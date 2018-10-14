'First Man': A Giant Step for America

It sounds like the opening to a joke: Donald Trump, Bill Kristol, and Marco Rubio walk into a bar. The three Republican frenemies eye each other warily, until one breaks the ice by asking, What did you guys think of the new movie about the moon landing?

“Total lunacy,” says Rubio, a Florida senator who while running for president in 2016 questioned the size of Trump’s manhood. “A foolish and pernicious falsification of history,” adds Bill Kristol, a conservative magazine editor so unhinged by Trump’s election he’s considering running against him 2020.

Rubio and Kristol turn nervously to the president, only to find that this time he agrees with them wholeheartedly. “Unfortunate,” is how he describes “First Man,” starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong. What director Damien Chazelle has done with this story, Trump adds, is “a terrible thing.”

Just then, our disgruntled trio spots Hollywood actor James Woods ordering a club soda with lime. He doesn’t defend the film either. Woods has the same complaint as the three GOP pols: “Omitting the seminal moment in the midst of mankind’s greatest achievement seems a purposeful denigration of the 400,000 Americans who accomplished it,” huffs the famous actor.

And what is that seminal moment? In the telling of these four gents – and those quotes are accurate even if the bar scene is fanciful -- it was Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin planting the U.S. flag on the moon on July 20, 1969, a scene not depicted in “First Man.”

As he often does, Trump inadvertently gave the game away. “I wouldn’t even want to watch the movie,” he said. So there’s the rub: It doesn’t seem that Trump, or other conservative critics who bashed this picture, bothered to watch it before they denounced it. If they had, it’s likely that they would have had three realizations:

First and foremost, “First Man” is an overtly pro-American movie. The U.S. flag and other national logos are prominent throughout the picture, including during a loving slow-motion sequence of the Saturn V rocket lifting off from Cape Canaveral. All the heroes are Americans; the entire enterprise is understood to be an American undertaking; and foreigners are heard specifically lauding the United States for doing what no other country could have.

Second, and more important, showing Armstrong and Aldrin raising the flag would have diminished the movie’s climax, a stirring scene that ties the whole picture together, powerfully and poignantly. I won’t diminish your experience by relating it here, but if you see the film, I’m confident you’ll agree.

Finally, this film is based on a substantive biography of Neil Armstrong by James R. Hansen, the only writer the famously private astronaut cooperated with, and it is a complicated study of this driven and introverted man who described himself as a “white-socks, pocket-protector, nerdy engineer” with dreams of designing airplanes and who became a pilot “because I thought a good designer ought to know the operational aspects of an airplane.”

He was being modest, of course, a trait that came naturally. Actually, Neil Armstrong was a U.S. Navy combat pilot who flew 78 missions in fighter jets over Korea in 1951 and 1952 before becoming one of the most accomplished test pilots in history. “First Man” opens with him piloting an X-15 high above California’s Mojave Desert in 1961. How high? Well, one of the film’s first lines comes from a controller on the ground: “Neil, you’re bouncing off the atmosphere.”

The sequence of getting him back to Earth is harrowing, the first of many such scenes in this picture. Viewers too young to remember the early NASA space program will be asking why the government sent its bravest explorers into outer space in tin cans that sat atop huge rockets. Even those of us who do remember will wonder the same thing.

Death was all around these men, especially Neil Armstrong. In early 1966, his close friend Elliot See and another Project Gemini astronaut were killed in NASA test flight. On Jan. 27, 1967, Apollo 1 astronauts Virgil “Gus Grissom, Roger Chaffee, and Ed White were burned to death in their capsule. White was Armstrong’s best friend. Grissom was the man most NASA observers expected to take the first steps on the moon.

But it’s not Grissom’s death -- or even Ed White’s -- that forms the emotional heart of “First Man.” Neil and his wife, Janet, had a daughter named Karen who died of brain cancer 10 weeks before she turned 3, and just before he was selected as an astronaut. Neil spoke of her so rarely, few of his colleagues at NASA even knew about her, although he kept her memory close. Too close, at times, for Janet. Played by the brilliant Claire Foy, Janet Armstrong finally forces the issue when she insists before Neil leaves for the moon launch that their children’s father -- not their mother -- explain that he might never return.

This interplay is moviemaking at its best, and by a director not afraid of taking chances. Foy, a British actress whose breakout role was playing Queen Elizabeth in “The Crown,” is not the first person you’d envision as the Midwestern wife of a Navy-pilot-turned-astronaut. The casting of the gregarious and well-liked former child actor Ryan Gosling (born in Canada and raised in Ontario and Orlando, Florida) as the introverted Ohio-born Neil Armstrong was counter-intuitive as well.

Then again, Damien Chazelle is French-Canadian, so what does he know? About filmmaking, everything as it turns out. About modern U.S. politics, maybe not so much. It was a German journalist, oddly, who after seeing “First Man” at the Venice Film Festival, who asked why the flag-planting wasn’t depicted. From there, it was picked up in the British media. Pressed for a response, Chazelle explained: “My goal with this movie was to share with audiences the unseen, unknown aspects of America’s mission to the moon – particularly Neil Armstrong’s personal saga and what he may have been thinking and feeling during those famous few hours.” So far, so good. Then he added: “This film is about one of the most extraordinary accomplishments not only in American history, but in human history.”

True enough, but then Gosling piped up. “I think this was widely regarded in the end as a human achievement [and] that's how we chose to view it,” he said. “So I don't think that Neil viewed himself as an American hero. From my interviews with his family and people that knew him, it was quite the opposite. And we wanted the film to reflect Neil.”

That description isn’t wrong, but it’s beside the point. Neil Armstrong was a humble man who rejected labels like “American hero,” but that didn’t make the 1969 moon landing any less of an American achievement. Then Gosling added some levity. “I’m Canadian,” he quipped, “so [I] might have cognitive bias.”

Now there’s a self-deprecating wisecrack that the early astronauts would have appreciated. And it should have defused the whole phony flag thing. But we live in the Era of the Snowflake -- on the right side of the political spectrum as well as the left -- where language is employed as a weapon to injure political opponents instead of a tool to form human connections.

In this sense, “First Man” is just the movie we need right now. Damien Chazelle managed to make a patriotic movie about the United States at a time – like the 1960s – when we are reevaluating what it means to be an American. When we solved problems instead of invented them. In some ways, it was better then.