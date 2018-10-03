Gingrich: GOP Needs a 2018 Contract With America

No one understands the conservative Republican movement or the importance of big ideas better than former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich. For the last 40 years, he’s been a generator of ideas and a leading strategic messenger for the GOP. In 1981, the brash two-term congressman was part of President Reagan’s supply-side tax-cutting task force. By 1994, he created a successful campaign platform -- his party’s “Contract With America” -- that helped Republicans take control of the House for the first time in 40 years and resulted in Gingrich being elected speaker. In 2012, he ran unsuccessfully for president, but emerged in 2016 as an early Donald Trump supporter and a kindred spirit of the president’s growth message and disrupter outlook.

Few people in American politics today are better at explaining and creating a platform of ideas than Newt Gingrich. As a former history professor, he has authored an eye-popping 36 books of fiction and nonfiction, and has recently added to his list a new online-only mini-book, “The Republican Choice for 2018: Win or Lose.” His latest publication is presented more as a political strategy paper than a book, weighing in at only 58 pages. It’s a concise playbook for anyone running for office in 2018 and mimics the “Contract With America” by listing idea-based slogans and focused campaign themes. Throughout the e-book, Gingrich is a master at weaving current political issues with historical examples and then applying those examples to the 2018 election. For anyone with a short attention span or in need of a quick political primer, it’s insightful, thoughtful and full of out-of-the-box ideas.

Gingrich is clearly concerned that the GOP has not packaged its accomplishments or defined the issues in a clear way for the voters in 2018. “Republicans won’t win with the way they are currently campaigning,” he states in the book’s first few pages. He wants his party’s candidates to put forward a bold national plan rather than the traditional district-by-district approach with attack ads. His premise is that “the 2018 election is a big choice election between two alternative universes.” He wants the Republicans to create a contrast between their platform of “Contract With America”-related ideas and the extremes that, he believes, now characterize the Democratic Party:

“The contrast of the positive achievements of the Trump-Republican program with the destructive proposals of the Left creates a remarkable opportunity. Republicans represent lower taxes, more jobs, rising take-home pay, the lowest Black unemployment rate historically recorded, fewer people dependent on food stamps (because they are getting jobs), better trade agreements, less bureaucratic red tape, and skyrocketing small business confidence. The Left represents higher taxes, more bureaucratic red tape, more people dependent on food stamps, and bankruptcy through a totally unaffordable government-run health care system… “The opportunity for defining two alternative universes has seldom been better, nor the choice clearer. If the Left’s universe defines 2018, the Republicans will lose the House and will be lucky to gain one or two seats in the Senate. If the conservative, grassroots rebellion Republican universe defines the 2018 midterm fight, election night will be as big of a shock for the Left as it was in 2016.”

In one section of the strategy paper, Gingrich lays out how to implement a “big choice universe campaign” and provides five campaign slogans to create a 2018 contrast election:

The most important issue and slogan, he believes, is to contrast the two economic visions, which he dubs “Paycheck Republicans vs. Food Stamp Democrats.” He wants candidates to constantly remind voters that Republicans have ushered in “prosperity, more jobs, and higher take home pay versus the Democrats’ plan of higher taxes, increasing unemployment, and more Americans dependent on food stamps.” He adds, “Republicans must hit this theme home every day because the liberal news media will never communicate that our policies are working.” Gingrich goes on to emphasize that the second biggest issue for the election is immigration, which he summarizes as: Legal Immigration vs. No Borders. He believes “immigration is a potential Democratic electoral disaster. If the economy and jobs draw votes to Republicans, open borders, sanctuary cities, and abolishing ICE push Americans away from Democrats.” He adds that there is a “perception that Republicans must be on defense” about immigration, but he argues it’s a winning issue for the party despite “the unending bias of the liberal media.” On health care, Gingrich is in full attack mode and recommends Republicans fully “demolish the idea of government run universal health care as a risky scheme that would endanger the millions of Americans that rely on our current health care system.” He adds, “Medicare for all will rapidly become ‘Medicare for none’ as the system breaks down – both financially and through bureaucratic mismanagement.” While his book was written before the Kavanaugh hearings, in a section titled “The Constitution vs. Radicalism,” Gingrich captures how important it is to “the socially conservative wing of the Trump-Republican Coalition to have constitutionally focused judges.” Gingrich believes one of the best contrast themes for the GOP is foreign policy, which he summarizes as “Peace Through Strength vs. Dangerous Appeasement.” “President Trump’s commitment to a stronger military, an aggressive trade negotiation strategy, and blunt talk with both allies and opponents, is making the world safer. Democrats would weaken the military, appease our enemies and hide from tough problems.”

With the midterm elections only 34 days away, Gingrich was recently asked if it is too late to create a big choice alternative-universe campaign. He argued that the timing is just right to capture independent voters, noting that the “Contract With America was rolled out in late September, just five weeks before the 1994 election. As he says in his paper: be bold, make the contrast clear, present a vision for a better future and always be on offense.