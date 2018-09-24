Rosenstein Takeaways; Blue Storm? Challenging Menendez; So Long, Bums

Good morning. It’s Monday, September 24, 2018, another dreary and rainy day in the nation’s capital. If the weather has you a little blue, think how residents of Flatbush felt 61 years ago today. That’s when the Brooklyn Dodgers forsook New York for the sunny climes of California.

On September 24, 1957, the Brooklyn Dodgers played their last game at historic Ebbets Field. When I say historic, that is not hyperbole. Many memorable events in the evolution of the national pastime took place there, none so momentous as the day 10 years earlier when Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in organized baseball.

By 1957, Robinson had retired, however, and Dodgers’ owner Walter O’Malley -- along with his New York Giants counterpart Horace Stoneham -- were less interested in social progress or nostalgia than the bottom line.

I’ll have more on this in a moment. First, I’d direct you, as I do each weekday, to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

* * *

“We’re sorry to disappoint the kids of New York,” Giants’ owner Horace Stoneham had said on August 19, 1957, while confirming the worst fears of National League fans in the five boroughs. “But we didn’t see many of their parents out there at the Polo Grounds in recent years.”

Stoneham had a valid point. Even with the great Willie Mays patrolling centerfield, the Giants were last in the league in attendance in 1956 and 1957. Even in 1954, the year they were the best team in baseball, the Giants averaged only 15,000 fans per game. The Dodgers’ situation wasn’t much different. Despite winning the pennant in 1955 and 1956, Brooklyn averaged only about 14,000 fans a game, and the team couldn’t always sell out Ebbets Field even when they played the Giants, their natural rivals.

Dodger fans, who affectionately called their team the “Brooklyn Bums,” knew in their hearts what the Giants’ desertion meant: Their team was heading west, too. At least the Giants did their leave-taking right: They had a graceful goodbye ceremony at the Polo Grounds with some of the team’s former stars in attendance.

Walter O’Malley forbid any such ceremony, and so on September 24, 1957, only 6,700 fans trudged to Ebbets Field for the last time. The Dodgers won, 2-0, in a game that seemed to centerfielder Duke Snider as if it were being played in twilight.

In the ensuing years, California would eclipse New York in many ways having nothing to do with baseball, and Stoneham and O’Malley would be credited for their foresight, and for starting a broader trend of West Coast expansion in other fields, too.

On this date in 1957, however, there were sad little boys all over New York City and its environs. Sad girls, too, as Doris Kearns Goodwin described in her poignant memoir, “Wait Till Next Year.”

Five months after the Bums left Brooklyn, as the Dodgers gathered in Vero Beach, Fla., for spring training, Doris Kearns’ mother died. All her bereaved father could say at that moment was, “My pal is gone. My pal is gone.” Many New Yorkers felt the same way. Their pals -- their ballplayers -- were gone.

