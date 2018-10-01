On the Courts, What Goes Around Has Always Come Around

If there is one true thing said by Brett Kavanaugh in last week’s testimony, it is this: “What goes around, comes around.”

That would be a fitting title for a book about judicial appointment battles. For every contentious nomination or oppositional maneuver, we usually see an equal or stronger response in return. Fortunately, the cycle of judicial combat has actually maintained a rough political equilibrium, at least so far.

If it feels like we are in the final battle for the soul of the judiciary, that may be because we so easily forget what has brought us to this point.

It was 50 years ago on this very day that a coalition of Republicans and conservative Democrats filibustered President Lyndon Johnson’s nomination of Abe Fortas to replace Earl Warren as chief justice of the Supreme Court. Conservatives had mobilized to block the elevation of Fortas, a liberal who was already on the court, and indirectly, the companion nomination of Homer Thornberry to take Fortas’ associate justice spot. They wanted to close the door on the 15-year Warren era—marked by dramatic liberal rulings on civil rights, school prayer and birth control.

With the 1968 presidential election one month away, the conservatives could envision a President Richard Nixon steering the court rightward, so long as they could keep the seat open. In addition to the ideological assault on Fortas, allegations of conflicts of interest surfaced, and the nomination was doomed.

A few months into his presidency, Nixon successfully replaced Earl Warren with conservative Warren Burger. And as an added bonus, ethical questions forced Fortas to resign, giving Nixon a second court pick in his first year.

However, liberal Democrats exacted revenge for Fortas. When Nixon chose appellate court Judge Clement Haynsworth, he was hammered for resisting desegregation as well as for his own conflicts of interest, and lost confirmation on the Senate floor. Nixon tried again with another appellate court judge, G. Harrold Carswell, but it was quickly discovered that in 1948 Carswell gave a speech calling segregation “proper and the only practical and correct way of life in our states.” Like Haynsworth, he was a civil rights roadblock on the bench. Like Haynsworth, he lost on the Senate floor.

A chastened Nixon settled on Harry Blackmun who, unlike the previous choices, was a Northerner without segregationist baggage. Blackmun, as a pal of Burger’s, was thought to be a conservative. But he ended up as one of the more liberal justices, most famous for authoring the majority opinion in Roe v. Wade.

Fast-forward to 1987. Ronald Reagan audaciously challenged the Democratic Senate majority with the nomination of the fervently conservative Robert Bork to replace the conservative but swingy Lewis Powell. Republicans still haven’t gotten over the rhetorical thrashing Bork got from Sen. Ted Kennedy, who wrongly accused Bork of endorsing “rogue police” breaking down doors in “midnight raids,” and opposing the teaching of evolution in schools. But Bork didn’t do himself any favors in his confirmation hearing by attacking the legal reasoning of Roe (and its Warren Court-era predecessor Griswold v. Connecticut, which established a constitutional right to privacy) as well as the concept of “one man, one vote.” Perhaps it was not all that surprising to see Bork soundly defeated on the Senate floor.

That was followed by the calamitous nomination of Douglas Ginsburg, who withdrew after admitting marijuana use. Reagan then bowed to political reality and nominated Anthony Kennedy. While often conservative, Kennedy would go on to uphold Roe and extend the right to marry to same-sex couples, two things Bork would never have done.

Conservatives would return fire in 1991, when President George H. W. Bush made the provocative choice of African-American conservative Clarence Thomas to replace liberal civil rights icon Thurgood Marshall. Republicans weathered charges of sexual harassment and got him on the court in a narrow Senate vote. But the anger stoked on the left arguably made the 1992 elections the “Year of the Woman,” and contributed to giving Democrats total control of Washington. In 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg would replace the anti-Roe Byron White.

The battle for lower court judges began to intensify around this time. Senate Democrats in 1992 stalled approximately 50 of Bush’s nominees, on the hope that Bill Clinton would be able to fill the vacancies instead. Senate Republicans returned the favor in 2000, leaving 42 of Clinton’s nominees hanging at the end of his presidency.

During the presidency of George W. Bush, Senate Democrats tried to draw the line at “extreme” right-wing nominees for appellate courts, refusing hearings for five nominees and filibustering 10. Republicans complained that filibustering lower court nominees was unprecedented (though, arguably, only cosmetically different than bottling nominees up in committee). In turn, they threatened the “nuclear option” – a parliamentary maneuver eliminating the filibuster via simple majority. But the bipartisan “Gang of 14” stepped in to strike a compromise, letting some, but not all, controversial nominees through, and extracting a Democratic pledge not to filibuster future nominees.

Despite the containment of Democratic resistance under Bush, Senate Republicans stepped up obstructionist tactics of lower court nominees under Barack Obama. Republicans often stalled bringing nominees to the floor, particularly at the district court level; by the end of his first term, the number of district court vacancies had gone up by 40 percent, after dropping 57 percent during Bush’s first term.

But for Democrats in Obama’s second term, it was the Republican refusal to consider any of Obama’s nominees for three vacancies on the highly influential D.C. Court of Appeals that crossed the line. They went nuclear, and ended the judicial filibuster for the lower courts. Democrats enjoyed a spike in confirmations … until Republicans took control of the Senate in the 2014 midterms.

After all that friction going back decades, the lower court judicial tally has been roughly even. Reagan had 380 confirmed, Clinton had 376. George W. Bush had 324, Obama had 327.

Today, both sides appear to be treating this Supreme Court seat as the seat to end all seats. That is understandable. Kennedy was a pro-Roe justice; Kavanaugh may turn out to be a fifth vote for overturning Roe. More broadly, if Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and John Roberts don’t swing as much as Kennedy did, the court will move farther to the right overall.

But the above numbers and history are a reminder that judicial battles never end, and revenge is always potentially just around the corner.