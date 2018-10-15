Self-Inflicted Wounds; 'First Man'; Midterm Spending; P.G. Witticisms

Good morning. It’s Monday, October 15, 2018. On this date in 1881, Eleanor Wodehouse, a well-bred Englishwoman living with her husband in Hong Kong, gave birth to the couple’s third son while visiting her sister in Surrey.

The child was baptized in a local church and named after his godfather, Pelham von Donop, a British Army officer who made his reputation not on the battlefield but as a skilled regimental cricket player and an international soccer player.

Notwithstanding his namesake’s athletic exploits, Pelham Grenville Wodehouse was a problematic handle, even for a 19th century British boy. “If you ask me to tell you frankly if I like the name Pelham Grenville Wodehouse, I must confess that I do not,” he wrote much later. “I was named after a godfather, and not a thing to show for it but a small silver mug which I lost in 1897.”

Among his family and friends, the name was rapidly morphed into “Plum.” But he became known to the world as P.G. Wodehouse.

I’ll have more on this witty, prolific, and popular writer in a moment. First, I’d direct you, as I do each weekday, to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

A Democratic Kick in Their Own Shins. Bill Scher calls the GOP’s “mob” mantra disingenuous, but is dismayed by comments from Democratic Party leaders that have helped the label stick.

“First Man”: A Giant Step for America. In a column, I respond to criticism of the new film about the 1969 lunar landing.

GOP Gains Momentum, But Midterm Spending Trails Dems’. Adele Malpass has the story.

The Navy America Needs Now. In RealClearDefense, Mike Gallagher bemoans the lack of progress toward a 350-ship force, which candidate Trump made part of his campaign wish list.

The Modernization the Army Needs. Also in RCD, Daniel Goure hails steps the private sector has taken to match up with upgrade requirements despite budgetary hurdles.

Congress Strikes Back at Cronyism. In RealClearPolicy, Jerry Rogers commends lawmakers for putting the brakes on a cloud-computing contract process that appeared to be rigged in favor of Amazon.

Taxpayers Win Big in Cigna-Express Scripts Deal. Also in RCPolicy, Pete Sepp touts the benefits that could follow from the merger of the health insurer and the pharmacy benefit manager.

FDA Should Curb Misleading Food Labels. Amanda Zaluckyj urges action against deceptive labeling practices by the organic industry.

* * *

One of P.G. Wodehouse’s literary gifts was irony, and in the original sense of that word; i.e. he employed dry humor consisting of saying the exact opposite of what he meant. For example, recalling his childhood, in which he rarely lived with either of his parents, Wodehouse wrote that “it went like a breeze from start to finish, with everybody I met understanding me perfectly.”

Among those who didn’t cotton to him was Winston Churchill, a feeling Wodehouse felt it wise to reciprocate only in private letters. (“I have never been able to like Churchill,” he wrote. “Every time I’ve met him he has a silent grouch on. One of the few really unpleasant personalities I’ve come across.”)

But the wartime prime minister had his reasons, and they were shared by many other Britons.

For starters, Wodehouse was so politically clueless he didn’t see World War II coming -- even though he was living in France in 1939. After being apprehended by the Germans, Wodehouse thought he could buck up his countrymen’s spirits by acceding to his captors’ request to participate in lighthearted radio shows broadcast across the English Channel by the Nazis.

Although this was unwise, the creator of the fictional characters Jeeves and Psmith (“the ‘P’ is silent”) thought he was demonstrating British pluckiness by speaking in a kind of code to his countrymen. His first broadcast, on June 28, 1941, bears out this intention:

“Young men, starting out in life, have often asked me, 'How can I become an internee?’ Well, there are several methods. My own was to buy a villa in Le Touquet on the coast of France and stay there till the Germans came along. This is probably the best and simplest system. You buy the villa and the Germans do the rest.”

Many years later -- after Wodehouse had left his homeland more or less permanently for the United States, had been forgiven by the Crown, made millions of dollars, and was knighted by the queen -- biographer Robert McCrum would take his side in this old argument. So would another British expat-turned-American, Christopher Hitchens. George Orwell, too.

