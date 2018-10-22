Voters Up for Grabs; Mob Rule; Masterful 'Moynihan'; Hurricane Floyd

Good morning. It’s Monday, October 22, 2018. On this date 84 years ago today, a dangerous bank robber was gunned down by lawmen in an open field on an Ohio farm. Who actually fired the shots that felled “Pretty Boy” Floyd is unknown -- FBI officials and the local cops feuded about it for decades -- and competing versions of Floyd’s dying words made it into newspapers, books, and movies.

For a complex set of reasons, the criminal exploits of Charles Arthur Floyd lent themselves to fables and falsehoods from the start. No consensus even exists as to how he acquired his memorable nickname. The federal government played role in this myth-making, as did politics and poverty -- the crippling widespread poverty of rural America during the Great Depression.

In a moment I’ll delve into the social forces that inspired so many working-class Americans to reimagine a tough career criminal as a sort of 20th century Robin Hood. First, I’d direct you, as I do each weekday, to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

Latino Voters Still Up for Grabs in Midterms. Sally Persons has the story.

Five Reasons Republicans Might Hold the House. Adele Malpass lays out the rationale.

Mob Rule and the Resistance. In a column, I offer a thought experiment regarding progressives’ complaints about how acts of violence and physical intimidation have been portrayed by the right.

Kavanaugh Confirmation Through the Eyes of Television. Kalev Leetaru tracks the attention paid by the three major cable news outlets.

“Moynihan”: A Brilliant Portrait of a Political Rarity. Andrew Walworth reviews the new documentary on the great consequential thinker in American public life.

U.S. Energy: Making Oil Shocks History. In RealClearEnergy, Dan Byers warns that even with a huge increase in domestic oil and gas production, we must not forget the lessons of the 1973 oil shock.

To Cut Emissions, D.C. Council Should Reconsider Carbon Tax. In RealClearPolicy, William Murray argues that the best climate policy for the District involves pollution taxes, not renewable energy subsidies.

* * *

Charles A. Floyd, whom I’ve written about in my morning newsletter before, was born in rural northwest Georgia in 1904, and moved with his family to eastern Oklahoma as a child. There, in the Cookson Hills -- part of what was still called “Indian Country” even after Oklahoma attained statehood -- his father farmed, ran a store, and did a little bootlegging on the side. Charles’ mother made sure everyone went to church and to school.

With Charley, as the family called him, some of his mother’s lessons took root. He was well-spoken, literate, and usually polite to women. Some of it did not. For starters, farming was never going to be his deal. Charley preferred drinking beer and shooting pool, and he grew up idolizing baseball players, boxers, and gangsters. These role models included local bank robbers Henry and Belle Starr, and most especially Jesse James.

“No single criminal left so deep an impression on the American culture as Jesse Woodson James,” Floyd biographer Michael Wallis wrote. “He was Charley Floyd’s guiding light.”

The young man’s start as a criminal was inauspicious. As a teenager, Floyd was arrested after a thwarted attempt to rob a local post office, but was released when a witness failed to show up at trial. After trading a jar of moonshine for a pistol, he participated with two other men in a daring robbery of the payroll at a Kroger grocery store in St. Louis. Although the trio got away with $11,500, they were spotted and identified, and when Charley showed up back in the Cookson Hills, spending money lavishly on his 18-year-old bride and the couple’s 1-year-old son, Jack Dempsey Floyd, he was arrested, convicted and sentenced to the harsh Missouri state penitentiary in Jefferson City, a prison described by crime writer Jay Robert Nash as “an old-fashioned Big House that bellowed with authority through a leather lash, sweatbox, ball and chain, and cold baths.”

If the goal was to scare inmates straight, it had the opposite effect on our anti-hero. Numerous chroniclers, including Woody Guthrie and John Steinbeck -- as well as Charles Floyd himself -- have related how he emerged from “Jeff City” as a hardened criminal. Floyd vowed never to return there. After his March 1929 release, he headed to “Tom’s Town” -- Kansas City, the fiefdom of party boss Tom Prendergast -- and a continued life of crime. For the next five years, Floyd robbed banks, shot his way out of trouble, escaped when arrested, and generally raised hell all over the Midwest.

His legend grew quickly. As Oklahoma farms began deteriorating during the Dust Bowl, Floyd and his confederates would take a few extra minutes while robbing banks to tear up unrecorded mortgage deeds. The scourge of bankers became an instant hero to the hard-pressed.

