Polarizing Justices; STEM Dead-End? Anti-Liberal Zealotry; the Sky's the Limit

Good morning. It’s Friday, September 28, 2018. We’re all trying to process the remarkable day of testimony that occurred in a Senate hearing room yesterday. It’s hard to know what impact it will have on the fate of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination -- or on the state of our already rickety politics. The nominee spoke apocalyptically about the long-term effects of his confirmation process, which he predicted would harm this country for decades to come. Senate Democrats made similar dire predictions concerning his elevation to the high court.

But it’s not always clear which historical events have long-term effects, and which are put aside in the interest of comity and then eventually lost to the mists of our collective memories. A case in point began to unfold on this date 94 years ago, when three small airplanes landed at Sand Point Airfield in Seattle after a 175-day trip around the world, the first to circumnavigate the globe by air.

The aircraft were single-engine, open-cockpit pontoon biplanes with compasses, but no radios. They were built for the federal government by a Santa Monica, Calif.-based producer of seaplanes named Donald W. Douglas.

The planes were piloted by three U.S. Army lieutenants, Lowell H. Smith, Leigh Wade, and Erik H. Nelson, who had personally drawn up the specifications for the aircraft. Each flier was accompanied by a handpicked “mechanician” of his choosing.

Dubbed the “Magellans of the Skies,” four crews had departed from Sand Point on Lake Washington on April 6, 1924. Their planes were named after four American cities, Seattle, Boston, Chicago, and New Orleans. The original squadron leader was a 41-year-old Army major named Frederick L. Martin, 41, a Purdue University mechanical engineering graduate.

Less than three weeks into trip, however, Maj. Martin’s plane crashed near Dutch Harbor in Alaska. Martin and his mechanic, after a 10-day trek on foot, were rescued. The voyage in the sky continued without them, with Lt. Smith as acting commander. His plane, the Boston, was wrecked in Nova Scotia, but a replacement -- the Boston II -- was found, and on this date in 1924, Lowell Smith and the others were front page news around the world.

At home, they were greeted by a crowd 5,000 people, a 20-foot-high “Welcome” sign, a congratulatory cable from President Coolidge, and a ceremony attended by some 50,000 people at Seattle’s Volunteer Park. Smith rode in a “victory car” covered with flowers, his name spelled out with dahlias in the front.

Besides a telegram, President Coolidge sent Maj. Gen. Charles G. Norton to Seattle to meet the returning fliers. In his remarks, Gen. Norton took note of the hardships the men had faced: typhoon-swept areas of Japan, sweltering heat and tropical rains in Indochina, fog over ice-locked stretches of the North Atlantic.

“These are facts that are dipped in an indelible dye,” Norton said, “the nucleus of a story that will fire the imagination of old and young alike as long as appreciation of human accomplishment shall endure.”

Actually, the timeline of human history is more capricious than that. We don’t always know what will be recalled and what will be forgotten. The Titanic, with its 1,500 lost souls, is a household word today, 100 years after her sinking. But another British passenger ship, the Lusitania, deliberately torpedoed three years later, also with a huge loss of life -- a much more newsworthy event at the time -- is now little remembered.

Today, Howard Hughes is more famous than Donald Douglas, and Americans who can immediately conjure up images of Amelia Earhart and Charles Lindbergh would return blank stares if asked about Lt. Lowell Smith or Maj. Frederick Martin -- both of whom are buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Gen. Norton’s words of September 28, 1924 would prove simultaneously prescient and naïve for another reason, too. Lauding the pioneering flight as an argument for both strengthening the United States’ military capability and investing in commercial aviation. He added, “One of the most valuable features of our pioneer globe flight is that it has drawn the family of nations a little closer together.”

True that, general. But the ensuing decades would show that a physically closer proximity doesn’t always translate to closeness of spirit. Only 17 years later, the Imperial Japanese Navy would cross the same Pacific Ocean Gen. Norton was facing when he spoke, bringing with them 390 warplanes to use in a surprise attack against the United States.

Less than four years after that, two Boeing B-29 “Superfortresses” would make the trip in reverse to drop atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. “The Japanese began the war from the air at Pearl Harbor,” President Truman told his countrymen. “They have been repaid many fold.”

