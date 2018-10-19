How Dare Kanye West Think for Himself?

While Democrats continue to exploit identity politics for political gain and accuse President Donald Trump of unfounded racism, their collective condemnation of Kanye West's recent visit to the White House while wearing a MAGA hat was a real reflection of racial oppression, as liberals made clear that they don't support racial minorities thinking for themselves or backing politicians of their choice.

Is there anything more un-American or downright racist than signaling to a generation of black Americans that they have to do as they're told and vote Democratic? The Democratic Party, which comprises a white majority, thinks it should be able to command them how to think and whom to vote for.

That's ideological slavery -- not to mention a suppression of black Americans' protected right to free speech and freedom of association enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

For contrast, Republicans believe that all Americans should be free to think for themselves, wear whatever hat and clothing they'd like, and vote for the candidates of their own choosing without fear. Alarmingly, West's refusal to fall in line as Democrats expect blacks to do every election cycle was met with unbridled bullying and all-out character assassination -- blowing a seismic hole in the Democratic Party's claim that it's tolerant and pro-diversity.

On CNN, liberal host Don Lemon said, "Kanye, back away from the cameras. Go get some help. And then come back and make your case," later adding, "We're watching someone's demise in front of our eyes." On the same network, a panelist said, "Kanye West is what happens when Negroes don't read." Another CNN contributor called West a "token Negro," while other liberal pundits across the media spectrum widely mocked and ridiculed the musician, with some even calling him a white supremacist for hugging Trump and for acknowledging that his administration has done more to uplift the black community than Barack Obama's did.

Let's look at jobs and overall prosperity. Under Obama, his hometown of Chicago was arguably as dangerous as Baghdad, and thousands of black Americans suffered through debilitating high unemployment, with a peak of 16.8 percent during the Great Recession -- not to mention that nearly 50 million Americans were on food stamps. With Trump occupying the Oval Office, unemployment for blacks and other racial minorities has fallen to historic lows. The black unemployment rate dipped to 5.9 percent last spring. Add to it there are now over 7 million more job openings than workers available, allowing 3.5 million Americans to get off publicly funded nutrition assistance programs.

And the murder rate in Chicago continues to drop under the Trump administration. In 2016, Obama's last full year, there were 762 homicides there. In 2017, there were 650 homicides, and there have been 435 this year.

Instead of recognizing these stark contrasts, liberals across the media echo chamber have chosen not to argue the policy differences between a Republican administration and a Democratic one. Instead, they went low and accused West, a mega-successful music mogul, of being mentally inferior, a token and a sellout.

But when white musicians and Hollywood celebrities supported Obama during his tenure on Pennsylvania Avenue, they were thunderously applauded by the left -- despite the fact that in Chicago and other places, a black-on-black slaughter was taking place and the American dream was far out of reach for too many.

Voters know what's going on. And come November, they, like West, may dare to do the unthinkable -- think for themselves -- no matter what media hacks or Hollywood has to say about it.

COPYRIGHT 2018 CREATORS.COM