1968 convention in Chicago became a melee inside the convention hall and outside.

“My development as a basketball player paralleled my evolution as a social activist,” Jabbar, now 71, wrote in a memoir published last year. “The more confident and successful I was on the court, the more confident I felt about expressing my political convictions. That personal progression reached its most controversial climax in 1968, when I refused to join the Olympic basketball team. This started a firestorm of criticism, racial epithets, and death threats that people still ask me about today.

“I didn’t reach that decision easily,” he added. “I really, really wanted to join the team. It would be an exciting challenge to play against the best basketball players in the world as well as to be on the same team as the best college players in the country. Plus, the adventure of going to Mexico City and hanging with athletes from around the world appealed to the young man in me.

But the idea of going to Mexico to have fun seemed so selfish in light of the racial violence that was facing the country.”

The young man read “The Autobiography of Malcom X.” And re-read it. The journey he was on would lead him to Islam and a name change. It would keep him away from the Olympics. He was convinced this was the right course of action, just as Tommie Smith and John Carlos were -- and just as the NFL players protesting the national anthem today are certain they are standing (kneeling, actually) for a cause larger than themselves.

The star still known then as Lew Alcindor had one key concern, however. How would his coach feel about his shunning the Olympics?

To their credit, neither Wooden nor any UCLA official ever discussed Alcindor’s choice or questioned it publicly. Nonetheless, the player sensed that the patriotic Wooden, who’d been a U.S. Navy lieutenant during World War II, must have disapproved.

“I found out years later just how wrong I was,” Kareem wrote in that 2017 book -- titled “Coach Wooden and Me.”

In it he told a story few people had ever heard:

“A couple years ago I received a letter from a woman I had never met, a letter to her that Coach Wooden had written in response to a note she had sent to him complaining about my decision not to participate in the Olympics. Until I’d held it in my hands, I hadn’t even known it existed. I opened the letter and began to read Coach’s neat script:

Dear Mrs. Hough,

The comments of this most unusual young man also disturbed me, but I have seen him hurt so much by the remarks of white people that I am probably more tolerant than most.

I have heard remarks within his hearing such as “Hey, look at that big black freak,” “Did you ever see such a big N-----r?” and others of a similar nature that might tend to turn the head of a more mature person in normal times. I am truly afraid that he will never find any peace of mind regardless or not of whether he makes a million dollars. He may be able to afford material things, but they are a poor substitute for true peace of mind.

You may not have seen or read about the later interview when he said that there were so many things wrong at present of the treatment of his race in this country that it was difficult for him to claim it as his own.

Thank you for your interest,

John Wooden

“I read the letter again,” Kareem wrote. “Then again. Oh, Coach, I thought, I wish I’d known how you felt. If only to ease the burden you’d taken on to defend me. I thought back on my own arrogance at thinking I understood the man by reducing him to the kind of easy stereotype, the very thing that I’d been complaining about my whole life when it was done to me. He’d been too humble ever to say anything to me about the letter. Most people would have made a point of telling me how they’d come to my defense.

“But Coach Wooden didn’t care about receiving credit. A good deed was its own reward. Seeking praise or gratitude would have negated the deed.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com