Bloomberg Embeds; Pence and China; Fukuyama's 'Identity'; Last Ditch

On this date in 1850, the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal was finally completed. Although sections of it were opened for commerce as they were finished, this was the first day that the entire 184.5-mile stretch from Washington, D.C., to Cumberland, Md., was operational. By then, of course, the thing was all but obsolete.

The antecedents of the “Grand Old Ditch” date to 1772, when George Washington, founder of the Potomac Company, proposed a network of canals on both banks of the Potomac River. The idea was to encourage the transportation of people and goods up and down the river -- and around waterfalls and other impediments that made the main channel of the Potomac non-navigable.

Maryland officials were less enthusiastic than their counterparts in Washington’s home state of Virginia, but after GW became a universally acclaimed national hero, this reluctance melted away and Washington himself oversaw the construction of canals, with accompanying locks and side-channels, along the river. When he passed away in 1799, the job was well along. By 1802, a long stretch had been built all the way from Georgetown to the Savage River in western Maryland.

The owners of the canal had bigger dreams, however, and in the 1820s they launched an ambitious undertaking: extending the canal all the way to the Ohio River. In 1828, President John Quincy Adams turned over the first spade of dirt -- on July 4, no less -- and the race was joined. I say “race” because by that time the railroads were laying down their own footprint.

The same day Adams broke ground for the canal, Charles Carroll, the last surviving signer of the Declaration of Independence, presided over the laying of the cornerstone for the B&O Railroad in Baltimore. His outfit, too, was heading west. The whole nation watched as the competition unfolded, but really, it was no contest.

By the time the canal reached Cumberland, the B&O tracks and trains had already been there for eight years. The tracks had long since crossed the Allegheny Mountains and the railroads were doing a thriving business in the Ohio River Valley. The canal backers finally threw in their spade, so to speak, and the ditch stopped there, in Cumberland.

The canal operated as planned, at least for a time, doing a fraction of the railroads’ business and being beset by periodic floods that wiped away its works, locks, and levees. By 1938, federal planners had acquired the land for the government with a vague plan of converting it into a national park. The outbreak of World War II put those plans on hold, and they were soon forgotten. Then, in the boom times of the 1950s, a scheme was hatched to make it a highway -- like the George Washington Parkway -- a plan the Washington Post embraced editorially.

Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas, an ardent environmentalist, objected strenuously, and challenged the Post editors to hike the entire 184.5-mile stretch with him. (Can you imagine such overt activism by a high court jurist today?) In any event, the editors consented to walk with him along the lovely path, and subsequently moderated their opposition. And so, in 1961, two days before leaving office, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued an executive order designating the land as a national monument.

Only formalities remained, including the necessary action by Congress and the signature of the president. It took another decade, but in 1971 Richard Nixon signed the requisite legislation. The park began in Georgetown, at mile marker 0, site of the original “water gate” that connected the river to the canal -- and a term that will also forever be linked to the Nixon presidency.

