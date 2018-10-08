Waning Support for War; N.J. Senate Race; 'Unity Ticket'; Flying Start

Good morning. It’s Monday, October 8, 2018. One hundred years ago today, U.S. Army Sgt. Alvin C. York led a small detachment of Americans against an entrenched German position in the Argonne Forest, killing two dozen enemy combatants and taking 132 prisoners.

A member of a Protestant denomination called Church of Christ in Christian Union, York nearly didn’t go to Europe; he wrestled with the issue of whether his faith proscribed him from participating in World War I. Once he made the decision to fight, however, he became one of his country’s most decorated soldiers.

Exactly one year later, the first transcontinental air race in the U.S. was held between California and New York. The flying exhibition was the brainchild of famed flying pioneer Billy Mitchell. I’ll have more on that race -- and on the “preacher-aviator” who won it -- in a moment.

First, I’d direct you, as I do each weekday, to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

Public Realism on Afghanistan. On the 17th anniversary of the U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan, William Ruger spotlights a new YouGov poll sponsored by RealClearPolitics and the Charles Koch Foundation. The survey chronicles declining support among both American civilians and military veterans for what is now the longest shooting war in U.S. history.

Sizing Up New Jersey Senate Race. Sean Trende has this assessment of Bob Menendez’s attempts to hold off challenger Bob Hugin.

Polls: Opinions on Kavanaugh Became More Entrenched. David Brady tracks the changes from early September till the end of the month as the sexual assault allegations played out.

Exit Strategy for Our Careening, Caustic Politics. Nancy Jacobson calls for “unity tickets” in future presidential elections, where a nominee from one party chooses a running mate from the other.

California's New Net-Neutrality Law Hurts Consumers. In RealClearPolicy, Pranjal Drall argues that the change will prevent internet providers from delivering service efficiently.

For Palestinians, a Way Out of the Desert. In RealClearWorld, Ronald Tiersky calls for new Palestinian Authority leadership willing to capitalize on President Trump’s eagerness to broker a peace agreement.

End Funding of Palestinian Terror. Also in RCW, Thomas Trask and Sander Gerber praise the administration’s cuts to aid programs that indirectly support lifetime payments to terrorists’ families.

The Controversial Science Behind Transgender Identity. Ross Pomeroy tries to clarify research on gender fluidity.

Billy Mitchell and Alvin York both saw action in France during World War I, but they came at it from different angles. York, the third of 11 children, was born in a two-room log cabin in rural Tennessee. York sought to avoid service as a conscientious objector, enlisting only after that request was denied.

Mitchell, by contrast, was born to great privilege. He was the scion of a wealthy Wisconsin family with a proud military background. His father, John L. Mitchell, had served as a first lieutenant in the Union Army during the Civil War and went on to become a U.S. senator. Billy was born in France, grew up on a Milwaukee estate, attended George Washington University, and enlisted in the military when the Spanish-American War broke out in 1898. Afterward, he stayed in the Army, rising through the ranks.

By the time the United States entered World War I in 1917, Mitchell was a lieutenant colonel. An early and enthusiastic believer in air power, he was too old for the Army’s flying school, so he paid for private flying lessons. Even before the war ended, Mitchell was actively pushing Washington to create a separate U.S. air force. He ran up against spirited opposition from the Army and Navy -- and from President Woodrow Wilson and the Congress.

This was the backdrop for the 1919 transcontinental air race dreamed up by Mitchell. But if Billy Mitchell was an evangelist for military aviation, Lt. Belvin W. Maynard, one of the race entrants, was an evangelist for Jesus. An ordained North Carolina pastor, Maynard was enrolled in the divinity school at Wake Forest when his country entered the war. An amateur pilot since the age of 16, he traded the classroom for an Army aviation camp.

The New York Times called him “the Preacher Aviator.” Others dubbed him the “flying parson.” Billy Sunday, the most famous traveling evangelist of the day, paid him a visit and blessed his efforts.

After the war, Maynard would leave the service and return to the pulpit, which he considered his true calling. The lure of flying always was there, however. Besides, on October 8, 1919, he was still in uniform, and obliged to follow orders. So, accompanied by his mechanic, Sgt. William Kline, and a dog named Trixie, Maynard took off in his De Havilland DH-4 biplane (along with 14 other planes) from the Presidio, an Army base in San Francisco, flying toward Roosevelt Field on Long Island. Another 46 planes started the competition in New York, flying west.

Only 33 of the teams that started out completed the cross-country first leg, and only 17 opted to try the return leg. “No one can make me race back to California,” Lt. Emil Kiel said after describing the snowstorms he’d encountered out West. “The train will be good enough for me.”

Lt. Maynard and Sgt. Kline completed both legs, however, and posted the winning time. As he’d promised, Maynard left the Army the following year and returned to the ministry, but he stayed active in aviation. A North Carolina airfield was named in his honor and he officiated at the first in-flight wedding over New York City in 1922. Sadly, he died five months later when his plane crashed during an exhibition flight in Vermont.

Belvin Maynard and his exploits are forgotten now, and the airfield named after him was paved over for a housing development long ago. If we listen through the mists of history, though, we are left with wise words of advice he imparted to future generations of Americans. Shortly before his death, Maynard was asked by a writer for the YMCA’s magazine to articulate “a lesson drawn from the flight which has made his name known in every household.”

“Whatever your calling, go after it hammer and tongs,” Belvin Maynard replied. “Do your job for all you are worth. Tackle difficulty cheerfully but uncompromisingly.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com