In some of his getaways, however, guards or cops were shot, meaning that law enforcement found nothing remotely romantic about Pretty Boy Floyd. The FBI added to the mystique, albeit with its typical ham-handed overreach, making him “Public Enemy No. 1” after the death of John Dillinger and erroneously fingering Floyd for the infamous 1933 Kansas City Massacre that claimed the lives of an Oklahoma police chief, two K.C. detectives, and an FBI agent.

Back home, the feds’ characterizations were always taken with a grain of salt. Floyd’s friends called him “Choc,” after a local brew he favored called Choctaw Beer. Sympathetic locals dubbed him the “Robin Hood of the Cookson Hills.” Literary Digest magazine went one better, calling Floyd “Oklahoma’s Bandit King.”

He could be both unpretentious and flamboyant, depending on the situation -- or his mood. Introducing himself to Vivian Brown, the only journalist to ever interview him, he said simply, “I’m Charley Floyd.”

Many crime writers have repeated the line that Floyd “hated” being called Pretty Boy, but the truth was more nuanced. He occasionally used it himself, especially with dawdling bank tellers, or to intimidate bar patrons who might be tempted to call the cops.

But how did he acquire it? At least three stories have made it into biographies or books on the gangster era. The most well-known version stems from the Kroger heist, when an eyewitness told police that one of the robbers was “a mere boy -- a pretty boy, with apple cheeks.” Such a description could not be resisted by 1930s newspapermen, and it wasn’t.

This story might be true, but there’s a couple of holes in it it. For one thing, Floyd wasn’t apprehended immediately. Also, there is confusion in the press coverage of the case: Floyd was misidentified at least once in the newspapers as being another suspect who was already nicknamed “Pretty Boy Smith.” Moreover, after he went to prison on that first conviction, Floyd was forgotten. It wasn’t until he was released and headed unswervingly into a life of crime that Floyd became famous.

This trail leads to the second story, in which Kansas City madam Annie Chambers spotted Floyd when he walked into her whorehouse and proclaimed, “I want you for myself, pretty boy.”

This version is hokum, as Michael Wallis notes. By the time Charley was making his name in Kansas City, Annie Chambers was nearly 90 years, virtually blind, and crippled with rheumatism. She’d also found Jesus by that time, and the mansion she’d once used as a whorehouse was converted into a sanctuary for drunks and down-and-outers.

The explanation favored by Floyd’s family and by Wallis, whose biography is both the best-written and most thoroughly researched, is that it was bestowed on him by Beulah Baird, a young woman from another Kansas City establishment, this one owned by Sadie Ash, a madam who made the opposite journey as Annie Chambers. (Sadie had been a schoolteacher as a young woman. In middle age, with her sons William and Wallace, she operated a Kansas City bordello.)

Beulah was apparently married to Wallace Ash, who doubled as her pimp. Upon laying eyes on Charley Floyd, who was playing poker, Beulah is said to have exclaimed, “Hello, pretty boy, where did you come from?”

Floyd family lore goes that Charley then drew a straight flush, which led him to believe that Beulah had brought him luck. Whether true or not, the two would become an item. Wallace Ash and his brother soon disappeared, the same fate that befell the man who shot and killed Charley’s father, and whose body was never found.

Pretty Boy Floyd’s body, by contrast, was paraded in front of 20,000 people by the FBI, which treated his corpse like a hunting trophy. To this day, the FBI asserts that his last words were “I’m done for. You hit me twice.”

This could be true, though it doesn’t sound to me like Floyd. The FBI’s account should be viewed skeptically for other reasons. Besides falsely pinning the Kansas Massacre on him, the bureau claimed absurdly that Floyd’s gun had 10 notches carved into it -- one, supposedly, for every man he’d killed. Moreover, as recently as 1979, police in East Liverpool, Ohio, disputed the FBI’s version of who killed Floyd and how he died. The local cops said they wounded him and that FBI agents executed him on the spot.

So what were the desperado's last words? According to one eyewitness account, famed FBI man Melvin Purvis ran to Floyd where he’d fallen in the field and asked if he was involved in the Kansas City killings. Here, the historical road forks again. In one account, Floyd denies having anything to do with it. In another, he simply refuses to answer, calling Purvis a “son of a bitch.”

This doesn’t really sound like our man, either. The most neutral version of the dying man’s last words, and the one I credit, was the breathless Purvis asking the dying man, “Are you Pretty Boy Floyd?”

He answers: “I am Charles Arthur Floyd.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com