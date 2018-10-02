Double-Door Double Talk? First Principles; Trade Deal; Women's Gains

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, October 2, 2018. I’m on the road this week and so my daily history lesson is on brief hiatus. As always, however, I want to direct you to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

Records Raise Questions About Ford’s Double-Door Story. Thomas Lipscomb searched databases, and spoke with the therapist Christine Blasey Ford cited in her Senate testimony. What he learned casts new light on her assertions about Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged assault.

First Principles Are at Stake in Kavanaugh Confirmation. Tom Coburn asserts that too many senators have forgotten that the Supreme Court was never designed to be the final arbiter of every difficult question in American cultural and political life.

Make North America Great Again. Steve Cortes writes that the trade agreement announced over the weekend unfairly flew under the media’s radar.

Women Are Winning in the Trump Economy. Elaine Parker spotlights the gains, including female unemployment’s 50-year low.

America Deserves Better Than Harvard and Yale. In RealClearHistory, Brandon Christensen examines the makeup of the current Supreme Court, and why having justices from only Ivy League schools is a disservice to America.

Meet the New NAFTA, Same as the Old NAFTA. In RealClearMarkets, Allan Golombek asks why President Trump wrecked so much global goodwill for basically the same deal as before.

Leave It to Trump to Negotiate a Deal That Leads to Less Trade. Also in RCM, Daniel Savickas argues that the new NAFTA will be damaging to global trade.

Animal Activists Attack Consumer Choice. In RealClearPolicy, Will Coggin criticizes new animal rights legislation, including a proposed ban on fur products in Los Angeles.

The Proxy Adviser System Works. Also in RCPolicy, Greg Retelny contests calls for stricter regulation of the firms that advise institutional investors on corporate governance.

