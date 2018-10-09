Afghan Strategy; Impeachment Preview; 10 Years After TARP; Overhead Dread

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, October 9, 2018. On this date in 1957, Dwight D. Eisenhower convened an urgent White House meeting with Deputy Secretary of Defense Donald Quarles, his top aeronautics expert, along with other key administration science advisers.

The aides were tense as they prepared to meet the president. The event that prompted the meeting was the launch five days earlier of a Soviet satellite that orbited the Earth and emitted an unnerving beeping sound. The news had come as a shock, a technological shot across America’s bow that famed scientist Edward Teller had compared to a second Pearl Harbor.

It was no such thing, of course, as Eisenhower knew. Although angry at being surprised by this development, Ike saw a silver lining in the iron cloud named Sputnik. According to a memo prepared by Gen. Andrew J. Goodpaster, Eisenhower and Quarles agreed that the Russians had actually “done us a good turn” by orbiting the Earth without warning. Until then, the administration had been worried about the implications of flying over other countries. After Sputnik, that was no longer an issue.

The president also took the long view in that October 9, 1957 meeting. He told the group to begin planning for five years in the future. It would not take that long for change to occur. In less than one year, with help (and pressure) from Capitol Hill, a backwater agency named the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA) had a single letter changed in its acronym -- and NASA was born.

New technological threats arise in every generation, and Americans can only hope they have the right man in the Oval Office to help galvanize the country to meet the challenge. The newest threats come from cyberspace, not outer space. In contrast to the national hysteria over Sputnik, 21st century Americans have perhaps been too sanguine in their response. That is changing, as RealClearPolitics spent many months exploring these challenges in a series of articles, interviews, and podcasts.

The “beep, beep, beep” sound made by the Soviet Union’s new toy as it circled the globe every 96 minutes instilled in Americans feelings ranging from cosmic awe to visceral fear. The full gamut of these emotions was experienced by one person, Senate Majority Leader Lyndon Baines Johnson.

At his Texas ranch, LBJ gazed at the stars and felt a sense of dread. “In the open West, you learn to live with the sky,” he wrote in his memoirs. “It is a part of your life. But now, somehow, in some new way, the sky seemed almost alien.”

Publicly, Johnson gave voice to his deepest fears, warning Americans of the grim possibility that nuclear-armed Soviet satellites would “be dropping bombs on us from space like kids dropping rocks onto cars from freeway overpasses.” Newsweek magazine sounded a similar alarm, and Montana Sen. Mike Mansfield warned: “What is at stake is nothing less than our survival.”

To be sure, there was some partisan posturing in this hand-wringing, as there would be today. The needling, one must say, was of a higher quality than today, and was usually done with more grace. I’m thinking now G. Mennen “Soapy” Williams, the Democratic governor of Michigan, who penned a playful poem at the expense of a U.S. president perceived to be spending too much time on the golf course to pay sufficient attention to the Russian threat.

Oh little Sputnik, flying high

With made-in-Moscow beep,

You tell the world it's a Commie sky

and Uncle Sam's asleep.

You say on fairway and on rough

The Kremlin knows it all,

We hope our golfer knows enough

To get us on the ball.

