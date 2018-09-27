Ford's Yearbook; Up Against History; Pivotal Latinos; Love Wins Out

Good morning. It’s Thursday, September 27, 2018. All of Washington, and the rest of the country, is awaiting the Senate Judiciary Committee circus this morning. With a cloudy sky again here in the nation’s capital, I’m fantasizing about being on a beach somewhere in the Florida Keys.

The Sunshine State is on my mind for another reason this morning: 505 years ago today, the Spanish crown granted Juan Ponce de León a patent to settle “La Florida,” a place the famed explorer believed to be an island and which he found, legend has it, while searching for the fabled “Fountain of Youth.”

I’ll offer a thought on our society's obsession with youthfulness -- and Florida’s paradoxical role in that obsession -- in a moment

I’ll have this story in a moment. First, I’d direct you, as I do each weekday, to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

Let’s be honest here: Juan Ponce de León was more likely looking for gold than any mythical Fountain of Youth on his final trip to Florida in 1521. He didn’t discover either, but he did find natives who were hostile to the presence of would-be colonists on their lands. The famous explorer had skirmished with these people, whom he called Calusa, in 1513, the year he was given a royal patent while in Puerto Rico.

Eight years later, Ponce de León assembled some 200 men and 50 horses, along with agricultural tools and domestic farm animals, onto two ships. They made landfall on an estuary in southwest Florida near present-day Charlotte Harbor. This time, the battle was more decisive: The Calusa drove off the Spanish, mortally wounding Ponce de León with an arrow.

He died in his early 60s -- an age considered young today, especially in Florida. Sometimes (and derisively) called “God’s waiting room,” the Sunshine State has a burgeoning retirement population that I imagine includes many readers of this morning newsletter.

Before she died in 2012, famed Hollywood casting agent Beverly McDermott also called Florida home. Among the movies McDermott worked on was “Cocoon,” an unlikely 1985 hit that made it big precisely because of its stunning cast of past-their-prime actors and actresses, including Jessica Tandy, Don Ameche, Wilford Brimley, Hume Cronyn, and Maureen Stapleton.

The plot of the movie loosely combines the myths of Atlantis and a sort of space-age version of the Fountain of Youth, with a science fiction overlay involving interplanetary travel. But its real themes are the dual quests for everlasting love and eternal life.

"Cocoon" is a movie, of course, and one with a happy ending. In one poignant scene near the end, as the aliens offer to take the Floridians with them, Cronyn’s character, Joe Finley, realizes what is most important to him.

“They say if we go with them, we’ll live forever, and that’s good -- it’s probably going to take you an eternity to forgive me,” he tells his wife, Alma. “I was being ridiculous. I’m sorry. I love you. You're my whole life. I wanna go. But if it's a choice of only six more months here with you or living forever all by myself, well, I’ll take the six more months here with you. I don't want to live forever if you’re not going to be with me.”