That Wodehouse preferred Orwell to Churchill has a certain self-serving quality to it. But the Orwell-Wodehouse affinity ran deeper. After Orwell’s death, Wodehouse wrote, “He struck me as one of those warped birds who have never recovered from an unhappy childhood and a miserable school life.” Although masquerading as a put-down, Wodehouse was describing Orwell as a kindred spirit.

But back to the Nazi sympathizer question: Ruminating four decades later about the “let the Germans do the rest” quip, Hitchens wrote in The Atlantic:

The genius of this, in my opinion, lies not merely in its deadpan intonation but in its essential truth. (There must have been, one likes to think, an editor in Berlin who vetted the transcript and said to himself, “That seems harmless enough.”) Wodehouse and his wife, Ethel, had in fact followed exactly that “system," and had been too innocent and unworldly to try and run away until it was too late.…

Fat-headed as he was for accepting the Germans' invitation in the first place, Wodehouse was not actually working for Joseph Goebbels and his Ministry of Propaganda. He was, as McCrum shows, being used by the more civilized elements in the German Foreign Office, who disliked Goebbels.

When the Nazis moved Wodehouse to a former lunatic asylum in the Polish city of Tost, Wodehouse stayed in character. “Tost is no beauty spot,” he said in one broadcast. “There is a flat dullness about the countryside which has led many a visitor to say, ‘If this is Upper Silesia, what must Lower Silesia be like?’”

Another Christopher, writer Christopher Buckley, would describe this as “just Wodehouse being Wodehouse,” which cuts two ways when one considers that Upper Silesia is also where Auschwitz is located. But that horror would come later, and early in the war Wodehouse wasn’t alone in believing that Europe could somehow recover its humanity. The night he was deported, a German soldier offered his hand with the words “Thank you for Jeeves.”

If such naiveté managed to exist even within the ranks of the Wehrmacht, who are we to think Wodehouse should have known better? America wasn’t even in the fight yet, and across the ocean most people had no appetite for war. It was the still-neutral United States that Nazi propagandists had primarily in mind as an audience when making those radio broadcasts.

Although described as “quintessentially British” when he died in 1975, Wodehouse had been living on Long Island for decades. History finds him prowling the streets of New York as early as 1904, an experience he described as “like being in heaven without having to go to all the bother and expense of dying.”

Much of the argot that peppered his books and was said to have originated in the London bar scene -- terms such as “rannygazoo," "hornswoggle," "put on the dog," "bum's rush," and even the ubiquitous word "dude" -- actually came from Prohibition-era America.

But he did learn a lot in Britain. Like Raymond Chandler, Wodehouse attended Dulwich prep school in South London, an experience British historian David Cannadine says explains a great deal. “Thanks to their formative years at Dulwich,” he wrote, “Chandler and Wodehouse played with the English language in ways that were sometimes very alike, especially in their use of metaphors and similes which were vivid and unexpected, yet also completely apt and utterly unforgettable.”

Chandler, writing in "Farewell, My Lovely," wrote the line: “He looked about as inconspicuous as a tarantula on a slice of angel cake.”

In "The Inimitable Jeeves," Wodehouse uses the same literary muscles to produce this imagery: “Jeeves lugged my purple socks out of the drawer as if he were a vegetarian fishing a caterpillar out of his salad.”

After his initial sojourn to the United States, P.G. Wodehouse would return again and again, essentially dividing his time between the U.S. and Europe for the next 30 years, making money in Hollywood and doing his best writing in New York before his ill-fated five-year stint in France. (“I can't stand Paris,” one character says in "Big Money." “I hate the place. Full of people talking French, which … always seems to me so affected.”)

Actually, he seems to have enjoyed his time there, even if he originally went to France for that most American of reasons: lower tax rates. By 1947, he’d settled in the United States, where he kept churning out books that spoofed British society and entertained the masses. Here, it might be said (and was indeed said, by Wodehouse himself, in a light novel called "The Code of the Woosters") that he found satisfaction. He put it this way: “I could see that, if not actually disgruntled, he was far from being gruntled.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com