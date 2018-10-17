Ticket-Splitting; Iowa, Florida House Races; 2020 Dread; Series Shake-Up

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, October 17, 2018. Last night in Los Angeles, the Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers played an epic game in the National League Championship Series, with the home team winning in tense fashion in the bottom of the 13th inning. Over in the American League, arguably the two strongest teams in organized baseball squared off, with the Boston Red Sox taking a one-game lead in the best-of-seven series over the defending champs, the Houston Astros.

Playoff baseball invariably reminds those of us who were there of the 1989 World Series between Northern California’s two major league teams. Twenty-nine years ago today that Series was interrupted by the deadly Loma Prieta Earthquake.

It didn’t cancel the World Series. Only Bud Selig and the greedy owners, agents, and players of 1994 can claim dubious achievement (and not World War II), but I digress. In a moment I’ll take you back to Candlestick Park when the San Andreas Fault sent a seismic shock through the area.

First, I'd direct you, as I do each weekday, to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

* * *

On October 17, 1989, I had two front-row seats right behind the Giants’ dugout for Game 3 of the “Bay Area World Series.” I invited my brother David to see it with me, and he was flying in that afternoon from Los Angeles. It wasn’t meant to be.

Millions of Americans had their eyes fixed on San Francisco when the Loma Prieta quake came ripping through the city: The San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s were warming up on the field at Candlestick when the quake came roaring through.

To Giants’ star first baseman Will Clark, it sounded like an F-14. He was running wind sprints on the outfield grass, which rippled, he said, like wave. “The damn thing nearly knocked me down,” he said.

The temblor actually did knock down the double-decked Cypress Street Viaduct that was part of the Nimitz Freeway in Oakland, killing dozens. It also buckled a section of the Bay Bridge, which was packed with cars. In San Francisco’s Marina District, a ruptured natural gas main started a fire that claimed four more lives and could be seen across the city.

The “underground tsunami of soil and bedrock,” in San Jose Mercury News writer Bruce Newman’s evocative phrase, came shooting up from the famed San Andreas fault at 5:04 p.m. Its epicenter was in the uninhabited mountains east of the seaside town of Aptos, and it rolled right up the coast, through Santa Cruz, Los Gatos, San Jose, and Palo Alto before hitting San Francisco.

Today, Candlestick Park itself is gone and the Giants play baseball in a picturesque modern ballpark. Although they lost the 1989 Series, the Giants finally broke a drought that dated to 1954, winning it all in 2010, 2012, and 2014. This year, they didn’t make the playoffs, although the A’s did. Northern California fans aren’t necessarily rooting for their Los Angeles rivals, but a bush league play by Manny Machado last night reminds all baseball fans of what we really want: a classy -- and safe -- World Series.

Tonight, when the ACLS and NCLS games resume, I for one will be reminded of the evening this day 23 years ago when Giants’ pitcher Don Robinson raced through the team’s clubhouse yelling, “Earthquake! Earthquake!”

Some of the players stayed on the field that night. Most headed straight for the players-coaches parking lot. When Giants’ Manager Roger Craig did the same, he found Tony La Russa, his A’s counterpart, already there -- and already talking to baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent about postponing the game and resuming the Series later. “They beat us to everything in that Series,” Craig later recalled, “even during the quake.”

