Voter Tribes; Impeachment Temptation; the Wall Is on the Line; Unflagging Ambition

Good morning. It’s Thursday, October 18, 2018. Today is a big day for us here at RCP -- we’re launching our first original poll, done under the auspices of RealClear Opinion Research. Although it’s not a horse race survey, I trust you’ll find it interesting. Three weeks before the midterm elections, we’re attempting to ascertain the state of Americans’ minds and hearts.

It’s a complicated undertaking. At a time when so many of the 253 million adults who live in this country (and no small number of kids) are at each other’s throats over politics, culture, and Lord-knows-what-else, it’s easy to wonder if our nation is governable anymore. Or whether something akin to the American Identity even still exists.

But this date in our history, October 18, reminds us that although good governance isn’t a birthright and bipartisan comity doesn’t come naturally, the longing for independence is part of our national makeup and that we rally ’round the flag when we need to -- and sometimes when we don’t.

I’ll have more on this idea in a moment. First, I’d direct you, as I do each weekday, to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

Five Tribes of American Voters. In an analysis of polling conducted through the newly created RealClear Opinion Research, I detail findings from our survey of what informs Americans’ political views.

Democrats Should Investigate -- But Not Impeach. If the party wins the House on Nov. 6, A.B. Stoddard warns that going it alone and investigating the Trump presidency is one thing, but going it alone to end it is another.

Vote for the Wall on November 6. Steve Cortes hails House legislation to secure the southern U.S. border, which will see passage only if Republicans retain control of the chamber.

Are the Title IX Police Putting a Leash on College Newshounds? In RealClearInvestigations, Steve Miller examines how sex-abuse reporting requirements have stirred controversy at a Texas university newspaper.

America Doesn’t Need a Technology Edge. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny takes exception to two academics’ assertions about the presumed erosion of “American innovation.”

Restrictions on Uber and Airbnb Are Driven by Cronyism. In RealClearPolicy, Gus Portela assails efforts to regulate these disruptive businesses.

Don’t Rush to Regulate Innovative Loans for Small Businesses. Also in RCPolicy, Demetrios Karoutsos urges regulators to hold back on an emerging credit industry.

The Wonders of Modern Medicine Come at a Cost. In RealClearHealth, Marschall S. Runge discusses the pros and cons of health care innovation.

Medicare Part D, 15 Years On. Also in RCH, Joel White, who was involved in the 2003 change to Medicare, reflects on its passage and legacy.

On October 18, 1835, Stephen F. Austin tapped Dr. William P. Smith for the job as head surgeon of the army of Texans marching on San Antonio. Two weeks earlier at the Battle of Gonzales, Smith had delivered a fiery pep talk to the local militia that had formed to resist Mexican troops dispatched by Santa Anna to retrieve a cannon.

Smith employed an oratorial flourish that echoed Thomas Jefferson’s prose in the Declaration while and prefigured Donald Trump’s rhetoric style. “To cap the climax of a long catalogue of injuries and grievances attempted to be heaped upon us, the government of Mexico has sent an army to commence the disarming,” he shouted. “Give up the cannon, and we may surrender our small arms also, and at once to be the vassals of the most imbecile and unstable government on Earth!”

Texas won its independence, and eventually dispatched Lyndon Johnson and two men named George Bush to occupy the White House, an example Ted Cruz tried to follow -- and which Rep. Beto O’Rourke is said to want to someday emulate.

Switching geographical zones, but staying with the U.S. flag theme, Sarah Palin’s ambitions for national office have apparently waned, but on October 18, 1867, the Stars and Stripes were raised in Alaska. A few years ago, on her Facebook page, Palin summed up the events surrounding the holiday still celebrated as Alaska Day, and on that occasion she did not mangle her history:

“On this day in 1867, the American flag flew for the first time over Fort Sitka as Russia officially transferred authority over the Territory of Alaska to the United States of America. What was once derided as ‘Seward’s Folly’ has since proven to be one of the best deals in history. As the history of Alaska continues to be written, our proud state is coming into its own. Our motto, ‘North to the Future,’ inspires the nation to look to the Last Frontier for her abundant natural resources.”

Did I mention that on October 18, 1898, the American flag was also raised in San Juan, signaling U.S. control of the former Spanish colony of Puerto Rico?

Contemplating the implications of this kind of thing, early 20th century historian Frederick Jackson Turner theorized that when Americans ran out of lands to expand into, our identity as a frontier people would disappear. This pinched view of Americanism became all the rage in academic circles -- and remains so today -- although a few lonely conservative intellectuals take issue with it.

I’m with the conservatives on this one, although that word “conservative” doesn’t seem quite apt. Frontiers are where you find them, as Americans from John F. Kennedy to Steve Jobs have so amply demonstrated. In any event, 15 years ago I wrote my first book. During the research, I discovered that, irrespective of whatever they’re teaching on 21st century college campuses, two groups of Americans always intuited the truth and wisdom of American Exceptionalism: U.S. presidents and immigrants. As the man said, immigrants really do get the job done. And that, my friends, is the subject of another essay.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com