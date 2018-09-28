The Brett Kavanaugh confirmation fight has moved the United States into a brave new world of raw, primal politics. Many Americans who have resisted tribal callings will be forced to pick sides. For many in the center-right coalition who have resisted pressure to move toward President Donald Trump, the hearings have done it.

What we have witnessed is a disgusting display of partisan gamesmanship by Democrats who are willing to use a traumatized woman against a good, innocent man. There is no question that, after watching her testimony, Christine Blasey Ford has been the victim of some long ago inflicted trauma. There is also no question that Judge Brett Kavanaugh is not the one who inflicted it.

With the help of a female prosecutor from Arizona named Rachel Williams, Republican senators dwelled on the process through which Ford came to testify. Ford could not remember dates and repeatedly contradicted her written testimony. She could not remember giving notes to The Washington Post, which reported that it relied on her therapist notes. She could not remember timeframes in the past few months. In fact, the only thing she could remember was Kavanaugh's name.

Ford's list of witnesses, in fact, all rejected Ford's memory. Ford closed out her testimony by throwing her lifelong friend under the bus: she claimed that Leland Keyser, a supposed witness, would have remembered if her health were not poor. What she did establish is that Sen. Dianne Feinstein referred Ford to a progressive, activist attorney. That attorney arranged for Ford's polygraph and covered the costs. That is a highly unusual move. Feinstein, in other words, had already referred Ford to a highly partisan lawyer affiliated with the resistance movement before ever interviewing Kavanaugh. She stayed silent until just before the vote.

We also learned that Ford's attorneys and Democratic senators withheld from her that senators were willing to go to California to meet with her privately. She did not know that. Her fear of flying also appears to have been overstated by her own team. She concluded her testimony with a large portion of emotion, but with no facts and no witnesses supporting her. All but one of her friends' statements, submitted in order to help her, failed to name Kavanaugh. The only one who did is her husband's.

After her emotional, gut-wrenching testimony, Republicans were dismayed and fearful the Kavanaugh nomination had come to an end. Kavanaugh not only redeemed himself, but united the center-right coalition. Mothers across America could recognize their own child who had been repeatedly bullied in Kavanaugh's indignant, angry, tearful reaction. Democratic senators were left to ask him about drinking beer and telling fart jokes. Kavanaugh pushed back at them repeatedly and turned the tide.

The fallout of the Kavanaugh hearing goes far beyond the Democrats using a traumatized woman to destroy an innocent man. Ford testified she wanted to remain silent but reporters showed up in her college classroom to harass her. Kavanaugh told of how friends had been repeatedly harassed by reporters. The night before the testimony, NBC News used a Democratic leak to claim another accuser had come forward. It turned out to be an anonymous letter about an anonymous person who claimed a Kavanaugh attack but refused to come forward. Democrats then blamed Republicans for the leak.

The American media further exposed itself as in the tank for Democrats. Liberal reporters attacked Kavanaugh for his fury at being falsely accused of running a drug and gang rape operation. In what appeared to be coordinated messaging, both reporters and Democratic operatives opined it would be hard for someone that opinionated to sit on the Supreme Court. Others claimed Republican senators were lying when they accurately noted that The New York Times refused to run some allegations because the accuser could not even remember if Kavanaugh was the culprit in her memory.

Reporters who fawned over Ford as emotional were livid that Kavanaugh would reciprocate with emotion and tears over being falsely accused of rape. We have entered a brave new world of American politics where both sides seek the personal destruction of their opponents and the press has fully committed to the left.

