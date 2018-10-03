Loss Can Be a Win; Dual Beliefs; Intolerant Tech World? 'Black Hawk Down'

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, October 3, 2018. I’m on the road this week and so my daily history lesson is on brief hiatus. As always, however, I want to direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

Why a Loss on Kavanaugh Could Mean a Win on Nov. 6. Sally Persons reports on Democratic and Republican party strategists’ midterm expectations should the Supreme Court nominee win -- or be denied -- confirmation.

We Can Believe Ford and Confirm Kavanaugh. Anneke E. Green writes that as both a feminist and a former colleague of the nominee, she is able to accept Ford’s assertions of being assaulted -- but not by a man whose character traits she saw close-up.

Will 2018 Be a Wave Election? David Brady and Brett Parker compare party identification data from recent wave midterms with polling for this year.

Building Documents Undercut Ford’s Exit-Door Account. Paul Sperry has more on this story in RealClearInvestigations.

How the Tech Worldview Affects Free-Speech Battles. Karl Zinsmeister argues that a political monoculture has taken hold that’s intolerant of different views.

Returning Competition to the U.S. Energy Market. In RealClearEnergy, Adam Brandon argues that the ability of homeowners to sell excess solar power back to utilities is a game-changer.

Fixing the American Dream Machine. In RealClearPolicy, Robert Litan asserts that shifts in technology -- not trade or corporate concentration -- bear primary responsibility for economic inequality and wage stagnation.

Trump’s Tariffs Are Stiffening China’s Resistance. In RealClearMarkets, Allan Golombek warns that the Xi regime is more concerned about saving face that losing economic ground.

What You May Not Know About “Black Hawk Down.” In RealClearDefense, Edward D. Chang aims to correct some widely held assumptions about the Battle of Mogadishu.

* * *

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com