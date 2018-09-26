Mont. Senate Race; Ellison, MeToo and Minnesota; Boosting White Men; the Warren Report

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, September 26, 2018. Today, weather permitting, baseball fans in the Washington area will have a final opportunity to watch the hometown team play this season. It might also be their last chance to see slugging star Bryce Harper in a Washington Nationals uniform. Has it really been seven seasons?

Harper, who broke into the big leagues when he was 19, isn’t retiring. Far from it. On his birthday next month, Bryce will only be 26. A fan favorite in D.C., he is a player without a 2019 contract -- and whose agent is one of the toughest negotiators in professional sports. And though Harp has expressed interest in remaining here, the economics of Major League Baseball suggest he’ll be moving along. Unless the Nats’ owners get creative, Harp figures to be playing next season in another city. The speculation is New York, Chicago, or Philadelphia. Maybe L.A.

He’s a fun player to watch. More than fun, actually. Thrilling. If he does leave, he’ll be missed. I don’t know how many fans will be at Nationals Park this afternoon, but I plan to be one of them.

On this date in 1942, the great Warren Spahn made his debut as a major league starting pitcher, taking the mound for the Boston Braves in a meaningless game at New York’s Polo Grounds. The paid attendance was paltry, but that was misleading. There were thousands of non-paying fans in the stadium that day, and their presence resulted in one of the strangest endings to a game in MLB history.

I’ll have this story in a moment. First, I’d direct you, as I do each weekday, to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

Sizing Up the Montana Senate Race. Sean Trende assesses Democratic incumbent Jon Tester’s chances of re-election in the deep red -- but quirky -- state.

Ellison, MeToo Issues Shadow Female Candidates in Minn. Sally Persons reports on the conundrum female Democrats find themselves in as their own party’s home-state congressman faces domestic abuse allegations amid the Brett Kavanaugh controversy.

Alaska: Where Politics Is Flavored by Healthy Results. Charles Wheelan spotlights the state’s independent governor, who took politically risky steps to put Alaska on steadier financial ground.

White Men Can Jump Ahead in This Federal Diversity Game. In RealClearInvestigations, Max Diamond finds that affirmative action isn’t just for women and minorities: The feds are also ordering some businesses to hire more men and whites.

Republican Tax Plan Is Pro-Growth, But It Won't Pay for Itself. In RealClearPolicy, James C. Capretta argues that claims the GOP bill has not reduced federal revenue distracts from a stronger case for the legislation.

Anti-Liberal Zealotry, Part 4: Classical and Modern Lessons of Moderation. Also in RCPolicy, Peter Berkowitz continues his series on the challenges faced by American democracy.

Seeking Immigration Fixes, Reihan Salam Finds Non Sequiturs. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny responds to a conservative pundit’s not-so-conservative proposals.

What Is the Purpose of U.S. Sanctions on Russia? In RealClearDefense, John Dale Grover warns that sanctions that cause too little pain will be ineffective, while those that cause too much could cause dramatic escalation of conflicts.

Off-the-Grid Guide to the Isles of Scilly. In RealClearLife, Kinga Philipps trains a spotlight on the remote archipelago off England’s Cornish coast.

* * *

The paid attendance for the September 26, 1942 double-header between the Boston Braves and New York Giants was listed as only 2,916. Despite the game meaning nothing in the standings, this seems low given the talent on the field that day.

The Giants’ star-studded team featured future Hall of Famers Mel Ott, Johnny Mize, and Carl Hubbell. The Braves had Hall of Fame outfielder Paul Waner. In addition, each dugout featured a manager who would later be in enshrined in Cooperstown: John McGraw for the Giants and Braves skipper Casey Stengel. McGraw started Hubbell in the first game, which he won, aided by a Mel Ott homer.

In the second game, Stengel started left-handed pitcher Warren Spahn, the high-kicking pride of Buffalo, N.Y. Spahn had torn it up in the minors, so expectations within the Braves organization were high. “Had the 21-year-old Spahn broken in during the era of the Internet and 24/7 sports media, his arrival would have been proclaimed by a choir of angels,” modern baseball writer James Forr has observed. “At Class B Evansville in 1941, he had gone 19-6 with seven shutouts and a microscopic 1.83 earned-run average. He made the big league team out of spring training in 1942, appeared in relief in two games, and then was optioned to Class A Hartford, where again he was nearly unhittable — a 17-12 record with a 1.96 ERA.”

On this day, Spahn was losing a 3-1 game in the 8th inning when all hell broke loose. Not on the field but in the stands. And then on the field. What am I talking about? Only this: To encourage a wartime scrap metal drive, Giants owner Horace Stoneham had promised free admission to any kid who contributed metal the U.S. military could convert to planes, tanks, and ships.

Some 10,000 New York youngsters answered the call, bringing empty tin cans they’d collected, along with old pots and pans, rusted-out bicycles and any other metallic objects they could get their hands on. By the 8th inning, this bored and restless horde of diminutive scavengers started wandering onto the playing field. At first it was a trickle, then it was a flood. The cops were powerless and the umpires even more so. The game was forfeited to the visiting team, which meant that Warren Spahn would have his first major league victory as a pitcher.

He’d accumulate 362 more regular season wins, the most ever for a left-handed pitcher, along with two no-hitters, a Cy Young Award, a World Series ring, and his own plaque in Cooperstown. He led the National League in complete games every year from 1957 to 1961 and won 20 games in 13 seasons. Spahn seemed to get better with age. In 1963, at 42, he went 23-7, with an ERA of .270. He even hit well for a pitcher: At retirement, he had clubbed 35 career home runs.

All of that was ahead him on this day in 1942, however. He pitched three more games that year and then signed up to do his duty for Uncle Sam. He went in the service after the season ended and was assigned to the U.S. Army’s 276th Engineer Combat Battalion. The unit fought its way across Germany in the winter of 1944-1945. Spahn fought in the Battle of the Bulge in those brutally cold conditions.

“Our feet were frozen when we went to sleep and they were frozen when we woke up,” he recalled later. “We didn’t have a bath or change of clothes for weeks.”

By March, the 276th battalion reached a fateful German town called Remagen, where it was told to repair the last bridge still standing that crossed the Rhine River. Retreating German troops had attempted to demolish it, but they’d only partially succeeded.

On March 17, 1945, the bridge at Remagen collapsed, spilling three dozen engineers into the Rhine, 28 of whom died. Spahn’s left foot was pierced by a piece of bridge shrapnel. He received a Purple Heart for that, and something much more valuable besides: a sense of perspective about life that he used to his advantage on the pitchers’ mound for two more decades.

“The Army taught me something about challenges,” Warren Spahn would say in his understated way. “And about what’s important and what isn’t.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com