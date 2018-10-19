Pro-Life Meme; Selecting Senators; Nationalism's Virtues; the Agnew Factor

Good morning. It’s Friday, October 19, 2018 -- the anniversary of an infamous date in political name-calling -- and one that all civic-minded Americans should bear in mind. (Yes, Donald Trump, this means you. And many Trump critics, it means you too.)

Long before a U.S. president went around mocking his critics by assigning them insulting nicknames or shouting “Fake News!” at media coverage he dislikes -- and long before that self-same press corps routinely disparaged the president as an insane racist -- a vice president of the United States went around the country casually slandering entire swaths of the population. Spiro T. Agnew could be entertaining, even clever, which makes sense because William Safire was writing some of his best material.

Still, the whole episode was problematic, for reasons I’ll point out in a moment. First, I’d direct you, as I do each weekday, to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

Pro-life Is Pro-Science: Unique From Day One. Jeanne Mancini explains the rationale for the March for Life’s new messaging theme.

Want to Fix the Senate? Repeal the 17th Amendment. In RealClearPolicy, Jason Pye and Sarah Anderson make a case for the selection of senators by state legislatures.

The Earned Income Tax Credit: A Tool to Weather Hardship. Also in RCPolicy, Jae June Lee and Donovan Hicks back expansion of the EITC to help low-income families cover unexpected costs.

Yoram Hazony on “The Virtue of Nationalism.” In RealClearBooks, Max Diamond interviews the political philosopher about his defense of the nation-state.

Why the Crimean War Was the 19th Century's Most Relevant. In RealClearHistory, Brandon Christensen shares 10 reasons to support this claim.

* * *

Richard Nixon’s vice president once described an Asian-American journalist traveling on his airplane as “a fat Jap.” Agnew also claimed that “when you've seen one slum you’ve seen them all,” and dismissed campus unrest as the work of “a minority of pushy youngsters and middle-aged malcontents.”

On October 19, 1969, Agnew asserted that the lesson of the Vietnam Moratorium protest four days earlier was this: “A spirit of national masochism prevails, encouraged by an effete corps of impudent snobs who characterize themselves as intellectuals.”

On Capitol Hill, members of both political parties started avoiding the vice president. Asked what he thought about Agnew’s characterizing millions of Americans as “effete corps of impudent snobs,” Sen. William Fulbright rejoined, “I just consider the source.”

Time magazine reported that the latest gag in the Republican senators’ cloakroom went like this:

Q: What is the new definition of effete?

A: Effete is what Spiro puts in his mouth.

Agnew was a prideful man who came to resent the way he was covered in the media -- and partly blamed the White House for it. In those days, a vice president was expected to occasionally fill the role of “attack dog,” as the press called it, but in Agnew’s case he played that part more than occasionally, and it wasn’t a dog he was compared to -- it was a clown, a word used by Nixon’s own aides.

By 1971, neither Nixon nor Agnew was satisfied with the arrangement and the president considered dumping his veep from the GOP ticket in 1972, eventually deciding against it. But Agnew, who had apparently taken bribes during his time in Maryland politics, lasted less long than Nixon during their second term. He took a plea bargain from federal prosecutors that kept him out of prison but required his resignation. Who knows how American history would have turned out if Nixon had replaced Agnew before running for re-election.

In terms of Agnew’s infamous invective, the truth is that some of his stuff seems pretty mild today. Trump and his voters may seem like bigoted rubes to the nation’s elites; certainly the MAGA crowd finds their critics to be effete and hypocritical snobs. But if you take a step back from these snarling partisan camps, you might say that all Americans -- no matter what their politics -- are allowed to put their feet in their mouths. It’s our right, won on the battlefield, one battle in particular:

You see, today, October 19, is also the date that Lord Cornwallis surrendered his army to Gen. Washington at Yorktown, effectively ending the Revolutionary War and giving Americans their country. We’ve been arguing about how to run it, and what we’re allowed to call each other, ever since.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com