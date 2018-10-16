Name Games; Short-Term Health Plans; 'Judicial Fortitude'; Saving Baby Jessica

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, October 16, 2018. Thirty-one years ago today, Americans -- and nervous parents around the world -- were mesmerized by a stirring spectacle in the West Texas city of Midland.

Nearly 59 hours after she’d fallen down an abandoned well, 18-month-old Jessica McClure -- known in the United States and all over the globe as “Baby Jessica” -- was pulled to safety. The dramatic episode touched many lives, from the rescue participants and humble government workers to a popular U.S. president and his vice president.

I'll have more on this story in a moment.

It’s every parent’s nightmare: One minute your kid is playing in the yard, and the next minute she’s gone. Baby Jessica’s parents, Chip and Cissy McClure, were only 18 in the autumn of 1987, but they were the kind of mom and dad who watched their kid closely. Yet the unexpected can sneak up on any of us, which is what happened on Wednesday, October 14, 1987, in the backyard of a modest frame house at 3309 Tanner Ave. in southwest Midland, Texas.

The address belonged to Jessica’s aunt, Jamie Moore, who ran a small day-care facility. Several kids were exploring innocently in a corner of the backyard as Jessica’s mother looked on. The phone rang, and Cissy ducked into the house to answer it. She was inside only briefly, but in that time, the children’s attention was piqued by a rock covering an old water well.

The kids managed to remove the rock over the narrow opening and Jessica apparently kicked the steel cap that had been welded over the pipe years earlier. In an instant, she slipped down the hole, her body sliding 22 feet down into the darkness before getting stuck in the shaft at a point where it was only eight inches wide. When Cissy McClure came back outside moments later, she found the other kids peering into the ground and her baby calling out to her from below.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene. This being West Texas, people knew what to do -- dig another hole in the ground -- and how to do it. Miners began constructing a parallel shaft to tunnel horizontally to where Jessica was trapped. The problem was that the ground between the two shafts consisted of hard rock. Drilling through it wasn’t impossible, but doing so without collapsing the shaft that held Jessica was a delicate task.

For two and a half days, the world watched with trepidation as the workers dug their parallel hole. The emergency workers knew Jessica was alive, they could hear – in between her naps -- that she was crying for her mother and singing nursery rhymes, including “Winnie the Pooh” and “Humpty Dumpty.” Ronald Reagan was briefed on the situation. Also watching the progress fearfully were George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, who’d lived in Midland as young parents themselves -- and who’d lost a young daughter in those years.

White House televisions weren’t the only sets tuned to the rescue. CNN’s ratings spiked as it offered exhaustive coverage. The three major broadcast networks also followed the story closely, all of them breaking into regular programming on this date in 1987 when the rescuers triumphantly brought the little girl to the surface. She was covered in dirt, but she was alert. A roar arose from the rescuers, church bells pealed in Midland, and men and women watching around the country wept with joy.

Jessica would spend a month in the hospital dealing with health complications, mainly abrasions on her forehead that would leave scars and gangrene that cost her one of her toes, but she was safe. President Reagan would extol the national virtues exhibited by the rescue of Baby Jessica; Vice President Bush would host the McClure family at a White House reception. The child had truly become, in the words of an ABC movie, “Everybody’s Baby.”

Jessica’s story had many postscripts, some of which were relevant to Americans’ concepts of self-governance. Ronald Reagan was hardly a champion of big government. He’d run for office promising to rein in federal spending, and in his 1981 inaugural address he’d proclaimed: “In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.”

Yet, listen to what Reagan said at a 1987 “Expanding Employment” conference hosted by the Department of Labor:

“Recently, the country was riveted [by] the story of tiny Jessica McClure. And I think that we all said prayers of thanks when that story had a happy ending. And I think we're also very thankful in our hearts for the generous people who worked around the clock, through fatigue, past exhaustion, to save little Jessica.”

Among those “generous people,” Reagan added, where three employees of the Department of Labor. These men, who worked for the Mine Safety and Health Administration, were Wayne Kanack, manager of the agency’s southwestern division, and two experienced hard rock miners, Dave Lilly and Sid Kirk.

“Working closely together, they directed the rescue operation, drilling a hole parallel to the well and then digging a shaft across to reach Jessica,” the president said. “In fact, Dave Lilly chipped away by hand the last few inches of rock to make the first physical contact with little Jessica. Now, I know another Midlander, Vice President Bush, has awarded you a certificate of recognition. Wayne and Dave and Sid: I think you've understood here already this morning that we're all very proud of you.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com